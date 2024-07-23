Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With $10,000

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With $10,000

Here’s how I would invest in a TFSA.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Latest posts by Tony Dong, MSc, CETF® (see all)
Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to maximizing your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), the key is to invest aggressively yet prudently.

With its tax-free status and limited contribution room, your TFSA is a powerful tool for wealth accumulation, but it’s not a place for reckless risks.

Instead of gambling on meme stocks or speculative penny stocks, a smarter move is to focus on diversified equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

These funds have consistently delivered robust long-term growth, making them ideal for the structured advantage of a TFSA. Here’s an ETF that perfectly fits this strategy.

Pick an index ETF!

When it comes to investing your $10,000 in a TFSA, you might be tempted to hunt for the hottest stocks or niche ETFs that promise to beat the market.

But let me tell you, it’s an uphill battle. One of my go-to references for this is the S&P Indices Versus Active (SPIVA) report, which offers compelling long-term data on just how difficult this endeavour can be.

Over the last 15 years, about 88% of all U.S. large-cap funds have underperformed the S&P 500 index, largely due to high management fees.

So, if you want to set your TFSA up for success and stack the odds in your favour, consider this simple advice: invest in an S&P 500 index ETF and call it a day.

Which ETF to pick?

Now, you can’t invest directly in an index like the S&P 500. Instead, you have to choose an ETF that tracks the index.

These ETFs operate by licensing the index from its provider and then purchasing all its constituent stocks in the exact proportions to replicate its performance.

The major advantage of this passive investment approach is the low fees—you’re not shelling out a significant amount for active portfolio management.

For your TFSA, I like BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:ZSP). Performance-wise, ZSP has delivered an annualized total return (i.e., with dividends reinvested) of 15.26% over the last decade.

It charges a remarkably low management expense ratio of just 0.09%. So, if you invest $10,000, you can expect to pay only about $9 in annual fees—a real bargain for such strong historical performance.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Stocks for Beginners

TD Bank Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD bank (TSX:TD) continues to face issues regarding its anti-money laundering issues, but has made a great start.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Stocks for Beginners

5 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for some Canadian stocks for a long-term investment? These evergreen stocks can help you generate wealth and…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks Down 15% and 24% to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both of these stocks may be down, but do not count them out. Not if you want returns in your…

Read more »

edit U-turn
Dividend Stocks

Down 11% From its 52-Week High, Can goeasy Stock Turn Things Around?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors looking for value should be drooling at goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock. With a higher dividend and more room to run,…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Under $50 New Investors Can Confidently Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors looking for strong stocks can be a bit overwhelmed with options. Which is why today we're looking at these…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Stocks for Beginners

4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to long-term winners, look at these four stocks first and foremost. They provide long-term gains and short-term…

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Can Turn Retirement Dreams Into Reality

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for income that lasts right through retirement? These three TSX stocks are the best to make your retirement dreams…

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Energy Stocks

Is There Any Hope for Brookfield Renewable Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable stock (TSX:BEP.UN) may be going through a rough patch, but recent moves suggest more is yet to come.

Read more »