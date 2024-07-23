Member Login
Home » Investing » A&W Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

A&W Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Shares of A&W (TSX:AW.UN) stock popped by 20% after a major corporate restructuring announcement investors love.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dice engraved with the words buy and sell

Image source: Getty Images.

Well, that was unexpected.

Shares of A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSX:AW.UN) surged 20% on Monday. This came after the company announced it would be changing up its corporate structure. But what does that mean for investors — especially after such a large jump in share price? Today, let’s get into it.

What happened?

A significant catalyst for the recent surge in AW.UN’s stock price is the announced strategic merger between A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund and A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. This merger will create a new publicly traded entity, A&W Food Services NewCo. This move is expected to unlock significant value for shareholders by providing them with full access to A&W’s growth and capital-appreciation potential.

Post-merger, unitholders will benefit from the combined company’s enhanced financial flexibility and the ability to capitalize on growth opportunities more effectively. The new structure is anticipated to maintain existing distribution levels as dividends, currently at $1.92 per unit annually, while also offering the potential for increased capital gains.

So, can the new company keep it up?

Looking back

Let’s first try to understand more about the company’s former finances to see if it can keep up a similar level of growth. A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund recently reported its second-quarter (Q2) 2024 earnings, showing a 1.5% increase in royalty income compared to the same period in 2023. Year to date, the royalty income has risen by 1.3%. This growth is attributed to the opening of nine new A&W restaurants in the first half of 2024 as well as effective marketing campaigns that have bolstered sales across the franchise network.

Meanwhile, same-store sales growth (SSSG) for the second quarter was modest at 0.3%, and 0.5% year-to-date. This indicates that existing stores are maintaining steady sales, while new openings are contributing to overall growth. The gross sales reported by restaurants in the Royalty Pool reached $432.2 million in Q2. This was up from $425.8 million in the same period last year. This further demonstrated the franchise’s expansion and increased market penetration.

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund exhibits solid financial health, with strong earnings and revenue growth. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 2024 was $0.56, up from $0.52 in the same period last year. This consistent earnings growth reflects the effectiveness of its business model and operational efficiency.

Looking ahead

From a valuation perspective, AW.UN’s recent stock price increase still presents a reasonable entry point for investors. The stock’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio remains attractive at 17.7 times earnings relative to its growth prospects and dividend yield. This offers a balanced investment opportunity for both income and growth-oriented investors.

What’s more, its ability to maintain and potentially increase its dividend payouts is underpinned by its strong cash flow generation. The company receives royalties based on the sales of A&W restaurants within its Royalty Pool, providing a steady income that supports regular dividend distributions.

Finally, A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund is known for its attractive dividend yield, which currently stands at approximately 6.73%. The company has consistently paid a monthly dividend of $0.16 per share. This reliable income stream makes AW.UN an appealing choice for income-focused investors.

Bottom line

Altogether, investors should consider buying A&W due to its robust recent performance, strategic merger, attractive dividend yield, and strong market position. The company’s growth trajectory is supported by new restaurant openings and effective marketing. Plus, with the anticipated benefits of the merger, it is positioned well for future success. With its consistent dividend payouts and potential for capital appreciation, AW.UN offers a compelling investment opportunity in the quick-service restaurant sector.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends A&w Revenue Royalties Income Fund. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

sad concerned deep in thought
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Fortis or TC Energy Today?

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

3 Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks With Handsome 7% Dividend Yields

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy cash flows and high yields, I am bullish on these three monthly-paying dividend stocks.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

5.42% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding it for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There aren't many real estate companies that I would invest in these days, but with a stronger outlook, this could…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

5 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These best Canadian dividend stocks can help you earn steady passive income for decades. Also, they have the potential to…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $750 Per Month?

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a blue-chip TSX stock that offers investors a tasty dividend yield in 2024.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock or Enbridge Stock a Better Buy for Passive Income?

| Andrew Walker

BCE and Enbridge offer attractive dividend yields. Is one stock oversold?

Read more »

edit U-turn
Dividend Stocks

Down 11% From its 52-Week High, Can goeasy Stock Turn Things Around?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors looking for value should be drooling at goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock. With a higher dividend and more room to run,…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Sun Life Stock Is Paying $3.24 Per Share in Dividends: Time to Buy the Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sun Life (TSX:SLF) stock recently bumped its dividend upwards by 4%, creating even more value for investors today.

Read more »