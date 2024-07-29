Member Login
Home » Investing » 4 Bargain Canadian Stocks With up to 5.7% Dividend Yields

4 Bargain Canadian Stocks With up to 5.7% Dividend Yields

If you’re out looking for a bargain, these are certainly the four best Canadian dividend stocks out there to add to your portfolio today.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
value for money

Image source: Getty Images

Are you looking for a bargain? That can certainly be easier said than done. While there are many stocks down right now and some on the recovery, it’s still unclear which is a bargain and which is not. For that, we need to get into the nitty-gritty. To look for the fundamentals and momentum that can lead us to realize that we are, indeed, looking at a bargain stock.

Today, let’s look at four that provide a bargain. Offering growth, long-term returns, and dividends, these four stocks provide a stellar option for your portfolio.

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) is a stable and reliable utility company with a monopoly over the transmission and distribution of electricity in Ontario. The company’s monopolistic position in Ontario’s electricity market, combined with its regulated revenue model, makes it a low-risk investment. Plus, the company’s ongoing infrastructure improvements and commitment to dividend growth provide a compelling case for investment.

Hydro One’s revenue model is predominantly regulated, ensuring steady cash inflows and low volatility in earnings. This is crucial for dividend sustainability and growth. Furthermore, the company is continuously investing in upgrading and expanding its infrastructure, which enhances operational efficiency and reliability.

As for the dividend, Hydro One has a history of increasing dividends, supported by consistent earnings and a strong balance sheet. The current yield of 2.99% is certainly still attractive for income-focused investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Another utility winner, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is a diversified global infrastructure company with a portfolio that includes utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure. Its diversified assets and global presence provide stability and growth potential.

BIP.UN’s assets span various infrastructure sectors and geographies, reducing risk and enhancing stability. This diversification allows the company to capitalize on global infrastructure needs. What’s more, the company has shown consistent financial performance, driven by both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Right now, BIP.UN offers an attractive dividend yield of 5.2%, supported by strong cash flow generation from its diverse asset base. So, a diversified and resilient portfolio, combined with its strong financial performance and attractive dividend yield, makes it an excellent choice for investors seeking stable income and growth potential.

Power Corporation of Canada

Next up, we have Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW), a diversified international management and holding company with interests in financial services, renewable energy, and other business sectors. Its diversified operations provide stable cash flows and growth opportunities.

Power Corporation’s investments in financial services (including insurance and asset management) and renewable energy provide a balanced and diversified income stream. The company also has a solid history of dividend payments, with a current yield of 5.7%, making it an attractive option for income-seeking investors.

Power Corporation continues to make strategic investments in high-growth sectors, enhancing its long-term growth potential. Altogether, its diversified portfolio and strong dividend yield make it a compelling investment for those seeking a combination of income and growth. Along with the company’s strategic focus on high-growth sectors, which further enhances its appeal to investors.

AGF Management Limited

Finally, we have AGF Management Limited (TSX:AGF.B), an independent asset management firm with a broad range of investment solutions. The company’s focus on diversified investment products and active management has driven consistent performance.

AGF’s comprehensive suite of investment products and solutions caters to a diverse client base, driving steady revenue and earnings. The company has a strong track record of paying consistent dividends, with a current yield of 5.6%, appealing to income-focused investors.

AGF is investing in innovative products and expanding its global presence, positioning it for future growth. All together, the company’s strong asset management business, combined with its consistent dividend payments and growth initiatives, make it an attractive investment for those seeking income and long-term growth potential.

Bottom line

Investing in these four stocks provides a balanced mix of stability, income, and growth potential. Each company offers unique strengths. Whether it’s Hydro One’s regulated monopoly, BIP.UN’s diversified infrastructure portfolio, POW’s strategic investments, or AGF’s robust asset management business. Combined, these investments should certainly add to any diversified investment portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

A 30% Discount on a Magnificent Dividend Stock You Don’t Want to Miss

| Puja Tayal

A 30% discount is too attractive to miss, especially when you are getting a 7% annual payout from this magnificent…

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

Loblaw Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw (TSX:L) stock received multiple upgrades after earnings, but is it still worth your time as a long-term investment?

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Daniel Da Costa

These three dividend stocks are some of the best passive-income generators on the TSX, making them ideal stocks for long-term…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

1 Passive-Income Stocks to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Joey Frenette

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) won't make you rich, but it's a fantastic income play for the extremely long run.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks With 7% Yields

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks offer at least 7% yields and have durable payouts.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Pay Me More Than $14.37 Per Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both of these dividend stocks are down. And yet, there is no way I'm going to start selling them anytime…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

This 8.98% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Puja Tayal

This 8.98% dividend yield stock can boost your passive-income portfolio if you are closer to retirement. It can give you…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Income Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Change to Get Rich

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you can grab a bargain or two and see returns and dividends on deck, then riches are certainly within…

Read more »