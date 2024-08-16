8.5% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This Passive Income Stock and Holding for Decades

This dividend aristocrat has a long and storied history of providing dividends to its investors. And with shares down, it’s a massive steal.

Dividend yields vary widely across sectors and individual stocks. But the average dividend yield for companies in the S&P/TSX Composite Index has typically ranged between 2.5% and 3.5% in recent years.

For Canadian investors, sectors like utilities, real estate, and financials often offer higher-than-average yields, sometimes exceeding 4-5%! High-yield dividend stocks can provide a steady income stream, but it’s essential to consider the sustainability of these dividends.

Of course, extremely high yields, for instance those between 7-8%, can sometimes signal underlying financial distress or even unsustainable payout ratios. Over the long term, reinvesting dividends from these yields can significantly enhance total returns. This makes dividend-paying stocks a cornerstone for income-focused investors.

But there is one that’s been rough lately. However, it could also offer an immense opportunity. So let’s get into why this dividend stock is a top choice for long-term holders.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock hasn’t exactly been a shining star lately, and that’s putting it mildly. Shares have fallen about 14% in the last year, so, it’s been lagging while the S&P 500 has surged over 20% in the same period. A combination of rising interest rates, regulatory pressures, and fierce competition in the Canadian telecom market has weighed heavily on BCE’s performance. Not to mention, debt levels are pretty hefty, with a total debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio of 197.4%, making investors a bit jittery about the company’s financial flexibility in these turbulent times.

But all is not doom and gloom for BCE. Despite the recent rough patch, the company’s forward Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.9 suggests that the market may be underestimating its future earnings potential. The company is also making strategic moves to expand its 5G network and digital services. This could boost revenues and profitability down the line. With a solid operating margin of 24.1% and a growing demand for high-speed internet and mobile services, BCE has the tools to turn things around in the near future.

The dividend

What makes BCE truly enticing, especially for dividend investors, is its mouth-watering forward annual dividend yield of 8.5%. Sure, the payout ratio is sky-high at 182.8%, which could raise some eyebrows. But BCE has a long history of maintaining and even growing its dividends. This makes it a reliable income source in a portfolio, especially if you’re in it for the long haul. The current dip in share price could actually be an opportunity to lock in a higher yield.

Looking further into the future, BCE’s strategic investments in technology, particularly in 5G and cloud services, are likely to pay off as the demand for data continues to skyrocket. While short-term headwinds persist, the long-term outlook is promising. The company’s beta of 0.48 indicates that it’s less volatile than the broader market, making it a relatively safer bet in uncertain times.

Bottom line

Long-term, BCE stock isn’t likely to disappear any time soon. That means you can get in on this top-choice dividend stock for a steal if you’re thinking ahead. In fact, invest $5,000 and here’s what you could earn in dividends in the mean time.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY PORTFOLIO TOTAL BCE $47.12 106 $3.99 $422.94 quarterly $5,000

In summary, BCE might be facing some challenges right now. But while you wait, you’ll be getting a massive $422.94 dividend from just a $5,000 investment! And with a strong business model, potential for future growth, and a generous dividend yield, it’s a solid pick for those who can weather the storm and are looking for stable, long-term returns.