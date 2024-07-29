Member Login
Home » Investing » Here Are My Top 4 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

Here Are My Top 4 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

As interest rates begin to decline and the market environment slowly improves, here are four of the top TSX stocks to buy right now.

Daniel Da Costa
Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in the stock market offers Canadians a tonne of benefits, one of the biggest of which is the wide variety of stocks you can consider for your portfolio. With so many stocks trading on the TSX, there is never a shortage of top Canadian stocks to buy, no matter what the market conditions.

So, if you’ve got cash that you’re looking to put to work, here are my four top TSX stocks to buy right now.

Two top TSX stocks to buy right now before interest rates continue to decline

A few years ago, as inflation surged and interest rates were simultaneously climbing, many top Canadian stocks were negatively impacted. Now, however, with inflation having cooled off and interest rates beginning to decline, there are several top TSX stocks you’ll want to buy right now while they are still cheap.

Two of those top stocks I’d recommend investors consider today are B2Gold (TSX:BTO) and InterRent REIT (TSX:IIP.UN).

As one of the lowest-cost-producing gold stocks, B2Gold has a tonne of potential to see a strong rally in the near term. Gold prices are usually negatively impacted by rising interest rates since gold doesn’t provide a yield, and income-producing assets become much more favourable as interest rates rise.

Already, we’ve seen gold prices rally to start the year in anticipation of lower interest rates, and as rates eventually start to decline, particularly in the United States, the price of gold should continue to climb higher, improving the profitability of producers like B2Gold.

Therefore, with B2Gold trading cheaply, plus offering a current dividend yield just shy of 5.5%, it’s undoubtedly one of my top TSX stocks to buy right now.

Meanwhile, as a residential real estate investment trust (REIT) that uses leverage to boost profits and is consistently investing in growing its portfolio, InterRent could also see a significant boost in profitability as interest rates fall.

For years, InterRent was one of the best REITs to buy for growth. It consistently improved its operations and grew revenue and funds from operations year after year.

So, although higher interest rates caused a temporary dip in both InterRent’s profitability and price, as they continue to fall, InterRent has a tonne of potential to start seeing another lengthy and sustained rally.

In fact, for 2024, analysts estimate InterRent’s adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) will jump by over 13% as well as another 10% increase next year.

Therefore, while InterRent trades at a forward price/AFFO ratio of just 23 times, below its five-year average of 29.7 times, it’s certainly one of the top TSX stocks to buy right now.

Two of the best Canadian growth stocks

There are several growth stocks on the TSX to buy right now as well, such as VerticalScope Holdings (TSX:FORA) and Cargojet (TSX:CJT).

VerticalScope is a small $180 million stock with significant growth potential due to its business model of building online communities, which offer growing monetization opportunities.

By owning and operating specialized websites and forums, VerticalScope is a compelling option for advertisers as it offers a more effective way of reaching their target audience.

This targeted approach not only enhances ad performance but also drives revenue growth, making VerticalScope an intriguing investment as the digital advertising market continues to innovate and expand.

Plus, not only do analysts expect a more than 12% growth in revenue in 2024, but VerticalScope is also expected to begin turning a profit this year.

Meanwhile, Cargojet has long been benefiting from the growing popularity of e-commerce and online shopping, where overnight, time-sensitive shipping is so important.

The stock was negatively impacted over the last few years as the economy slowed down and consumers were spending less on discretionary products. However, in recent months, e-commerce sales have been recovering, and analysts now expect a big jump in sales and profitability for Cargojet in the coming years.

Therefore, while Cargojet continues to trade cheaply, there’s no question it’s one of the best TSX stocks to buy right now. Currently, Cargojet’s forward price-to-earnings ratio is just 26.2 times, well below its five-year average of 37.9 times.

So, while you can buy this high-potential growth stock cheaply, it’s easily one of the best TSX stocks to consider today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in B2Gold. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet and VerticalScope. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Stocks for Beginners

Could This Undervalued Stock Make You a Millionaire One Day?

| Puja Tayal

Undervalued stocks with significant growth potential have the power to give you the multifold returns needed to become a millionaire.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

Got $3,000? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

| Puja Tayal

Now is the time to invest $3,000 in these growth stocks and make significant capital gains in the short term.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

A 30% Discount on a Magnificent Dividend Stock You Don’t Want to Miss

| Puja Tayal

A 30% discount is too attractive to miss, especially when you are getting a 7% annual payout from this magnificent…

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Canadian Mining Stock Worth a Long-Term Investment

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) remains a top Canadian mining stock long-term investors may want to consider on dips right…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Stock Market

Should You Load Up on Brookfield Business Partners Stock?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 30% from all-time highs, Brookfield Business Partners is a TSX dividend stock you can own right now.

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Stocks for Beginners

Bargain Alert: I’ve Been Buying Dips in These Canadian Bank Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whether for dividends or returns, these two bank stocks provide investors with a solid future, even with a present dip.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

Loblaw Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw (TSX:L) stock received multiple upgrades after earnings, but is it still worth your time as a long-term investment?

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Daniel Da Costa

These three dividend stocks are some of the best passive-income generators on the TSX, making them ideal stocks for long-term…

Read more »