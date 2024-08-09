Member Login
How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

Canadian REITs are doing well as interest rates fall. The BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSX:ZRE) and another ETF could generate reliable monthly income, on top of asset-class capital gains.

Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has been a regular contributor to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Image source: Getty Images

The prospects for falling interest rates are increasing in North America. The Bank of Canada has already cut its benchmark rates twice so far this year, and rate-sensitive assets, especially leveraged real estate, could significantly recover over the coming years. Income-oriented investors could buy beaten-down Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) before their full recovery and lock into some lucrative monthly passive income streams – potentially for a lifetime.

REITs distribute almost all of their earned rental income to investors every year. If worried about individual asset risks, dividend-paying exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could offer wide diversification in one single investment. The BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSX:ZRE) has gained 6% in value over the past month as prospects for lower interest rates increased (and triggered volatility spikes).

REITs should do better in a lower interest rate environment as borrowing costs decline. Some might even raise distributions.

Here’s why I’m bullish on the ZRE ETF as a reliable source of reliable monthly dividends.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE)

Investors looking for a regular source of dependable monthly income streams should check out the  BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF, an exchange-traded fund managed by the learned professionals at the Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). Launched in 2010, the ETF provides investors access to a diversified portfolio of 21 Canadian Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) that pay boatloads of cash in monthly income distributions from rentals generated on various commercial properties.

Why should you invest in the ZRE ETF for passive income? The ZRE ETF allocates equal amounts from its $551 million in capital to each Canadian REIT in the Solactive Equal Weight Canadian REIT Index. An equal weighting (at about 5%) on each holding significantly reduces excessive exposure to any single REIT holding in the portfolio and dilutes any risks of distribution cuts to income investors.

The ETF limits risks posed by any single poor-performing REIT to the portfolio. This earns it a medium-risk rating. Investors can sleep well at night knowing that any acquisition or distribution cut on one portfolio holding won’t significantly impact their future monthly paycheques. For its troubles, BMO cheaply prices its management fee and the ETF has a management expense ratio (MER) of 0.61%. Investors may pay as little as $0.61 annually on every $1,000 invested.

The BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF pays $0.09 per unit in monthly dividends. The dividends should yield a lucrative 5.1% annually.

Since its inception in 2010, the ZRE ETF has averaged a respectable 7.7% average annual return to investors. It could do better as the Bank of Canada starts lowering rates again.

Alternative dividend ETF to buy for monthly income

An alternative to the ZRE ETF could be the much older iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSX:XRE), which launched in 2002. It has double the assets under management at $1.2 billion invested in fewer (16) holdings. However, the XRE ETF’s dividend yield of 4.6% is inferior to ZRE’s 5.1%, so you may need more capital to earn $500 a month. Further, the XRE has higher risk exposures as it allows individual REIT weights to increase up to 25% of assets. The XRE has marginally underperformed the ZRE over several historical holding periods.

How much to invest to earn $500 in monthly dividends

To get $500 a month in dividends, an investor could allocate about $117,200 to the ZRE ETF and earn about $500 in dividends every month. The XRE requires more capital to earn a similar return. The table below shows details of the potential trades.

Investment AssetRecent PriceNumber of SharesInvestment AmountDividend RateTotal DividendFrequencyTotal Annual Income
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSX:ZRE)$21.085,556$117,120.48$0.09$500.04Monthly$6,000.48
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSX:XRE)$15.738,334$131,093.82$0.06$500.04Monthly$6,000.48

The ZRE ETF is an eligible investment to add to your registered tax-advantaged accounts, including the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Investors should note that the ZRE ETF offers exposure to one asset class: REITs. To enhance diversification, deploy capital across several asset classes, including individual stocks, bonds, guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), and preferred equities, among other options, to balance out portfolio risks and returns across a wider investment universe.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

