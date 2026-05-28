Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Magnificent Canadian Tech Stock Down 13% to Buy and Hold for Decades

1 Magnificent Canadian Tech Stock Down 13% to Buy and Hold for Decades

Discover the potential of Celestica as a tech stock. Learn why this Canadian company is poised for future growth.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Celestica Positioned for AI-Driven Growth Spurts: With a strong presence in networking infrastructure, Celestica is capitalizing on AI investments and transitioning into an original design manufacturer, positioning the stock for significant growth, especially as Canadian telecoms invest heavily in AI.
  • Strategic Long-Term Hold Despite Valuation Concerns: Despite recent profit-taking leading to a dip, Celestica’s robust order book and expanding AI infrastructure market promise continued revenue growth, making it a promising buy-and-hold stock capable of delivering sustained cyclical gains over the next decade.
10 stocks we like better than Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock is down 13% in May, as shareholders book profits after a 55% rally in April. This dip is an opportunity to grab this magnificent Canadian tech stock as it rides the artificial intelligence (AI) rally. At $494, the stock might look a bit expensive as the price-to-earnings ratio is 43 times. But it is an opportunity not to miss, because another 30–50% rally is in the cards in the second half of 2026.

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.

Source: Getty Images

Why is this magnificent Canadian tech stock a buy-and-hold for decades?

Celestica makes Ethernet switches and other network infrastructure equipment for hyperscalers and telcos. The growing AI investment called for more than just third-party manufacturing. Clients demanded product testing, after-sales services, designing, and more. Celestica used it as an opportunity to expand into design and become an original design manufacturer (ODM).

The U.S. tariffs posed threats to electronics exports, so it invested capital in building capacity and design centres in Texas, Mexico, Taiwan, and Japan.

Converting challenges into opportunities opened new growth avenues for Celestica. Its new ODM capabilities and presence in the United States saw the company secure a networking switch technology partnership for AMD’s “Helios” rack-scale AI platform.

Why look far?

Celestica’s home country, Canada, is investing billions in AI infrastructure. BCE is building an AI data centre in Saskatchewan, and Telus has announced a $66 billion investment over the next five years in networking and AI infrastructure. Celestica could benefit from these investments.

The 2026 growth prospects of this magnificent Canadian tech stock

Celestica’s Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment has communications and enterprise clients. This year, its enterprise segment is seeing robust growth as the manufacturer has secured three hyperscaler customers, with most orders due for delivery in the second half.

A 3 times price-to-sales ratio is based on the last 12-month revenue figure. However, the company is growing its revenue by 51% year-over-year. It has also revised its 2026 revenue guidance up 12% to $19 billion, representing a 53% increase from 2025. Any new revision in guidance will drive the stock up.

Celestica’s long-term growth prospects

Apart from the 2026 growth, Celestica’s long-term growth will be cyclical. Once the first wave of AI infrastructure is over, growth will stagnate until another upgrade comes, just like communications infrastructure. However, the future cyclical rallies may not be as aggressive as the current one.

Think of it like Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). Micron makes memory chips for electronic devices and data centres. Its stock surges whenever companies invest in cloud infrastructure or new computers and mobile phones. The 2026 infrastructure investment is driving money to semiconductor companies. The need for sovereign AI is driving localization, creating more opportunities in major countries.

A 30% average annual growth rate can be expected from Celestica stock in the next 10 years, with a majority of the growth skewed between 2026 and 2030.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Celestica, Micron Technology, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Tech Stocks

CRA: How to Use Your TFSA Contribution Limit in 2026

| Puja Tayal

Explore the 2026 TFSA contribution limit of $7,000 and learn how to maximize your savings potential in Canada.

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

Constellation Software Just Moved: 2 TSX Tech Stocks to Watch Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Constellation’s surge is putting its “buy-and-compound” playbook back in the spotlight — and two younger spinouts could be next.

Read more »

drinker sniffs wine in a glass
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks Billionaires Are Buying in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Billionaire-linked buying isn’t a signal to copy, but it can spotlight stocks where the market may be underpricing the next…

Read more »

A person's hand cupped open with a hologram of an AI chatbot above saying Hi, can I help you
Stocks for Beginners

Shopify’s Rally Isn’t Over: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy Next

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify’s surge may be just the first wave. Two smaller Canadian tech names could be next if growth stays strong.

Read more »

athlete ties shoes before starting to exercise
Tech Stocks

Celestica Just Ran: 2 Canadian Tech Stocks to Buy Next

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica’s AI-driven run shows how fast Canadian tech can move, but Kinaxis and Docebo may offer a better risk-reward tradeoff…

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Tech Stocks

Earnings Season: 3 Canadian Stocks That Could Pop on Results

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX names have clear catalysts that can matter a lot during earnings season, when proof beats hype.

Read more »

running robot changes direction
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Growth Stocks Supercharged to Surge in 2026

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given the supportive industry backdrop and their ongoing expansion initiatives, these two growth stocks could deliver superior returns this year.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

2 Supercharged Canadian Picks Set to Break Out in 2026

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Blackberry is one of two Canadian stocks that are gaining momentum as revenue increases and efficiencies take hold.

Read more »