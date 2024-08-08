Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

Are you looking for some quality stocks trading at a serious bargain? Here are two Canadian stalwarts that could be a good hold for the long term.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
Published
| More on:
Man making notes on graphs and charts

Image source: Getty Images.

With the S&P/TSX Composite Index down 4.1% in the past five days, many stocks are down significantly more. However, market volatility can be your friend. That is especially true if you invest with an extended time horizon.

Stocks are ownership stakes in businesses

A stock is a stake in a business. Just because a stock rapidly falls (or climbs) doesn’t mean that the intrinsic value is lost (or gained). Long-term investors can benefit from this arbitrage.

Market drawdowns don’t last forever. The market is generally quick to remember high-quality businesses. While they can fall (like all stocks do), it generally is short-lived. High-quality stocks tend to bounce back.

Warren Buffett has said, “Time is the friend of the wonderful company, the enemy of the mediocre.” If you can be a little bit patient, here are two wonderful long-term companies worth buying today.

A top Canadian blue-chip stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) stock is down 6.5% in the past five days and 7.5% over the past six months. Any further declines could present an attractive entry point for patient investors.

Canadian Pacific has been in business since 1881. If you want a business that can last the test of time, CPKC is a great stock to pick.

North America is a big place. There is simply no other cost-efficient way to ship bulk commodities and goods across the continent than by rail. As a result, this business should remain relevant to society for many decades ahead.

The great news is that CP just got significantly larger (and better) after it acquired Kansas City Southern’s transport network. CPKC now has a railway that extends across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

Mexico is increasingly becoming a manufacturing hub for North American companies. CPKCs new network is perfectly positioned to benefit from the import and export of goods from Mexico to the U.S., Canada, and internationally.

CP’s long-standing leadership team has delivered above-industry-average revenue and earnings per share growth. Likewise, its focus on on-time, efficient railroading has helped it earn an industry-leading operating ratio.

The company is expecting to double its earnings in the next four to five years. With a strengthening balance sheet, shareholders are well-positioned to benefit from solid, low-risk growth in the years ahead.

A pick for value, growth, and income

Another stock worth buying at a big discount today is Calian Group (TSX:CGY). Its stock is down 5.5% this year and 14% in the past 52 weeks.

With a price-to-earnings ratio of 10, it is trading close to its lowest valuation in five years. That is despite Calian expecting to grow adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by 30% in 2024.

Calian operates a diverse mix of businesses that serve governments, institutions, and the private sector. The company has delivered solid organic growth, but acquisitions have helped diversify its revenue mix, expand margins, and increase the stability of its earnings.

Last year, the company had a bit of a quarterly earnings misstep that took the stock down. Since then, the company has been executing very well.

Unfortunately, the market has seemed to yawn. If you can look past the near-term share weakness, this is a great stock for value, growth, and income (it has a 2.1% dividend yield).

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Calian Group. The Motley Fool recommends Calian Group and Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $500/Month

| Sneha Nahata

TFSA investors can secure a steady monthly income with these TSX stocks.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Bank of Canada Rate Cut: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

These TSX giants pay great dividends and still trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This REIT Pays 10% Dividends, But Are They Safe?

| Adam Othman

High yields are quite common among the REITs of Canada. However, dividend sustainability is an area where this market segment…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have resilient earnings base and healthy cash flows, enabling them to deliver above-average dividend growth.

Read more »

trends graph charts data over time
Investing

Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Joey Frenette

These Canadian stocks can retain their long-term durable competitive advantages long after the wave of AI disruption has worked its…

Read more »

An engineer works at a hydroelectric power station, which creates renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Canadian Renewable Energy Stock to Buy and Hold for Dear Life

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right renewable energy stocks can be tricky as you have to take many future-facing variables into account. However,…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 High-Yield Stocks With Decades of Dividend Growth

| Andrew Walker

Top dividend-growth stocks should have more room to run.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

Intact Financial Stock Is Rising, But Is it Still a Buy?

| Adam Othman

Many solid growth stocks can recover relatively quickly after a market crash, but it's still prudent to time your buying…

Read more »