Member Login
Home » Investing » Best Dividend Stock to Buy for Passive Income Investors: Capital Power vs. TC Energy

Best Dividend Stock to Buy for Passive Income Investors: Capital Power vs. TC Energy

Both of these energy stocks offer substantial dividends, but which dividend stock is the better buy all around?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
green power renewable energy

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks continue to be some of the most sought out stocks on the TSX today. The thing is, not all dividend stocks are alike. When selecting dividend stocks for passive income, investors often focus on key factors such as dividend yield. However, it’s just as important to consider other aspects, such as the payout ratio, dividend history, financial health, and growth prospects.

That’s why today, we’re going to do just that when comparing Capital Power (TSX:CPX) and TC Energy (TSX:TRP) to determine which is a better investment for passive income on the TSX.

The dividend

Right now, Capital Power boasts a dividend yield of approximately 6%. This is higher than the average yield for many utility companies. The company maintains a sustainable payout ratio of around 46.4% as well. What’s more, Capital Power has a solid track record of increasing dividends consistently over the past decade. For instance, the dividend has grown from $1.26 in 2013 to $2.46 in 2024, reflecting a robust commitment to returning value to shareholders. Altogether, this indicates that its dividends are well-covered by earnings and there is room for future growth.

TC Energy, on the other hand, offers a higher dividend yield of approximately 6.6%, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors. However, TC Energy’s payout ratio is significantly higher at 143.1% as of writing. Meanwhile, TC Energy also has a commendable history of dividend increases, with dividends rising from $1.84 per share in 2013 to $3.84 per share in 2024. Despite this, the company’s higher payout ratio could limit future dividend growth compared to that of Capital Power.

Digging into finances

The key then is whether the company’s financial situation can continue to support the dividend, as well as growth. Capital Power displays strong financial health, with a debt-to-total-capital ratio of 55.7%, slightly below the industry average. This manageable debt level, combined with stable cash flows from its diversified portfolio of power generation assets, supports the company’s ability to maintain and grow its dividends.

TC Energy, while maintaining a robust balance sheet, has a higher debt-to-total-capital ratio of 61.9%, which is above the industry average. Although the company’s long-term contracts and regulated assets provide a stable revenue stream, the high leverage poses a risk if not managed prudently.

Furthermore, Capital Power shows impressive profitability with a net profit margin of 16.8%, higher than the industry average of 11.5%. The company’s return on equity (ROE) stands at 19.8%, significantly above the industry average, indicating efficient use of equity to generate profits. Furthermore, Capital Power’s EPS growth rate of 132% is well above the industry average, showcasing strong earnings growth.

As for TC Energy, it also shows strong profitability with a net profit margin of 17.3%, also higher than the industry average. However, its ROE of 8.4% is lower than Capital Power’s, though still above the industry average. TC Energy’s EPS growth rate of 63.5%, while commendable, has been more volatile over the past five years.

Value

Alright, so with all that in mind, which company is possibly more valuable based on metrics and its financial situation? Capital Power has a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.9 and a forward P/E ratio of 13.1, both below the industry average. This suggests that it might be undervalued relative to its peers. The company’s price-to-book ratio of 1.4 is close to the industry average, indicating a fair valuation compared to its book value.

TC Energy, in contrast, has a higher trailing P/E ratio of 22.2 times, above the industry average, implying high growth expectations from investors. However, the forward P/E ratio of 13.4 suggests that future growth may not meet these high expectations. The price-to-book ratio of 2.2 indicates that the stock is slightly overvalued compared to its book value.

The answer is clear

I think you know where we’re headed with this. Capital Power appears to be a better dividend stock for passive income investors based on its lower valuation and sustainability. TC Energy, while offering a higher dividend yield, faces sustainability concerns due to its high payout ratio and leverage. Although it has a robust dividend history and strong profitability, the potential risks associated with its high leverage and lower expected growth make it a less attractive option compared to Capital Power.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Energy Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why undervalued Canadian stocks such as Enerflex should be on top of your shopping list in July 2024.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Is It Time to Buy the TSX’s 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, these stocks have performed poorly. But don't let that keep you from investing. Because the past does not predict…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

TC Energy Stock Is Starting to Get Ridiculously Oversold

| Joey Frenette

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) stock is one of those deep-value dividend plays for the next decade and beyond.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

3 Top Energy Stocks With High Dividends

| Kay Ng

Investors looking for big dividends in the energy sector can explore these top energy stocks.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

You don’t need to think twice about loading up on these three top stocks.

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Energy Stocks

Is There Any Hope for Brookfield Renewable Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable stock (TSX:BEP.UN) may be going through a rough patch, but recent moves suggest more is yet to come.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Energy Stocks

If You Like Enbridge Stock, Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Energy Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you like Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock for its dividend but not the share growth? Consider these two top monthly payers…

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

Clean Energy Play: Is Brookfield Renewable a Good Stock for a TFSA?

| Adam Othman

Add this top renewable energy stock to your self-directed TFSA portfolio for significant long-term and tax-free wealth growth.

Read more »