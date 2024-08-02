Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Millionaire? Don’t Make These Severe CRA Mistakes

TFSA Millionaire? Don’t Make These Severe CRA Mistakes

The TFSA could certainly bring in a million dollars one day, but only if you do it the right way. If not, you’re in for some severe penalties.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
cup of cappuccino with a sad face

Image source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a valuable tool for Canadians to save and invest without having to pay taxes on the growth or withdrawals. And often we talk here at the Motley Fool about how one day, you could turn that TFSA into a million-dollar account!

However, missteps in managing a TFSA can lead to unexpected penalties and complications with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). Let’s go over some of the most severe and an easy way around it.

1. Contributions

Misunderstanding how the contribution room works, especially after making withdrawals, can lead to inadvertent over-contributions. Each withdrawal creates additional contribution room for the following year, not the current year. Missteps here can lead to penalties.

Exceeding the annual contribution limit is a common error. The limit for 2024 is $7,000 and $95,000 in total for those who were at least 18 in 2009 and have never contributed. Any unused contribution room can be carried forward from previous years. However, some investors miscalculate their available room, especially if they have made withdrawals. Over-contributing to a TFSA incurs a penalty tax of 1% per month on the excess amount. This can quickly add up if the over-contribution is not corrected promptly.

How might you over-contribute? It’s likely through business activity. Some investors use their TFSA to conduct business activities, such as operating a small business or day trading. Business income generated within a TFSA is fully taxable. The CRA takes a close look at accounts with high-frequency trading or those that appear to be run as a business.

2. Transactions

The type of trading activity will also be looked at by the CRA. Engaging in frequent trading within a TFSA with the intention of generating short-term profits can be problematic. The CRA may view this as running a business, which is not allowed in a TFSA. If the CRA determines that the TFSA is being used for business activities, the income generated from such trading will be subject to taxation at the highest personal income tax rate.

Furthermore, investing in non-qualified assets such as private company shares or certain types of bonds can lead to penalties. Investors might inadvertently purchase these through their TFSA without realizing they are non-qualified. The CRA imposes a penalty tax of 50% of the investment’s fair market value at the time it was acquired if it is found to be non-qualified.

Finally, performing swap transactions to move investments between registered and non-registered accounts to optimize tax benefits can lead to penalties. Swap transactions designed to increase the value of a TFSA can attract penalties from the CRA.

How to avoid it

Now that I’ve scared the pants off you, there is certainly a way to avoid all this. Using a TFSA safely involves adhering to CRA guidelines and focusing on a long-term investment strategy that maximizes tax-free growth while minimizing risks. Investors should prioritize qualified investments such as diversified ETFs, mutual funds, blue-chip stocks, and government or high-grade corporate bonds. These investments offer steady growth and lower volatility compared to speculative assets. It’s also crucial to avoid frequent trading and business activities within the TFSA to prevent potential penalties.

In this case, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is an excellent investment option due to its robust dividend yield and long-term growth strategy. The bank has a history of paying consistent and growing dividends, making it an attractive choice for income-focused investors. As of 2024, Royal Bank’s dividend yield is at 3.68%, and it has a strong track record of annual dividend increases, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Plus, Royal Bank’s long-term growth strategy sets it apart. The bank is actively investing in technology and innovation to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. It has a diversified business model with strong performance across retail banking, wealth management, and capital markets. Furthermore, its expansion into international markets, particularly the United States, offers significant growth potential.

Foolish takeaway

Don’t fall for these CRA traps. If you really want a million-dollar TFSA, it’s going to take time. Don’t try day trading, risky investments, or over-contributing. It could cost you. Instead, take the long-term approach, reinvesting dividends as you go and making that million the right way.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Royal Bank Of Canada. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

The Average TFSA Balance Isn’t Enough: Here’s How to Boost it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadians simply are not taking full advantage of their TFSAs. But it's not your fault! Let's learn how to increase…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: 2 Dividend Stocks to Hold for 25 Years

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have made some patient investors quite rich.

Read more »

A chip in a circuit board says "AI"
Dividend Stocks

The AI Gold Rush: How to Strike it Rich With the Right Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investors can consider gaining exposure to stocks such as Intel and benefit from the AI gold rush.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks With Significant Upside Potential

| Andrew Walker

These dividend stocks could soar as interest rates fall.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Is Fiera Stock or MCAN Mortgage Stock a Better Buy for Passive Income?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks both offer yields near 10%! But which is the better long-term bet on passive income?

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for Dividend Growth

| Chris MacDonald

These three Canadian dividend stocks look well-positioned to see continued upside over the long term.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

WSP Global Vs. Aecon: Which TSX Dividend Stock Is a Better Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks have plenty of backlog to support growth, but one comes out as the clear winner in…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Thrive in 2025

| Andrew Walker

Here's why these top TSX dividend stocks could rally into next year.

Read more »