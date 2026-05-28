Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Constellation Software Just Moved: 2 TSX Tech Stocks to Watch Now

Constellation Software Just Moved: 2 TSX Tech Stocks to Watch Now

Constellation’s surge is putting its “buy-and-compound” playbook back in the spotlight — and two younger spinouts could be next.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Constellation’s strong quarter reminded investors that niche-software acquirers can compound for years.
  • Lumine is growing revenue, but profits and organic growth need to improve to prove the model works.
  • Topicus is posting strong sales growth, yet earnings are pressured, so investors need margin leverage next.
9 stocks we like better than Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) just reminded investors why great software stocks are still worth a watch. The Canadian tech giant reported first-quarter revenue of US$3.2 billion, up 20% from last year. Net income jumped to US$367 million from US$136 million. And now, shares are up 9% in the last month alone after a drop year to date.

That kind of move grabs attention as Constellation stock built its name by buying niche software businesses and letting patient compounding do the work. Now investors want to know where else that model could shine. So, where else should investors keep an eye on?

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.

Source: Getty Images

LMN

Lumine Group (TSXV:LMN) deserves a close look now as it comes straight from that same family tree. The company focuses on vertical-market software for the communications and media sectors. That sounds niche, but that’s the point. Lumine buys specialized businesses, holds them for the long term, and tries to improve cash flow over time.

The latest results looked mixed, but not weak. First-quarter revenue rose 17% to US$208.3 million. However, operating income slipped 3% to US$57.9 million, while net income fell 9% to US$19 million. Investors should not brush that off. A true Constellation-style stock still needs discipline, not just deals.

Still, Lumine has a timely catalyst. Communications companies continue to spend on software that helps manage networks, customers, billing, and media systems. Those are essential tools. If Lumine can improve organic growth while continuing to buy well, the stock could draw more attention. The risk sits in that same sentence. Organic growth came in negative after currency adjustments, so investors need proof that acquired growth can translate into stronger earnings.

TOI

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) may offer the cleaner growth story. The company focuses mostly on European vertical-market software, with a strong base in public-sector, health, education, and finance-related software. It also shares DNA with Constellation stock, which gives investors a familiar playbook: buy good niche software companies, keep them independent, and compound over years.

Topicus reported first-quarter revenue of €435.7 million, up from €355.6 million last year. That’s strong top-line growth. Yet net income fell to €34.2 million from €44.8 million, while diluted earnings per share (EPS) dropped to €0.41 from €0.54. So the excitement comes with a catch. Topicus grew, but costs and acquisition spending weighed on earnings.

That doesn’t ruin the case, but just makes the next few quarters important. Investors may forgive softer profit when revenue growth remains strong and acquisitions build long-term scale, but will want margin improvement eventually. Topicus could pop if it shows stronger earnings leverage, especially with Constellation stock back in the spotlight. The risk is valuation. Software stocks can fall hard when investors pay for perfection and receive “pretty good.”

Bottom line

So, if Constellation’s latest results made investors look again at Canadian compounders, Lumine and Topicus should sit near the top of that watchlist. They both carry acquisition-driven growth stories with real risks. Yet together during this comeback for Constellation stock, these three could power forward any portfolio on the TSX today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lumine Group and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Tech Stock Down 13% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Puja Tayal

Discover the potential of Celestica as a tech stock. Learn why this Canadian company is poised for future growth.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Tech Stocks

CRA: How to Use Your TFSA Contribution Limit in 2026

| Puja Tayal

Explore the 2026 TFSA contribution limit of $7,000 and learn how to maximize your savings potential in Canada.

Read more »

drinker sniffs wine in a glass
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks Billionaires Are Buying in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Billionaire-linked buying isn’t a signal to copy, but it can spotlight stocks where the market may be underpricing the next…

Read more »

A person's hand cupped open with a hologram of an AI chatbot above saying Hi, can I help you
Stocks for Beginners

Shopify’s Rally Isn’t Over: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy Next

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify’s surge may be just the first wave. Two smaller Canadian tech names could be next if growth stays strong.

Read more »

athlete ties shoes before starting to exercise
Tech Stocks

Celestica Just Ran: 2 Canadian Tech Stocks to Buy Next

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica’s AI-driven run shows how fast Canadian tech can move, but Kinaxis and Docebo may offer a better risk-reward tradeoff…

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Tech Stocks

Earnings Season: 3 Canadian Stocks That Could Pop on Results

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX names have clear catalysts that can matter a lot during earnings season, when proof beats hype.

Read more »

running robot changes direction
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Growth Stocks Supercharged to Surge in 2026

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given the supportive industry backdrop and their ongoing expansion initiatives, these two growth stocks could deliver superior returns this year.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

2 Supercharged Canadian Picks Set to Break Out in 2026

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Blackberry is one of two Canadian stocks that are gaining momentum as revenue increases and efficiencies take hold.

Read more »