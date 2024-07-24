Member Login
The 5.11% Dividend Stock Set to Dominate the TSX

Brookfield Infrastructure (TSX:BIP.UN) has already been dominating the TSX, but more is certainly on the way.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX: BIP.UN) has been making waves in the investment community, with its stock price rising by 18% in the past month. What’s more, the infrastructure stock offers a stellar dividend yield of 5.11% as of writing.

Yet there are many reasons why BIP stock should continue on with its major growth. There are strong earnings on the way, and even more growth in the future. So, let’s get into why this dividend stock could continue to dominate the TSX.

Earnings

Brookfield Infrastructure’s financial performance has been robust, with 2023 revenues reaching $17.93 billion, marking a 24.29% increase from the previous year. This growth was driven by strategic acquisitions and expansions across its diverse portfolio. These include utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure. Despite facing earnings challenges in early 2024, the company has shown resilience and is well-positioned for recovery and growth.

Furthermore, analysts have a favourable outlook on BIP, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.” The average price target among analysts is $55, indicating a potential upside of approximately 28% from its current price at writing. This optimism is supported by Brookfield Infrastructure’s strategic investments and effective capital management, which have strengthened its financial foundation and growth prospects.

One of the key attractions of BIP is its high dividend yield of 5.11% as of writing. This makes it a compelling choice for income-focused investors. The company’s consistent dividend payouts, backed by stable cash flows from its diversified assets, highlight its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Outlook

Alright, but can the company keep it up? In short, it seems so. Brookfield Infrastructure has been proactive in exploring new growth opportunities, particularly in sectors such as digital infrastructure and renewable energy. The company’s recent capital-raising activities, including a 60-year subordinated note offering, provide a strong financial base for these initiatives. Furthermore, Brookfield Infrastructure’s acquisition strategy has enabled it to expand its footprint and enhance its revenue streams, positioning it for sustained growth.

The company is also well-positioned to benefit from several macroeconomic and industry trends. The ongoing digital transformation and increased demand for data infrastructure present significant growth opportunities. Additionally, the global shift towards renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure investments aligns with Brookfield’s strategic focus, providing a long-term growth trajectory.

Valuation

Now for the more difficult part. With all this growth, could BIP stock already be fairly valued? To assess this, we need to examine several key financial metrics and compare them to industry averages and analyst expectations.

As of the latest data, BIP.UN has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 39.52. This is above the industry average for utilities, typically ranging from 20 to 25. A higher P/E ratio may suggest that the stock is overvalued compared to its peers. However, it can also indicate expectations of higher future growth.

However, Brookfield Infrastructure’s price-to-book value (P/B) ratio is approximately 0.6, which is lower than the industry average. This suggests that the market value is lower compared to the company’s net assets.

So, now, let’s look at discounted cash flow (DCF). This looks at expected future cash flows, discounted back to their present value. Given Brookfield Infrastructure’s stable and growing cash flows from diverse assets, its current stock price appears reasonable if future cash flows meet or exceed expectations.

Bottom line

Based on these metrics, BIP appears fairly valued with a slight potential for upside. Its high dividend yield, strong revenue growth, and positive analyst sentiment support its current valuation. As it continues to leverage its diverse portfolio and capitalize on emerging industry trends, BIP is well-positioned to dominate the TSX and deliver long-term value to its investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

