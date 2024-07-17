Member Login
Home » Investing » Set and Forget: 1 Dividend Stock That Could Create $1,000 in Tax-Free Passive Income in 10 Years

Set and Forget: 1 Dividend Stock That Could Create $1,000 in Tax-Free Passive Income in 10 Years

Enbridge operates a low-risk business that has allowed the TSX dividend giant to raise its payout by 10% annually since 1995.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Investing in dividend-growth stocks is a proven strategy for beating the broader markets over time. Typically, a company that increases its dividends each year enjoys a widening base of earnings and cash flows, which also translates into share-price appreciation.

One such TSX dividend stock that has already created massive wealth for shareholders is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). In the last 20 years, the TSX energy stock has returned 1,260% to shareholders in the last 29 years. However, after adjusting for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are much higher at 4,830%.

Let’s see how Enbridge can help you earn $1,000 in tax-free passive income in 10 years with an investment of less than $8,000 today.

An overview of Enbridge stock

Value at $105 billion by market cap, Enbridge is a diversified energy infrastructure company and among the largest companies in Canada. It has four primary business segments:

  • Liquid pipelines: The largest pipeline system in North America, which transports 30% of the crude oil produced on the continent.
  • Gas transmission and midstream: It delivers 20% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.
  • Gas distribution and storage: Once the acquisitions from Dominion Energy are completed, Enbridge will be the largest natural gas utility in North America.
  • Renewable power: With a capacity of 5.3 gigawatts, Enbridge supplies clean energy to 5.7 million people.

Enbridge is a diversified giant

Last year, Enbridge announced plans to acquire three U.S. gas utilities from Dominion Energy for $19 billion. The deal should power its existing infrastructure, after which its liquids pipelines business will account for 50% of EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization), followed by gas transmission at 25%, gas distribution at 22%, and renewable energy at 3%.

Enbridge has a low-risk business model. The majority of its cash flows are tied to long-term inflation-linked contracts, shielding it from fluctuations in commodity prices. Its stable and predictable stream of cash flows has allowed the TSX giant to increase dividends every year for 29 consecutive years. In the last five years, it has returned $34 billion to shareholders via dividends and expects this number to increase to $40 billion in the next five years.

Enbridge aims to maintain a payout ratio of less than 70%, which allows it to target accretive acquisitions, lower debt, and raise dividends further.

In the last 20 years, Enbridge has returned 11% annually to shareholders, higher than its midstream peers, which have an annual return of 7.7% in this period.

Steady dividend growth

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Enbridge$49.22152$0.915$139Quarterly

In the last 29 years, Enbridge has increased its dividends by 10% annually, which is exceptional for an oil and gas company. If it can raise these payouts by 7% each year, its dividends should double in the next 10 years.

An investment of $7,500 in ENB stock will help you buy 152 company shares. Given its annual dividend of $3.66 per share, you will earn $556 in dividends in the next 12 months. For the dividend payout to increase to $1,000 in the next 10 years, Enbridge will have to raise dividends by 6.04% annually.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Dominion Energy and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A steel grain silo storage tank with solar panel in a yellow canola field in bloom in Alberta, Canada.
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate TSX Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Once at triple-digit prices, Nutrien stock (TSX:NTR) now offers a steal of a deal for long-term growth as well as…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $106 Per Month Tax Free

| Aditya Raghunath

Holding quality, high-yield dividend stocks such as Freehold Royalties in a TFSA can help you earn tax-free income for life.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn a TFSA Paycheque Every Month and Pay No Taxes on it

| Andrew Button

Stocks like First National Financial (TSX:FN) pay you monthly. You can also earn monthly dividends through portfolio diversification.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Superstar I’d Buy Over TD Bank Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD (TSX:TD) stock may look undervalued, but there are reasons for the price drop. Meanwhile, this dividend superstar has more…

Read more »

A steel grain silo storage tank with solar panel in a yellow canola field in bloom in Alberta, Canada.
Dividend Stocks

Down by 26.77%: Now Might Be the Perfect Time to Buy Nutrien Stock

| Adam Othman

This TSX stock has seen share prices fall by over 26% from its 52-week highs, but it might be the…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now With $7,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two relatively cheap cash cows are no-brainer buys for investors with $7,000 to invest.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock in July 2024

| Adam Othman

Buy this high-yielding dividend stock to lock in inflated yield into your portfolio to generate solid passive income for years.

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Dollarama Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock has done incredibly well during economic uncertainty, but what about when the markets recover in the next three…

Read more »