1 Delicious Dividend Stock Down 36% to Buy for Life-Long Income

This dividend stock offers up a 7.44% dividend yield, with a payout ratio designed to support it long term. And yet, shares are at oversold levels!

When it comes to finding a strong dividend stock, looking for companies offering a superior discount is a great place to start. But how do you decipher which is a dud and which is a long-term hold?

Today, that’s what we’re getting into. We’ll look at one oversold dividend stock down 36% and discover why it belongs in your portfolio for at least the next several years.

Parex Resources

Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) is a Canadian oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Founded in 2009, the company primarily focuses on operations in Colombia, where it has established a significant presence in the Llanos Basin, one of the most prolific hydrocarbon basins in the country.

The company’s strategy is centred on maintaining a balanced portfolio of exploration and development assets to ensure sustainable growth and long-term profitability. Parex Resources employs advanced technologies and methodologies to enhance oil recovery and optimize production from its existing fields. Plus, it has a robust exploration program aimed at discovering new reserves and expanding its resource base.

Ongoing strength

In a challenging market, the dividend stock has shown strength. Parex Resources reported strong earnings for the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, with a revenue of $305.86 million, marking an 11.62% growth from the previous quarter. This contributed to a trailing 12-month revenue of $1.21 billion, an increase of 2.83% year over year. However, net income slightly missed analysts’ expectations with an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 compared to the expected $1.03.

Still, the company’s balance sheet reflects robust financial health, highlighted by its debt-free status and strong liquidity. Parex Resources maintains substantial cash reserves, allowing it to fund operations and growth without external debt. The company’s strategic focus on operational efficiency and cost management has ensured a solid operating cash flow.

Despite these strengths, Parex faces challenges, including its reliance on Colombian operations, which subjects it to geopolitical risks. In fact, the company stated it would also be pausing activity at Arauca due to lower-than-expected results and reallocated capital to LLA-32 and Capachos, where they are seeing success. This has created uncertainty about the near term.

Undervalued

Yet this also means investors have a chance at an undervalued stock. The recent drop in Parex’s stock price, leading to its oversold status, presents a compelling buying opportunity. The company’s strong financial performance underscores its operational efficiency and profitability. This financial stability, combined with its debt-free balance sheet and robust cash reserves, puts Parex in a place to capitalize on future growth opportunities without the burden of significant financial constraints.

Plus, the dividend stock’s strategic focus on high-margin assets and cost management has ensured sustained cash flow and profitability. Despite market volatility, the company’s prudent financial management and efficient operations enable it to maintain low production costs and high operational efficiency.

Meanwhile, the dividend stock offers a 7.44% yield, with shares still down 36%. If you’re worried about payouts, the company continues to demonstrate strength. It currently holds a 28% payout ratio, making that dividend safe and sound. So, if you’re looking for dividends, I would certainly pick up this opportunity from Parex stock.