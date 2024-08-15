Member Login
Home » Investing » Forget the Magnificent 7: This Stock Offers Deep Long-Term Value

Forget the Magnificent 7: This Stock Offers Deep Long-Term Value

This ETF is perhaps the top option for investors looking to get in on global growth, with a far safer and stable ride than even the Magnificent Seven.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression

Source: Getty Images

Investing in Canadian deep-value stocks can offer an attractive alternative to even the most popular stocks. That can include the famous “Magnificent Seven” stocks. These typically refer to high-growth, large-cap technology stocks in the United States.

Historically, Canadian deep-value stocks have delivered average annual returns of around 10-12% over long periods. These are stocks trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value, often with low Price/Earnings (P/E) ratios. Compare that to the 15-20% returns seen by the Magnificent Seven during their peak performance years.

However, deep-value stocks tend to be less volatile and offer more downside protection, making them appealing to investors who prioritize capital preservation alongside growth. While the Magnificent Seven have dominated headlines with their extraordinary growth, Canadian deep-value stocks can provide more consistent returns. Particularly during market corrections when overvalued stocks may face significant downturns. So, for investors looking for a more conservative approach with potential for steady growth, Canadian deep-value stocks offer a compelling alternative.

Why not the Magnificent Seven

Investing in the “Magnificent Seven” stocks might seem like a blockbuster idea. After all, these tech giants have been dominating the headlines and the markets. But as a Canadian investor, there are a few plot twists you might want to consider before jumping on this bandwagon. First off, there’s the currency exchange issue. Since these stocks are primarily traded in U.S. dollars, you’ll be at the mercy of the exchange rate. If the Canadian dollar weakens, it could eat into your returns, turning what seemed like a great gain into something more modest.

Another scene to consider is the concentration risk. The “Magnificent Seven” might be dazzling in their performance, but putting too much of your portfolio into a small group of tech stocks can leave you vulnerable. Especially if the tech sector faces a downturn. Remember the dot-com bubble? Diversification is key to keeping your investments balanced and resilient, so going all-in on these heavy hitters might leave your portfolio a bit lopsided.

Finally, there’s the tax aspect. As a Canadian investor, any dividends or capital gains from these U.S. stocks could be subject to withholding taxes, which might take a bite out of your profits. While there are ways to manage this, such as holding U.S. stocks in certain registered accounts, it’s an extra layer of complexity that could be avoided by focusing on strong Canadian alternatives. So, while the “Magnificent Seven” might look like the heroes of the market, they might not be the best fit for every Canadian investor’s portfolio.

Get it all in one click

If you’re looking for a smarter, smoother way to invest globally, the Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:VXC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) might just be your way to a well-rounded portfolio. Unlike picking individual stocks, VXC gives you exposure to over 9,000 stocks across the world. With a year-to-date daily total return of 12.8%, it’s clear that this ETF knows how to grow your money while spreading out the risk. Plus, it holds a Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 19.8. So you’re getting a solid value play without putting all your eggs in one basket.

Now, let’s talk numbers. With $2 billion in net assets, this ETF is no small fry. It’s a robust, well-established option for global exposure. Yet what really sweetens the deal is the low cost. With an expense ratio of 0.22%, you’re not losing practically any of your hard-earned money to management fees. Plus, VXC has a beta of 0.99, meaning it moves almost in sync with the market, giving you steady, reliable returns without the wild swings. So, there’s a way to get into a global market without the hassle of managing individual stocks. Or even with dealing with the quirks of specific sectors! VXC ETF is like your all-access pass to the world of investing. It’s balanced, diversified, and built to grow your wealth over time. Far better than even the Magnificent Seven have on offer.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in the Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Ex Canada Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

