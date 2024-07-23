Is NorthWest REIT Stock the Best High-Yield Dividend for You?

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) stands out as a compelling investment opportunity in the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Particularly for those looking to diversify their portfolios with a focus on healthcare infrastructure.

However, there are several factors that might make investors hesitant to invest in this REIT. So, today, let’s consider it all and see if this is the right high-yield stock for you.

The good

NorthWest offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of high-quality healthcare real estate. As of Dec. 31, 2023, the REIT’s portfolio comprises 219 income-producing properties and approximately 17.7 million square feet of gross leasable area across major global markets. This extensive and geographically diverse portfolio helps mitigate risks associated with any single market or region.

One of the key advantages of investing in NorthWest is the stability provided by its long-term indexed leases. These leases are typically with leading healthcare operators and have a high occupancy rate, averaging about 13 years. This structure ensures a steady and reliable income stream for investors, even in volatile economic conditions.

The REIT is actively engaged in optimizing its balance sheet and exploring strategic opportunities, including acquisitions and dispositions. In fact, it has shown robust financial performance, with significant increases in revenue from investment properties.

Of course, NorthWest offers attractive monthly distributions, making it an excellent choice for income-focused investors. For instance, the REIT declared a distribution of $0.03 per unit for April 2024, which annualizes to $0.36 per unit. That comes to a monthly dividend yield of 7.4% as of writing!

The bad

Recent financial reports indicate a decline in NorthWest’s financial performance. For the first quarter, the REIT reported revenue from investment properties stood at $126.5 million, an increase from $112.4 million in the same period in 2023. However, the net loss reported was $25.15 million, a stark contrast to the net profit of $30.63 million in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023

The REIT has seen a significant increase in operating costs and expenses. Additionally, transaction costs and general administrative expenses have also surged, putting further pressure on the REIT’s profitability. Meanwhile, the global real estate market, including healthcare properties, faces ongoing volatility and economic uncertainty. Factors such as rising interest rates, changes in healthcare policies, and economic slowdowns in key markets can adversely affect NorthWest’s operations and financial stability. The recent economic environment has proven challenging for many REITs, and NorthWest is no exception .

What’s more, NorthWest has a relatively high level of debt, which could be concerning for investors. The increase in mortgage and loan interest expenses indicates a significant level of leverage. High debt levels can be risky, especially in an environment of rising interest rates, as they can lead to higher borrowing costs and reduced financial flexibility.

Bottom line

NorthWest presents a mixed investment case. On the one hand, it boasts a diversified portfolio of high-quality healthcare properties across several countries, stable long-term leases, and attractive monthly distributions, making it appealing for income-focused investors .

However, significant challenges include declining financial performance, increased operating costs, high leverage, and exposure to currency fluctuations, which raise concerns about the sustainability of its dividends and overall financial stability . Additionally, strategic uncertainties and the economic volatility of the global real estate market add further risk. Therefore, while NorthWest has potential, the associated risks suggest that investors should exercise caution and consider their risk tolerance before investing.