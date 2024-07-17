Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Hidden Catalyst That Could Ignite Dye & Durham Stock 

1 Hidden Catalyst That Could Ignite Dye & Durham Stock 

Dye & Durham stock surged more than 15% in the last two weeks. What is igniting the growth after a 33% decline between April and June?

Puja Tayal
Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
A stock price graph showing growth over time

Image source: Getty Images.

Tech stocks, especially those which entered the TSX in the 2021 tech bubble, have been volatile. Legal practice management software provider Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) is among those. After surging almost 250% in the tech bubble, the stock has returned to its IPO price. DND stock is up for growth from this point forward as it puts behind the weak business environment and short-term headwinds and prepares for a recovery. The stock could surge triple digits if its hidden catalyst is ignited.

A hidden catalyst that could drive up Dye & Durham stock

This cloud-based software company caters to a niche market of legal professionals. Among legal professionals, almost 43% of its revenue comes from real estate transactions. The seasonal nature of the real estate market makes the second half of the year strong for Dye & Durham. The company took a hit in 2022 as rising interest rates slowed real estate transactions. While the buying activity has not yet recovered, a 25-basis point interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada has opened doors of recovery.

An increase in property settlements could boost revenue for Dye & Durham in the coming months.

Other reasons to be bullish on Dye & Durham 

Dye & Durham had two failed acquisitions last year, which slowed its sales and income growth. In August 2023, DND divested its newly acquired TM Group, followed by the cancellation of the Link acquisition. While Link increased DND’s financing cost, TM Group affected DND’s balance sheet. DND completed the TM Group acquisition, which was later cancelled by a regulator. Hence, it was forced to divest TM Group. Its revenue before August 2023 includes revenue from TM Group. 

Including TM Group’s acquisition impact, DND’s revenue grew 3% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Excluding the TM Group acquisition, revenue grew 16% year-over-year. The worst is over for DND.

What’s next is organic growth. The next six months are seasonally strong for DND. Its revenue growth could shoot up as the impact of TM Group fades. The stock has already surged 16% in the last two weeks.

If the company continues to pay down its debt and focus on organic growth, it could turn profitable. The legal software purveyor has demand for its products as it operates in a niche segment.

DND has been growing its annual recurring revenue, which now contributes 30% of its total revenue. Around 53% of its revenue comes from contract revenue. Its focus in 2024 is to reduce debt and increase its free cash flow to more than $70 million. It plans to repay up to $185 million in debt now. This debt repayment and acquisition-related costs pushed the company into losses.

Final thoughts

Dye & Durham is a stock to buy and hold for the long term. It could grow gradually and return to steady growth in the long term. However, it is a small-cap stock, which means high volatility and lower trading volumes increase the risk. Invest only the amount you are willing to lose or don’t need urgently. Alongside DND, invest in resilient growth stocks like Constellation Software and Descartes Systems.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dye & Durham. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

a person searches for information on the internet
Tech Stocks

Before You Buy Nvidia: Here’s An AI Stock I’d Buy First 

| Puja Tayal

Nvidia is the first stock that comes to your mind for AI. However, consider diversifying your AI stocks across the…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Tech Stocks

How to Buy UiPath Stock in Canada

| Aditya Raghunath

UiPath is a beaten-down AI stock that trades at a massive discount to its earnings growth. Is the tech stock…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Is It Still Prudent to Invest in Shopify Stock?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Shopify (TSX:SHOP) remains a top TSX stock investors should consider, or if this company may be…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Tech Stocks

Which TSX Stock Is Best to Buy Today? 

| Puja Tayal

The stock market is going green with optimism over hopes of economic recovery. You can benefit from this rally with…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Tech Stocks

Tech Treasures: 2 Undervalued Software Stocks to Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two software stocks have a bright future, according to analysts, and a bright present for investors getting in on…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks I’d Buy in July 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why quality growth stocks such as Datadog should help you deliver outsized gains in the upcoming decade.

Read more »

consider the options
Tech Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy Celestica Stock Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock has seen shares surge by 289% in the last year alone! But is growth over? Or could…

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Tech Stocks

2 Top TSX Growth Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for 10 Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their long-term growth prospects and discounted valuations, these two growth stocks could deliver multi-fold returns in the long run.

Read more »