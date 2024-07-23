Member Login
Home » Investing » This 8 Percent Dividend King Pays Out Every Month

This 8 Percent Dividend King Pays Out Every Month

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX:EIT.UN) is a staple for monthly income investors.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Latest posts by Tony Dong, MSc, CETF® (see all)
Published
| More on:
Golden crown on a red velvet background

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX offers a variety of monthly dividend payers, from royalty trusts and split corporations to my personal favourite, exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

However, the title of “Dividend King” among monthly payers doesn’t belong to any of these contemporary options.

(Note: Dividend King here refers to what I believe is the best income asset, as opposed to the usual criteria of 50-plus years dividend growth).

Instead, I argue it’s held by a more traditional investment vehicle, a closed-end fund (CEF), which may seem a bit archaic but remains a potent choice for income-seeking investors.

The fund in the spotlight is the Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX:EIT.UN).

With $2.7 billion in assets under management, it stands as Canada’s largest CEF and has been reliably distributing monthly income since its inception in 1997.

Here’s what you need to know before considering an investment in this longstanding fund.

How does EIT.UN work?

Although it trades like a stock, EIT.UN is essentially a fund, holding a balanced portfolio of approximately 50% Canadian stocks and 50% U.S. stocks.

This portfolio is actively managed, meaning its managers actively select and adjust its holdings rather than merely follow an index.

The primary aim of EIT.UN is to provide a consistent monthly distribution, which has been set at $0.10 per share for over a decade.

This distribution is made up of dividends, capital gains, and a return of capital, providing a multifaceted and tax-efficient approach to income generation.

Based on its current market price of $13.79 as of July 10, this results in an annualized yield of approximately 8.7%.

Now, unlike some income funds EIT.UN hasn’t been a slouch in terms of total returns either. With distributions reinvested, the fund has compounded at an annualized 10.4% over the last 10 years.

What to know before you buy

As a CEF, EIT.UN operates differently from your typical ETF, and there are several important considerations to be aware of before investing.

Firstly, the market price of EIT.UN can trade at a discount or a premium to its net asset value (NAV). It’s crucial to check this metric before buying to ensure you’re not paying above the fund’s underlying value – aim to buy at a discount.

Secondly, EIT.UN has relatively high fees; its total management expense ratio (MER) is 2.1%, which is comparable to many mutual funds. The fund’s management fee is 1.00%, but the overall MER is higher due to the fund’s use of leverage.

Essentially, EIT.UN may borrow up to 20% of its NAV to enhance returns and increase yield. This can make the fund’s returns more volatile and increase risk. The interest paid on the borrowed funds contributes to the higher MER.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

sad concerned deep in thought
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Fortis or TC Energy Today?

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

A&W Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shares of A&W (TSX:AW.UN) stock popped by 20% after a major corporate restructuring announcement investors love.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

3 Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks With Handsome 7% Dividend Yields

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy cash flows and high yields, I am bullish on these three monthly-paying dividend stocks.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

5.42% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding it for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There aren't many real estate companies that I would invest in these days, but with a stronger outlook, this could…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

5 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These best Canadian dividend stocks can help you earn steady passive income for decades. Also, they have the potential to…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $750 Per Month?

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a blue-chip TSX stock that offers investors a tasty dividend yield in 2024.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock or Enbridge Stock a Better Buy for Passive Income?

| Andrew Walker

BCE and Enbridge offer attractive dividend yields. Is one stock oversold?

Read more »

edit U-turn
Dividend Stocks

Down 11% From its 52-Week High, Can goeasy Stock Turn Things Around?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors looking for value should be drooling at goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock. With a higher dividend and more room to run,…

Read more »