Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Hold for a Lifetime

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Hold for a Lifetime

TSX tech stocks such as Kinaxis and Docebo have the potential to generate game-changing returns to shareholders in the upcoming decade.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

The benefits offered by the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) make it an ideal account to hold quality growth stocks and benefit from outsized gains over time. As all returns derived from qualified investments held in a TFSA are exempt from Canada Revenue Agency taxes, here are three Canadian stocks to buy and hold right now.

Docebo stock

Among the fastest-growing Canadian tech stocks, Docebo (TSX:DCBO) should be on your shopping list. Valued at $1.73 billion by market cap, Docebo provides e-learning solutions to enterprises and should outperform the broader markets in the upcoming decade.

Docebo ended the second quarter (Q2) of 2024 with subscription sales of US$49.8 million, up 22% year over year, while total sales stood at US$53.1 million. Its gross profit rose 22% to US$42.8 million, indicating a margin of 80.7%, which is similar to the year-ago period.

Docebo is now positioned to report consistent profits due to an asset-light model and high operating leverage. It reported an adjusted net income of US$7.9 million, or US$0.26 per share, in Q2, compared to earnings of US$4.7 million, or US$0.14 per share, last year.

The company ended Q2 with an annual recurring revenue, or ARR, of US$205.9 million, up 19% year over year. A widening base of recurring sales should help Docebo report consistent revenue across market cycles.

With a free cash flow of US$8.4 million, Docebo now has the flexibility to reinvest in organic growth and target accretive acquisitions.

Kinaxis stock

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is a TSX tech stock that offers supply chain-related products and solutions to enterprises. The company went public in June 2014 and has returned over 1,000% to shareholders. Despite its remarkable gains, Kinaxis trades 32.5% below all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip.

Kinaxis reported revenue of US$118.28 million in Q2, up 12% year over year. The Canadian entity emphasized that its SaaS (software-as-a-service) backlog grew 30% as demand drivers intensified, allowing Kinaxis to invest in strategic go-to-market initiatives. Moreover, its annual recurring revenue rose from US$293 million to US$339 million in the last 12 months.

Analysts tracking KXS stock expect its earnings to expand from $2.18 per share in 2023 to $4.35 per share in 2025. Priced at 35.6 times forward earnings, KXS stock trades at a premium, but it is forecast to expand earnings by more than 60% annually in the next five years.

Tecsys stock

The final TSX stock on the list is Tecsys (TSX:TCS), another company offering advanced supply chain solutions. Valued at $631 million by market cap, TCS stock has returned close to 600% to shareholders in the past decade after adjusting for dividend reinvestments.

According to Tecsys, fiscal 2024 (ended June) was a landmark year for the company as its SaaS sales rose by 39%. The company’s strong financial performance in fiscal 2024 showcases the strength of its business model, as SaaS remaining performance obligations grew by 43%.

TCS stock is quite expensive, priced at 75.6 times forward earnings. However, analysts expect earnings to expand from $0.13 in fiscal 2024 to $0.56 in 2025 and $0.85 in 2026.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tecsys. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo and Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

Canadian Investors: Yes, You Should Buy AI Stocks

| Joey Frenette

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) stock is a great Canadian AI play for long-term investors looking for deals.

Read more »

edit U-turn
Tech Stocks

Is 2024 Finally the Year for a BlackBerry Stock Comeback?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down close to 70% in the last eight years, can BlackBerry stock stage a comeback in 2024 and beat the…

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Tech Stocks

3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $1,000 and Hold for Decades

| Puja Tayal

Canada may not have direct AI semiconductor stocks, but you can invest in these stocks using AI to improve business…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in AI Stocks for Investors Who Love Stability

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why long-term investors can consider investing in blue-chip AI stocks such as Microsoft and Broadcom right now.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

Pensioners: Yes, You Can Invest in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Boom

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how pensioners can try to gain exposure to AI stocks such as Microsoft and benefit from outsized gains in…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Tech Stocks

How Can $10,000 Become $100,000 in a TFSA or RRSP

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how you should use the TFSA and RRSP to build wealth over time and benefit from the power of…

Read more »

box with logo
Tech Stocks

Should Investors Buy Amazon After Its Post-Earnings Plunge?

| Justin Pope

If you're assuming that Amazon's recent trip to all-time highs means the stock is expensive, you could be making a…

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks Riding AI Tailwinds to Buy in August 2024

| Adam Othman

The TSX has a distinct lack of pure-bred AI stocks, but there are several businesses that might experience transformation thanks…

Read more »