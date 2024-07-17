Member Login
Home » Investing » How Interest Rate Cuts Affect REITs

How Interest Rate Cuts Affect REITs

Now is a good time to investigate Canadian REITs and take a position in the form of stocks or exchange traded funds.

Kay Ng
Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Cogs turning against each other

Image source: Getty Images.

The Bank of Canada swiftly raised the policy interest rate from 0.25% in March 2022 to 5.0% in July 2023 to put inflation under control. The policy interest rate stayed at 5% until the Bank of Canada decreased it to 4.75% last month. Many believe that more rate cuts could be coming. Though, Canadians should not expect rates to return to the very low levels of about 0.25% anytime soon.

How will interest rate cuts affect Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs)? Eventually, they will lead to lower interest rates for their new or refinanced debt, which will lower their interest expense. How much interest expense is saved depends on the amount of the cuts and how quickly or not they occur. Generally, the cuts would lower the Canadian REITs’ cost of capital as they have large debt levels, which means REIT stock valuations could normalize and rise. So, basically, investors can consider REITs that are trading at good valuations today.

Here’s what happened when interest rates rose.

Let’s take Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) as an example. In 2021, when interest rates were still very low and its debt-to-asset and debt-to-equity ratios were 38% and 61%, respectively, its interest expense was $39.4 million for the year.

In 2023, after a rapid increase in interest rates, Granite REIT’s debt-to-asset and debt-to-equity ratios were 42% and 72%, respectively. And its interest expense was $72.9 million (roughly 85% higher than the 2021 level).

GRT.UN Chart

GRT.UN data by YCharts – stock price change since start of 2022

In a higher interest rate environment, especially in the early days of rising interest rates, Granite REIT experienced a sell-off in its stock. In other words, its valuation came down. This was a common scenario across the board for Canadian REITs.

Granite REIT’s fundamentals have stayed resilient. The industrial REIT’s recent occupancy rate was 95% and it has a weighted average lease term of six years. It greatly reduced its concentration risk in Magna International from 93% of its gross leasable area in late 2012 to 19% by the end of 2023, while it has steadily increased its funds from operations per unit (FFOPU). For instance, its five-year FFOPU growth rate was 6.2%.

In late 2021, the stock peaked at a price-to-FFO ratio of about 26.8 at $105 per unit. Today, at $72.66, it trades at about 14 times FFO, which is a good valuation for an industrial REIT that’s expected to continue marching on with steady growth.

Currently, analysts think the stock trades at a discount of 16% with the potential to appreciate about 19% over the next 12 months. The industrial REIT also offers a cash distribution yield of 4.5%, paid out in monthly distributions.

Other than industrial REITs, there are also residential, retail, and diversified REITs that could be worth looking into. If you’re not sure which ones to buy, you can consider an exchange traded fund (ETF) like the iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF, which had been more resilient than Granite REIT in the interest rate hike sell-off.

Accounting for cash distributions, XRE’s total return since the start of 2022 was -17% versus Granite REIT’s -24%. Granite REIT is XRE’s third-largest holding, making up over 9% of the fund’s assets. XRE’s recent yield was 5.3% and it could be less of a bumpy ride on a turnaround.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Dividend Stocks

3 Affordable Passive-Income Stocks That Pay Monthly

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in July

| Sneha Nahata

Retirees can rely on these dividend stocks for steady passive income and high yields.

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

CPP Benefits Not Enough? This Top Dividend Stock Can Help Fund Your Retirement

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) have funded many a retirement.

Read more »

A steel grain silo storage tank with solar panel in a yellow canola field in bloom in Alberta, Canada.
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate TSX Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Once at triple-digit prices, Nutrien stock (TSX:NTR) now offers a steal of a deal for long-term growth as well as…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Set and Forget: 1 Dividend Stock That Could Create $1,000 in Tax-Free Passive Income in 10 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge operates a low-risk business that has allowed the TSX dividend giant to raise its payout by 10% annually since…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $106 Per Month Tax Free

| Aditya Raghunath

Holding quality, high-yield dividend stocks such as Freehold Royalties in a TFSA can help you earn tax-free income for life.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn a TFSA Paycheque Every Month and Pay No Taxes on it

| Andrew Button

Stocks like First National Financial (TSX:FN) pay you monthly. You can also earn monthly dividends through portfolio diversification.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Superstar I’d Buy Over TD Bank Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD (TSX:TD) stock may look undervalued, but there are reasons for the price drop. Meanwhile, this dividend superstar has more…

Read more »