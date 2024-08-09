Member Login
Home » Investing » Pensioners: Yes, You Can Invest in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Boom

Pensioners: Yes, You Can Invest in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Boom

Here’s how pensioners can try to gain exposure to AI stocks such as Microsoft and benefit from outsized gains in 2024 and beyond.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.

Source: Getty Images

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has captured the imagination of investors globally. As the AI megatrend is here to stay, investors want to get in on the ground floor and benefit from market-thumping gains in the next decade. But should pensioners, too, invest in this extremely disruptive sector?

Generally, pensioners are advised to invest in lower-risk asset classes such as bonds, and for good reason. Age is the single most important factor that should define your risk appetite. For example, when individuals are younger, they can invest in higher-risk assets such as individual stocks and mutual funds. Investing in the equity market is a long-term strategy that allows you to benefit from the power of compounding.

While equities are extremely volatile, they have delivered inflation-beating returns to shareholders over the past several decades. Alternatively, major indices such as the S&P 500 have pulled back significantly during economic downturns such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the dot-com bubble, and the financial crisis. A pensioner who invested at the peak of the great financial crash in 2008 would experience a 50% dip in the portfolio, which is far from ideal.

Basically, as you get older, it makes sense to increase your exposure to fixed-income instruments such as Guaranteed Investment Certificates. Several financial experts have suggested that a 30-year-old can have 30% exposure to bonds and 70% to equities. Similarly, a 65-year-old should have 65% exposure to bonds and 35% to equities.

Given these factors, pensioners can consider gaining a small exposure to AI stocks. Let’s see how.

Invest in AI market leaders

The best way to gain exposure to AI stocks is to invest in market leaders such as Meta (NASDAQ:META), Microsoft (NASDAQ:META), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Despite their massive size, each of these megacap companies is growing at an enviable pace.

Meta’s sales increased 22% year over year to US$39.1 billion as the social media giant continues to invest heavily in AI. In the earnings call, Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg explained that its advances in AI should help it improve recommendations and drive engagement across platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

Meta also expects AI to enhance the ad experience as digital ad impressions across platforms rose 10% year over year in Q2.

Next, Microsoft already enjoys a first-mover advantage due to its investment in OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT. In the fiscal fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024 (ended in June), Microsoft’s Azure business grew sales by 29% year over year, with eight percentage points attributed to AI.

In the June quarter, the cloud business accounted for US$36.8 billion and should drive revenue and earnings growth in the future. MSFT stock might seem expensive at 33.5 times forward earnings, but analysts expect adjusted earnings to grow by 13.3% annually in the next five years.

Finally, Nvidia is an AI stock that should be on your watchlist. Down 20% from all-time highs, Nvidia accounts for between 70% and 95% of the AI chip market, which provides the chip maker with significant pricing power.

Moreover, Nvidia’s high profit margins allowed it to end the April quarter with a free cash flow of US$15 billion, which can be used to reinvest in organic growth and accretive acquisitions.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Meta Platforms and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in AI Stocks for Investors Who Love Stability

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why long-term investors can consider investing in blue-chip AI stocks such as Microsoft and Broadcom right now.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Tech Stocks

How Can $10,000 Become $100,000 in a TFSA or RRSP

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how you should use the TFSA and RRSP to build wealth over time and benefit from the power of…

Read more »

box with logo
Tech Stocks

Should Investors Buy Amazon After Its Post-Earnings Plunge?

| Justin Pope

If you're assuming that Amazon's recent trip to all-time highs means the stock is expensive, you could be making a…

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks Riding AI Tailwinds to Buy in August 2024

| Adam Othman

The TSX has a distinct lack of pure-bred AI stocks, but there are several businesses that might experience transformation thanks…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

Is It Too Late to Invest in AI Stocks?

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking for exposure to the impressive potential AI has to offer, these two top Canadian stocks are some…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in AI (Artificial Intelligence) If You’re New to Tech Stocks

| Puja Tayal

Are you new to tech stocks and excited about AI but not sure where to start? Let us begin with…

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

Which TSX Stock is Best to Buy Today?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A fast-rising growth stock in the healthcare sector is the best TSX stock you can buy today.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Tech Stocks

2 Top Value Stocks I’d Happily Scoop Up in August

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can consider buying undervalued TSX stocks such as Celestica to benefit from outsized gains over time.

Read more »