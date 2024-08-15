Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Cheap Canadian Stocks That Offer 6 Percent Dividend Yields

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks That Offer 6 Percent Dividend Yields

These Canadian stocks offer a combination of affordability, stability, and income potential that’s hard to ignore.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
edit Sale sign, value, discount

Image source: Getty Images

Investors seeking stable income can turn to Canadian dividend-paying stocks. Thankfully, the TSX has a range of companies with attractive dividend yields and solid fundamentals to sustain their payouts in the long term.

In this article, I’ll discuss three cheap Canadian stocks that are offering at least a 6% yield. These dividend-paying companies are operating in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, providing a cushion against market volatility. Moreover, with interest rates expected to decline, now could be an ideal time to lock in these high yields.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are well-known for their high payout ratio, making them one of the top choices for investors seeking regular income. Among the top Canadian REITs, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) stock, with its high yield of 7.7%, durable payouts, and affordability, emerges as an attractive investment option.

SmartCentres REIT owns high-traffic centres, which attract significant leasing interest leading to high occupancy rates. For instance, the REIT’s occupancy improved by 50 basis points to 98.2% in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024. While its occupancy remains high, the firm continues to benefit from solid momentum in leasing demand and lease deals. The company leased approximately 272,000 square feet of vacant space during Q2, with rent growth of an impressive 8.5%.

The REIT is well positioned to consistently grow its same property net operating income. Its higher mix of retail tenants will likely add stability to its financial performance and ensure a high cash collection rate. Additionally, increased leasing interest, extensions, and renewals will likely support its growth. In addition, the firm is likely to benefit from the development of mixed-use properties, which will provide constant portfolio expansion and a large, undeveloped land bank.

In summary, SmartCentres REIT is an attractive choice for income-focused investors seeking high and reliable yields.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) stock is under pressure due to short-term competitive and macro headwinds. Nonetheless, the leading Canadian telecom company continues to grow its customer base and deliver sustainable and margin-accretive growth. Thanks to its significant cost-efficiency programs, the company consistently generates ample earnings to support its payouts.

Since 2004, Telus has returned $21 billion to its shareholders through dividends. The company has consistently increased its dividend under the multi-year dividend growth program. Moreover, it plans to hike its dividend by 7-10% annually in the coming years.

Telus is focusing on profitably growing its customer base and reducing costs. Further, the company is investing heavily to improve its network infrastructure, technology, and operations, which augurs well for future growth. The telco is also expanding its PureFibre network and leveraging generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology to capitalize on the digital shift. Overall, Telus is a dependable dividend stock, which is trading cheap and offering a high yield of over 7%. Further, its dividend payout ratio of 60-75% of free cash flow is sustainable.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) or Scotiabank is a dependable income stock. Shares of this leading financial services company are trading cheap compared to those of peers. BNS stock trades at a price-to-book multiple of one, which is lower than its historical and peer group averages. Further, its price-to-earnings multiple of 9.7 is below its competitors.

While Scotiabank stock is trading cheap, it offers a stellar yield of 6.7% near the current market price. The bank has been paying dividends for more than a century. Moreover, its dividend has increased at a compound annual growth rate of 6% since 2013.

The bank’s diversified revenue sources, exposure to high-growth markets, and efficiency initiatives continue to support its financials and dividend payments. Further, its solid balance sheet and capital ratios add stability to its payouts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Magnificent Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August

| Kay Ng

These dividend stocks offer ultra-high yields and trade at good valuations, making them a potential screaming buy this month!

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Dividend Stocks

1 Renewable Energy Stock to Buy and Hold

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) is a diversified financial with heavy investments in renewables.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

Best Stocks to Buy in August: TSX Real Estate Sector

| Brian Paradza, CFA

One of the best TSX real estate sector stocks to buy this month has a 43% potential upside.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Gold Mine: How to Turn $6,500 Into $318,000 in 25 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two top stocks are stellar long-term stocks for stable growth and income. In fact, they could easily create a…

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

Investor Building Blocks: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want conservative but safe growth, then these three stock dish out both dividends and growth for the long…

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These high-yield stocks still look cheap.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $383 Per Month Tax-Free

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why you can hold monthly dividend stocks such as Whitecap in a TFSA and earn tax-free income every month.

Read more »

warning or alert
Dividend Stocks

Deal Alert: 2 Dividend Stocks That Are Still on Sale

| Andrew Walker

These TSX dividend stock have decent upside potential as interest rates decline.

Read more »