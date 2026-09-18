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What the Everyday Canadian Investor Needs to Know About the Summit

Canada’s $100-trillion-investor summit may sound abstract, but it points to one practical theme ordinary investors can follow: electricity infrastructure.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • The summit’s huge “commitments” aren’t all cash today, but policy changes could speed real projects into revenue.
  • Canada wants far more AI, mines, and manufacturing, which means a much bigger electricity grid.
  • Hydro One is a regulated way to benefit from grid expansion, though valuation and project delays are risks.

A room full of investors controlling more than $100 trillion tends to make your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) feel a little underdressed, to say the least.

Yet the Canada Investment Summit wasn’t only relevant to pension funds and billion-dollar infrastructure managers. It gave ordinary Canadian investors a surprisingly useful map of where money could flow over the next decade.

Prime Minister Mark Carney came away touting nearly $500 billion of new investment and financing commitments, while maintaining his broader goal of catalyzing $1 trillion of investment over five years.

BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink even argued Canadians themselves should be thinking about how to “grow with Canada” and “invest in Canada.”

That’s probably the most useful takeaway for everyday investors. Just don’t mistake every enormous summit number for money already spent.

man touches brain to show a good idea

Source: Getty Images

$500 billion isn’t one giant cheque

Canadian banks pledged nearly $325 billion of financing. Pension funds, insurers and institutional investors committed nearly $100 billion. Investment funds added more than $14 billion, while Bell announced an AI infrastructure project worth more than $50 billion.

Those are very different things. Some are financing commitments spanning years. Some depend on projects actually proceeding. Others represent capital investors intend to mobilize rather than cash currently pouring into corporate earnings.

The summit therefore isn’t a reason to buy every mining or AI stock with a maple leaf attached. It’s a reason to watch where actual investment begins turning into revenue.

The rules are changing, too

The more interesting part may have been what Ottawa promised to do around that investment. Carney introduced the Productivity Mega Deduction, which allows immediate tax deductions on much more business investment. The government estimates Canada’s effective tax rate on new investment will fall from roughly 13% to 6.4%.

Then there’s the Major Projects Office. Carney summarized the new approval standard in six words: “One project. One review. One year.” Energy, mines, data centres and defence projects still need to make economic sense. Yet faster decisions could reduce years of financing costs and uncertainty.

That’s why I wouldn’t obsess over guessing which individual mine or data centre gets built first. I’d look for the infrastructure almost all of them need.

Follow the electricity

Carney wants Canada to double its electricity grid by 2050. That becomes necessary rather quickly if Canada simultaneously wants more AI data centres, mines, manufacturing, electric transportation and industrial projects.

Blackstone President Jon Gray told the summit that Canada has enormous advantages in natural resources and hydro power. His larger argument was that physical infrastructure has to arrive alongside AI and industrial investment.

That points me toward Hydro One (TSX: H). Hydro One owns and operates roughly 30,000 circuit kilometres of high-voltage transmission lines in Ontario. More importantly, it’s a regulated utility. When approved investments expand its infrastructure, those assets enter its rate base, allowing Hydro One to recover costs and earn a regulated return. More grid can eventually mean a larger earnings base.

Why I’d buy Hydro One

The growth is already visible. Hydro One is advancing new transmission projects across Ontario as electricity demand increases. Its North Shore Link, for example, would add transmission capacity between northeastern and northwestern Ontario, helping support growing industrial and community electricity needs.

Another proposed line serving Waterloo and Wellington would deliver roughly 600 megawatts, enough electricity for a region approximately the size of Kitchener-Waterloo.

Hydro One shares recently traded around $52, offering a dividend yield near 2.7%. At roughly 22 times forward earnings, the stock isn’t especially cheap, which is the main risk. Utilities are also sensitive to interest rates, while large transmission projects can face delays.

Bottom line

Still, that’s why Hydro One may be one of my favourite everyday-investor takeaways from the summit. You don’t have to predict which AI company wins, which mine opens first, or whether a $20 billion mega-project survives another election.

These all need electricity. Canada wants to build considerably more of everything. Hydro One gets paid to help plug it in.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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