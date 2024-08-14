Member Login
Home » Investing » Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine With Just $10,000

Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine With Just $10,000

Tax-free compounding makes the TFSA an ideal vehicle for holding these growth stocks

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."

Source: Getty Images

Growth stocks can significantly enhance the tax-free growth potential of a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Over the past decade, the S&P/TSX Composite Index’s growth stocks have delivered an average annual return of approximately 10 to 12%, outperforming many other asset classes.

When these returns are achieved within a TFSA, all gains are completely tax-free, allowing investors to maximize their wealth accumulation. This tax-free compounding makes the TFSA an ideal vehicle for holding growth stocks, particularly for younger investors with a long investment horizon. So let’s get into a few stocks that could be a prime choice.

Scotiabank

If you’re looking to transform your TFSA into a financial goldmine, the Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), better known as Scotiabank, might just be your golden ticket. With a rich history of solid dividend payments, Scotiabank has been a favourite among Canadian investors for decades. As one of Canada’s “Big Five” banks, it’s known for its stability and resilience, making it a relatively safe bet for those who want to see their investments grow without too many sleepless nights.

As of Scotiabank’s most recent earnings report, the bank demonstrated it is continuing to perform well despite some economic headwinds. The latest earnings highlighted strong revenue streams and a commitment to returning value to shareholders through dividends. In fact, Scotiabank’s dividend yield is one of the highest among Canadian banks, currently hovering around 6%. This means that if you invest $10,000, you could potentially earn around $600 annually in dividends alone. That’s money that can be reinvested to compound your returns even further.

The beauty of holding Scotiabank shares in a TFSA is that all these dividends are tax-free, which means more money in your pocket. Over time, with the power of compounding, your initial $10,000 investment could grow significantly. This would turn your TFSA into a true financial powerhouse. Plus, with Scotiabank’s track record of steady performance and regular dividend increases, this investment could keep paying off for years to come.

VDY ETF

If you’re dreaming of turning your TFSA into a treasure trove, the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) might be the perfect pickaxe for the job. This exchange-traded fund (ETF) is designed to give you exposure to a basket of top Canadian dividend-paying stocks. This means you don’t have to worry about picking individual winners. Instead, you get a slice of the earnings from some of the most reliable companies in Canada, all wrapped up in one tidy package.

Recently, VDY’s performance has been impressive, reflecting the strength of the Canadian economy and the resilience of its top companies. The ETF’s holdings include heavyweight stocks, companies that have a long history of paying out juicy dividends. It now holds a current dividend yield of around 4%. So your $10,000 investment could potentially earn you about $400 annually in tax-free dividends within your TFSA. It’s like finding a gold nugget without even digging!

What makes VDY particularly appealing is its diversification. By investing in a broad range of dividend-paying stocks, you reduce the risk associated with putting all your eggs in one basket. Over time, the power of compounding those tax-free dividends can significantly grow your wealth. In the process, that initial $10,000 is turned into something much more substantial. Plus, with VDY’s low management fees, more of your money stays where it belongs – working hard to build your financial future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Retirees Should Absolutely Love

| Puja Tayal

Don’t let retirement stop you from investing in stocks. These low-volatility stocks can give you better returns and hedge against…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Me More Than $120 Per Month

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock pays me a considerable amount of dividend income each year.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

3 Fabulous Dividend Stocks to Buy in August 2024

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want a trio of fabulous dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? These three options boast growth and income-earning potential.

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

CN vs. CPKC: The 1 Rail Stock to Buy and the 1 to Avoid

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and CP Rail (TSX:CP) are top railway stocks, but only one can be the better bet this…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

Million-Dollar TFSA: 1 Way to Achieve 7-Figure Status

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A million-dollar TFSA might seem impossible now. But invest in this top ETF and you could easily bring it well…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Powerhouses: Canadian Stocks to Fuel Your Portfolio

| Kay Ng

Canadians can buy high-yield dividend stocks for current income to help fuel their portfolios now.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Could Double Payouts by 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why blue-chip dividend stocks such as Broadcom and Brookfield Infrastructure could double dividends by 2030.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks That Still Look Oversold

| Jitendra Parashar

These seemingly oversold TSX dividend stocks have the potential to outperform the broader market and yield outstanding returns on investments…

Read more »