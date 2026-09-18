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Critical Minerals Are at the Centre of Canada’s Investment Push: This TSX Stock Could Win

Canada wants more control of critical-mineral supply chains, and Nutrien is a way to invest in one of the most strategic ones: potash for global food production.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Canada is signing critical-minerals deals to reduce reliance on fragile foreign supply chains.
  • Potash is essential for fertilizer, and Nutrien is already a huge, low-cost producer selling record volumes.
  • Nutrien offers a reasonable valuation and dividend, but fertilizer prices and farm demand can swing.

Canada has spent years discovering that owning strategically important rocks is considerably less useful if somebody else controls the supply chain. The Canada Investment Summit suggested Ottawa wants to change that.

Prime Minister Mark Carney told investors that Canada had signed more than 50 critical minerals agreements with over 15 countries over the past year, unlocking $20 billion in investment.

The goal, he said, is “reducing dependence on foreign chokeholds in critical supply chains.”

That’s becoming increasingly important as artificial intelligence (AI), defence, electricity grids, and food security collide with a world where governments suddenly care very much about where their raw materials come from. Canada happens to have quite a few.

Agricultural harvesting at the last light of day, aerial view.

Source: Getty Images

Why critical minerals keep coming up

The summit devoted an entire discussion to “Powering Canada’s Mining and Critical Minerals Value Chain,” bringing together the heads of some of the largest energy companies. Blackstone President Jon Gray made the international-investor case even simpler.

“The natural resources here are simply extraordinary,” he told the summit, specifically highlighting Canada’s critical minerals.

Yet Canada’s critical-minerals list isn’t limited to trendy battery metals. It also includes something farmers have needed for a very long time: potash.

Potash supplies potassium, one of the essential nutrients required to grow crops. Canada is the world’s largest potash producer, making it strategically important not only to manufacturing, but also global food production. That makes Nutrien (TSX: NTR) one of the critical-mineral stocks I’d want to own.

Why I’d buy Nutrien

Nutrien is the world’s largest potash producer and one of the biggest providers of crop nutrients and agricultural products. Its enormous Saskatchewan operations give Canada something increasingly valuable: large-scale, low-cost production located in a politically stable country.

Global potash demand remains strong, with Nutrien forecasting 74 to 77 million tonnes of shipments in 2026. Management says demand is testing existing global production and transportation capacity. And Nutrien is already benefiting.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached US$2.4 billion, while adjusted earnings came to US$2.61 per share. More importantly, Nutrien produced record first-half potash sales volumes and raised its full-year potash sales-volume outlook.

In other words, Canada doesn’t merely have potash sitting underground waiting for an investment summit to make it interesting. Nutrien is already selling enormous amounts of it.

There’s a nice valuation attached

Nutrien shares recently traded around roughly 15 times forward earnings. That’s considerably less demanding than many of the AI, nuclear, and defence stocks benefiting from the same push toward strategic supply chains. Nutrien also pays an annualized dividend yielding around 2.8%.

The risks are straightforward. Fertilizer prices are cyclical, agricultural demand changes with crop prices, and potash supply can increase if competitors ramp production. Yet food demand doesn’t disappear because commodity markets have a bad quarter.

Bottom line

That’s why I like Nutrien for this story. Carney talked about building “industries of tomorrow” in critical minerals and keeping more of their economic benefits in Canada.

Sometimes the most strategically important mineral isn’t powering an electric vehicle or sitting inside a missile. Sometimes it’s helping grow dinner. Nutrien already controls an enormous piece of that supply chain.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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