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Canada’s Defence Push Could Unlock $500 Billion: Here’s the TSX Stock I’d Buy

Defence spending is shifting toward space, data, and surveillance, and MDA Space is already landing real contracts in those areas.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Canada and its allies are boosting defence budgets, especially for technology like satellites and space awareness.
  • MDA already has major government contracts and a growing backlog that shows demand is real.
  • The stock is still priced for growth, and cash flow can swing on big contracts and slow procurement.

At the Canada Investment Summit, Prime Minister Mark Carney said the country is undertaking its biggest increase in defence spending since the Second World War. Ottawa’s Defence Industrial Strategy is expected to help catalyze roughly $500 billion of investment over the next decade.

The opportunity stretches far beyond buying more fighter jets. Carney specifically highlighted Canadian strengths in aerospace, shipbuilding, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, quantum computing, robotics and autonomous systems.

Then the summit’s defence panel explained why this cycle could be much bigger than Canada alone.

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.

Source: Getty Images

Why this defence cycle is different

CAE Chief Executive Officer Matthew Bromberg described what allied countries are experiencing as a “once-in-a-generation increase in defence spending.”

His argument wasn’t simply that governments intend to spend more. They also need to recruit, equip and train millions more personnel while replacing aging equipment and adapting to warfare increasingly dependent on satellites, drones, software and data.

That creates an opportunity for Canadian companies already selling into allied markets. Bromberg summed up Canada’s advantage rather neatly.

“Trust and technology is what Canada brings to the future of defence.”

That word, trust, appeared throughout the summit. Governments increasingly want critical defence technology supplied by countries and companies they can rely on. For investors, that makes MDA Space (TSX: MDA) particularly interesting.

Why I’d buy MDA Space

MDA develops satellites, robotics and geo intelligence technologies. That may sound considerably more Buzz Lightyear than traditional defence, but modern militaries rely heavily on space.

Satellites provide communications, Earth observation and surveillance. Governments also need to know what’s orbiting above them and whether critical space infrastructure faces threats. MDA is already benefiting from all of it.

In March, Canada’s Defence Investment Agency awarded the company a roughly $32 million contract to provide three ground-based observatories used to detect and track objects in space. Canada has also awarded MDA a $688 million contract for a replacement radar satellite that will strengthen sovereign Earth-observation capabilities. Those aren’t hypothetical summit opportunities. They’re signed contracts.

The business is growing quickly

Second-quarter revenue surged 34% year over year to $499 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 26% to $96 million, while backlog finished the quarter at $4 billion. Better yet, backlog actually increased $310 million from the previous quarter as new bookings outpaced the work MDA completed.

That’s the figure I’d watch. A $4 billion backlog gives MDA considerable visibility while Canada and its allies prepare to pour more money into defence, satellite communications and sovereign infrastructure. Management also increased the midpoint of its 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance following the quarter.

What’s more, MDA recently traded around $42.41, roughly 38% below its 52-week high of $67.90. At about 28 times forward earnings, the shares aren’t cheap. Investors are still paying for substantial future growth. That said, cash flow is another risk. Second-quarter free cash flow was negative $150 million as MDA invested in expansion and dealt with working-capital swings on major contracts. Government procurement can also move at a pace that makes continental drift look energetic.

Bottom line

Still, the defence opportunity extends well beyond one Canadian budget. The summit’s aerospace and defence executives argued that allied countries increasingly need interoperable aircraft, satellites, communications and surveillance systems from trusted partners.

Canada already has the technology. MDA is already selling it. If defence spending really is entering a once-in-a-generation cycle, this could be one Canadian stock with considerably more runway ahead.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MDA Space. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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