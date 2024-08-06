Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Palantir Technologies Stock Rallied on Tuesday

Why Palantir Technologies Stock Rallied on Tuesday

The artificial intelligence (AI) specialist delivered solid beat-and-raise results.

Posted by
Danny Vena
Daniel W. Vena, CPA, CGMA is a long-term investor searching for intangibles that provide explosive growth opportunities in his investments. He served on active duty with the US Army and has a Bachelor's degree in accounting.
Published
| More on:
artificial intelligence AI data deep processing

Source: Getty Images

Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) charged out of the gate on Tuesday, spiking as much as 13.8%. The stock closed at $26.59, up 10.3% for the day.

The catalyst that sent the artificial intelligence (AI) software and data mining specialist higher was the company’s quarterly financial report and management’s bullish commentary that suggested there was more to come.

You can’t spell “gains” without “AI”

For the second quarter, Palantir generated revenue that accelerated to 27% year over year (and 7% sequentially) to $678 million.

This resulted in record net income, marking the company’s seventh successive quarter of profitability according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 soared 500% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $0.09 rose 80%.

To give the results context, analysts’ consensus estimates were calling for revenue of $652 million and adjusted EPS of $0.08, so Palantir cleared both bars.

The results were driven by robust U.S. commercial revenue, which surged 55% to $159 million, as customers flocked to the company’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) and generative AI. The segment’s customer count grew 83% year over year, while its remaining deal value — or sales that have not yet been recognized as revenue — soared 103%. Not only was new customer acquisition strong, but existing customers were spending more, as evidenced by a net dollar retention rate of 114%.

Classic beat and raise

Investor sentiment was also boosted by bullish commentary courtesy of chief revenue officer Ryan Taylor. He noted that the company’s boot camps were wildly successful, saying they remained a “key go-to-market” strategy. He went on to describe numerous seven-figure deals that were signed within weeks of those customers attending a boot camp. CEO Alex Karp was equally bullish, calling it “an unprecedented opportunity.”

The icing on the cake was Palantir’s forecast, as management boosted its full-year guidance to roughly $2.75 billion at the midpoint of its guidance, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23%, while increasing estimates for U.S. commercial revenue to grow 47%, up from 45% just last quarter.

The AI gold rush is expected to continue for years if not decades, and Palantir is well positioned to profit from this secular tailwind, which is why the stock is a buy.

Danny Vena
Latest posts by Danny Vena (see all)

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Danny Vena has positions in Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Turn $500 Into $1,000 by 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are two TSX tech stocks that are well positioned to beat the broader indices over time. Let's see why.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Tech Stocks

Flash Sale: 3 Tech Stocks Down 30% (or More) to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three discounted tech stocks could deliver multi-fold returns in the long run.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Tech Stocks

Why Lumen Technologies Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

| Keith Noonan

Lumen is one of the market's hottest stocks today thanks to some big AI news.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

Why Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Arm Holdings, and Other Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Rallied on Tuesday

| Danny Vena

Evidence is piling up that the adoption of AI continues to gain steam.

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Tech Stocks

Nvidia Stock Bounced Back Today. What Investors Need to Know.

| Howard Smith

Some investors are already taking advantage of Nvidia's stock drop.

Read more »

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Tech Stocks

Why Palantir Technologies, Super Micro Computer, and Other Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Stumbled Today

| Danny Vena

Bad news for Nvidia and a rate hike on the other side of the world sparked a global sell-off.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Tech Stocks

Nasdaq Market Correction: 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy on the Pullback

| Keith Speights

The correction is a great buying opportunity.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Can Help You to Get Richer in 10 Years

| Puja Tayal

Companies that will stay relevant and thrive in a dynamic business environment can make you richer 10 years from now.

Read more »