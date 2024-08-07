Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s the Hands-Down Best Stock-Split Stock to Buy in August Despite the Market Sell-Off

Here’s the Hands-Down Best Stock-Split Stock to Buy in August Despite the Market Sell-Off

Hint: It’s not Nvidia, Chipotle, or Walmart.

Posted by
Keith Speights
Keith began writing for the Fool in 2012 and focuses primarily on healthcare investing topics. His background includes serving in management and consulting for the healthcare technology, health insurance, medical device, and pharmacy benefits management industries.
Published
| More on:
GettyImages-1354842602

We’ve had some major stock splits so far in 2024. Chipotle Mexican Grill conducted a 50-for-1 split. Nvidia had a 10-for-1 stock split. Walmart split its shares 3-for-1. And there have been more with others on the way.

Some investors might be leery of buying any stock right now, whether it’s conducted a split or not. The major indexes fell sharply earlier this week on worries about a potential recession and the Bank of Japan’s interest rate hike.

However, I think the pullback presents a great opportunity for forward-thinking investors. Here’s the hands-down best stock-split stock to buy in August despite the market sell-off.

Two-factor authentication

I won’t keep you in suspense. My pick for the best stock-split stock to buy this month is… Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Why Broadcom? I think two factors especially stand out. But they have nothing to do with the semiconductor maker’s 10-for-1 stock split conducted in July.

The first factor behind my choice of Broadcom is its growth prospects. Broadcom’s revenue soared 43% year over year in the second quarter of 2024, fueled by the demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and the company’s acquisition of VMware. I expect AI and VMware will remain key growth drivers going forward.

Nobody handles networking AI accelerators better than Broadcom. It’s not surprising that seven of the eight largest AI superclusters in the world rely on the company’s networking technology. Broadcom projects that its AI networking revenue growth will accelerate.

Since closing the acquisition of VMware, Broadcom has signed up around 3,000 of its 10,000 biggest customers to build an on-premises self-service virtual private cloud. Most of these are multi-year contracts, so the revenue will flow for a long time to come. Broadcom will no doubt focus on getting more of these large customers on board with VMware as well.

The second factor that’s key to my case for Broadcom is valuation. Broadcom’s shares trade at 23.9 times forward earnings. That multiple is relatively low for a premiere AI stock. The stock’s valuation looks even more attractive with growth projections included. Its price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio with five-year growth projections is only 1.06, according to LSEG.

Wall Street is also bullish about Broadcom’s prospects

I’m not alone in my optimism about Broadcom. Wall Street is bullish about the stock, too.

Of the 29 analysts surveyed by LSEG in August who cover Broadcom, 10 rate the stock as a “strong buy.” Another 17 analysts recommend it as a “buy.” The remaining two analysts rate Broadcom as a “hold.”

The average 12-month price target for Broadcom is more than 36% above the current share price. The most pessimistic analyst surveyed by LSEG thinks the stock can rise 9%.

Sure, many Wall Street analysts are also bullish about Nvidia, Chipotle, and Walmart. However, analysts’ price targets for these other stock-split stocks don’t reflect as much upside potential as the average price target for Broadcom does.

Short term vs. long term

Broadcom’s share price is down more than 20% below its high set in June. It’s possible that the macroeconomic concerns weighing on the broader stock market could hold Broadcom back too over the short term.

However, I think the long-term prospects for Broadcom look bright. The current sell-off offers an opportunity to buy a great stock on sale.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill, Nvidia, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX’s former tech phenomenon is a strong buy right now for three compelling reasons.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Tech Stocks

Why Not Buy the Dip on Nvidia, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms With This Vanguard ETF?

| Daniel Foelber

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 30% weighting in Nvidia, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

AI Stocks to Invest in for Beginners

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investors looking to invest in AI stocks can consider owning SMCI, MSFT, and NVDA right now.

Read more »

trends graph charts data over time
Tech Stocks

Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Adam Spatacco

Nvidia stock has soared more than 125% in 2024.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Phenomenal TSX Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A once phenomenal TSX stock trading at an absurdly low price today could be a great buy for its visible…

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Tech Stocks

My Top AI Stock to Buy in August (That Not Everyone Has Heard Of)

| Will Ebiefung

The artificial intelligence rally is very hype-driven. However, this innovative software company could help change things.

Read more »

AMD-headquarters-santa-clara with AMD logo on building_AMD_Advance
Tech Stocks

AMD Stock Is a Buy Thanks to This Improving Metric

| Will Healy

A growing niche in the chip industry is set to transform AMD.

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Tech Stocks

1 No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Following the Nasdaq’s Recent Drop

| Harsh Chauhan

Investors looking to add a top AI stock trading at an attractive valuation should consider taking a closer look at…

Read more »