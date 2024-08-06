Are you looking for life-long income? It’s time to start investing with a strategy in mind. Today, we’re looking at how to retire ASAP.

Here’s Exactly How Much Cash Canadians Need to Quit and Live Off Passive Income

Imagine it: you’ve hit the big time. Someone calls and says you’re now a millionaire. You’ve won some sweepstakes or the lottery, and it all isn’t some scam!

Yeah, not going to happen.

However, there is a way to earn what you need to quit and live off passive income, even if it isn’t winning the lottery. All it takes is some time, commitment, and, of course, investments. Let’s get into it.

What to consider

Retirement planning for Canadians who aim to live off passive income for the next 30 years requires careful financial calculations and strategic investments. Generally, financial advisors recommend that individuals should aim to replace 70-80% of their pre-retirement income to maintain their lifestyle during retirement.

For a typical middle-income Canadian, this could mean needing an annual retirement income of about $40,000 to $50,000. So, over a 30-year retirement period, this translates to needing a retirement nest egg of roughly $1.2 million to $1.5 million. This estimate considers factors such as inflation, healthcare costs, and other living expenses that may fluctuate over time.

Getting started

To achieve this level of passive income, Canadians need to invest in a diversified portfolio that includes a mix of stocks, bonds, and other income-generating assets. Dividend-paying stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and fixed-income securities are popular choices for generating steady income streams. Furthermore, Canadians may rely on government benefits like the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS), which can supplement their passive income. It’s crucial to factor in these benefits when calculating the total amount needed for retirement.

However, given the uncertainties in the market and the potential for unexpected expenses, having a contingency plan is essential. This includes maintaining an emergency fund, considering the potential for part-time work or consulting, and continuously reviewing and adjusting the investment strategy to align with changing financial goals and market conditions. Financial advisors can provide personalized advice tailored to individual circumstances, ensuring that Canadians can enjoy a comfortable and financially secure retirement based on their unique needs and preferences.

Consider an ETF

So, you know what you have to earn, and you know the types of investments you need to have. But where do you need to invest? I would consider a long-term hold in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) — one that offers superior growth while also providing dividends for reinvestment.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) could, therefore, be the perfect option. With shares up about 10% year to date and a 4.79% dividend yield, it certainly looks attractive. The ETF is designed to provide investors with exposure to high-yielding Canadian companies. VDY tracks the FTSE Canada High Dividend Yield Index, focusing on companies that consistently pay above-average dividends.

VDY’s portfolio is concentrated in sectors like financials, energy, and telecommunications, which are known for their robust dividend payments and growth potential. The ETF is popular among income-focused investors seeking regular dividend payments alongside the potential for capital appreciation. With a low management expense ratio (MER), VDY offers a cost-effective way to invest in a diversified portfolio of high-quality, dividend-paying Canadian companies.