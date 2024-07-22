Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Stocks Under $50 New Investors Can Confidently Buy

3 Stocks Under $50 New Investors Can Confidently Buy

Investors looking for strong stocks can be a bit overwhelmed with options. Which is why today we’re looking at these three stellar choices.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors looking for cheap stocks may find there are far too many to consider. After all, one can find everything from penny stocks to blue-chip companies on the TSX under $50 per share.

However, if you want companies that can provide you with growth now and in the future, you may want to find companies that are established, but not top of mind. So today, let’s go over three spectacular choices to consider.

EIF stock

Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) is the first of the stocks Canadian investors may want to consider. Exchange Income Corporation has demonstrated a strong track record over the years. The company, established in 2002, focuses on acquiring profitable, well-established companies in the aviation and manufacturing sectors. This diversified approach has contributed to steady growth and resilience in varying market conditions.

One of the key reasons to consider EIF is its robust financial performance. EIF reported revenue of $450 million, a 10% increase year-over-year. Net income was $45 million, up from $40 million in Q1 2023, showcasing the company’s ability to generate increasing profits.

What’s more, EIF is known for its attractive dividend yield. The current dividend yield stands at around 5.5%, making it an appealing choice for income-focused investors. The company has a history of stable and growing dividend payouts, which is a testament to its cash flow stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Sienna stock

Another top choice for long-term growth is Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA). Sienna Senior Living has consistently delivered steady performance, underscored by its resilient business model and strategic growth initiatives. Over the past five years, SIA’s stock has provided a reliable return, supported by its strong operational focus and commitment to providing quality senior care services.

Sienna Senior Living’s recent earnings releases highlight its solid financial health and operational efficiency. SIA reported revenue of $185 million, up 5% year-over-year. Net income for the quarter was $18 million, compared to $16 million in Q1 2023. This growth demonstrates SIA’s ability to generate increasing profits and manage costs effectively.

Furthermore, the company’s occupancy rates have been improving steadily, reaching 88% in its long-term care segment and 84% in its retirement segment. And with a 6.3% dividend yield on hand, it looks like a strong winner.

First Capital

Finally, First Capital Mortgage Investment (TSX:FC) is another strong buy. Over the past decade, FC has demonstrated resilience and growth, driven by its high-quality urban retail properties and strategic locations in major Canadian cities.

As for earnings, FC reported revenue of $220 million, a 7% increase year-over-year. Net income for the quarter was $55 million, compared to $50 million in Q1 2023. This growth reflects the company’s successful execution of its strategic initiatives and effective cost management. FC’s funds from operations (FFO), a key measure of performance for real estate companies, increased by 8% to $0.30 per share in Q1 2024. This improvement underscores the company’s ability to generate stable and growing cash flow from its operations.

The company remains a stable option, as FC’s properties are strategically located in urban areas with high population density and strong economic activity. These locations ensure a stable and growing tenant base, contributing to consistent rental income and long-term value appreciation.

FC has an active development pipeline, including several mixed-use projects that will enhance its portfolio and drive future growth. These projects are expected to add significant value and diversify the company’s revenue streams. That should easily support the company’s 8.2% dividend yield. Altogether, these three stocks can bring in serious income even under $50 per share.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Cash Kings: 3 TSX Stocks That Pay Monthly

| Sneha Nahata

These monthly dividend stocks offer steady and predictable income and high yields, making them attractive to investors seeking regular cash…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Canadian Dividend Stocks Everyone Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have been consistently paying and growing dividends for years, making them safe investments to earn passive income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Meta Is Now a Dividend Stock, but This TSX Stock Is a Better Buy

| Andrew Button

TSX dividend stock Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) has a higher yield than Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META).

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Can Turn Retirement Dreams Into Reality

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for income that lasts right through retirement? These three TSX stocks are the best to make your retirement dreams…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy in August: Passive-Income or Growth Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With a steady mix of passive-income and growth stocks, investors can create a prime portfolio even during market volatility.

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

3 Defensive TSX Stocks for Lower-Risk Investors

| Daniel Da Costa

These three TSX stocks are all high-quality companies with defensive businesses, making them ideal for low-risk investors.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Andrew Button

ETFs like iShares Canadian Quality Dividend ETF (TSX:DIV) have delivered admirable total returns.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $5,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

| Andrew Button

Canadian stocks like Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) can pay substantial amounts of dividends.

Read more »