Member Login
Home » Investing » 5 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

5 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

These best Canadian dividend stocks can help you earn steady passive income for decades. Also, they have the potential to generate decent capital gains over time.

Sneha Nahata
Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Investment in high-quality dividend-paying companies can help you generate a reliable and growing passive-income stream. Moreover, as top dividend-paying companies have solid fundamentals and a growing earnings base, they have the potential to deliver decent capital gains over time.

So, for investors planning to build a resilient passive-income portfolio, here are the five best Canadian dividend stocks to buy now. These Canadian stocks have a solid history of uninterruptedly paying and growing their dividends. Let’s take a closer look.

Bank of Montreal

Leading Canadian bank stocks are renowned for their long dividend payment history, making them attractive investments for starting a passive-income stream. Investors could consider buying Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock within the banking space. The financial services company has uninterruptedly paid dividends for over 195 years, the longest by any Canadian corporation. Moreover, Bank of Montreal’s dividend has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% in the past one-and-a-half decades.

The bank’s diversified revenue base and focus on improving efficiency will drive earnings and enable it to pay higher dividends. Bank of Montreal’s earnings are forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7-10% over the medium term. This will drive higher dividend payments. Moreover, Bank of Montreal stock offers a lucrative dividend yield of about 5.2%.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is among the best Canadian dividend stocks for rewarding shareholders with higher cash. This oil and gas giant has been consistently increasing dividends for 24 years. Further, its dividends increased at an impressive CAGR of 21%. While investors benefitted from the company’s solid payouts, Canadian Natural Resources stock has appreciated by over 279% in the last five years.

Canadian Natural Resources’s diversified and long-life asset base, high-value reserves, and low maintenance capital requirements position it well to grow its earnings and enhance shareholders’ value. Further, its strong balance sheet enables the company to capitalize on growth opportunities. The company is well-positioned to grow its dividends rapidly. Moreover, it offers a compelling yield of about 4.31%.  

Enbridge

Investors could also consider Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock within the energy sector. It has paid a dividend for over 69 years and has increased its dividends at a CAGR of 10% in the past 29 consecutive years. Adding to the positives, Enbridge stock offers a well-protected and high yield of 7.2%.

Enbridge’s resilient business model, long-term contracts, high asset utilization rates, and power-purchase agreements will likely drive its earnings and distributable cash flows (DCF) and support higher dividend payments. Moreover, Enbridge’s payout ratio of 60-70% of DCF is sustainable.

Fortis

Top Canadian utility companies are also among the best dividend stocks to buy now. For instance, regulated electric utility company Fortis (TSX:FTS) is known for its durable payouts. Fortis raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years. Its regulated asset base generates predictable and growing cash flows, enabling Fortis to enhance its shareholders’ value. Further, it offers visibility over its future payouts.

Looking ahead, Fortis’s resilient business model and investments to expand its rate base will enable it to generate solid earnings. The company expects its rate base to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2028. This will help the company to grow its dividends by 4-6% annually. Moreover, it offers a well-protected yield of 4.2%.

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) stock could be another solid investment in the utility sector for dividend income. This utility has consistently increased its dividends for 52 years, the most by any Canadian company. Canadian Utilities’s defensive business model and predictable cash flows from regulated assets position it well to pay and increase its dividends regardless of market conditions.

Looking ahead, Canadian Utilities is focusing on expanding its rate base by investing in regulated utility assets. These investments will drive its earnings base and ensure that its payouts are well-protected. Canadian Utilities stock offers a high yield of 5.9%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

sad concerned deep in thought
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Fortis or TC Energy Today?

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

A&W Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shares of A&W (TSX:AW.UN) stock popped by 20% after a major corporate restructuring announcement investors love.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

3 Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks With Handsome 7% Dividend Yields

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy cash flows and high yields, I am bullish on these three monthly-paying dividend stocks.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

5.42% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding it for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There aren't many real estate companies that I would invest in these days, but with a stronger outlook, this could…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $750 Per Month?

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a blue-chip TSX stock that offers investors a tasty dividend yield in 2024.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock or Enbridge Stock a Better Buy for Passive Income?

| Andrew Walker

BCE and Enbridge offer attractive dividend yields. Is one stock oversold?

Read more »

edit U-turn
Dividend Stocks

Down 11% From its 52-Week High, Can goeasy Stock Turn Things Around?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors looking for value should be drooling at goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock. With a higher dividend and more room to run,…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Sun Life Stock Is Paying $3.24 Per Share in Dividends: Time to Buy the Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sun Life (TSX:SLF) stock recently bumped its dividend upwards by 4%, creating even more value for investors today.

Read more »