Member Login
Home » Investing » 8.5% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This Passive Income Stock and Holding for Decades

8.5% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This Passive Income Stock and Holding for Decades

This dividend aristocrat has a long and storied history of providing dividends to its investors. And with shares down, it’s a massive steal.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Golden crown on a red velvet background

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend yields vary widely across sectors and individual stocks. But the average dividend yield for companies in the S&P/TSX Composite Index has typically ranged between 2.5% and 3.5% in recent years.

For Canadian investors, sectors like utilities, real estate, and financials often offer higher-than-average yields, sometimes exceeding 4-5%! High-yield dividend stocks can provide a steady income stream, but it’s essential to consider the sustainability of these dividends.

Of course, extremely high yields, for instance those between 7-8%, can sometimes signal underlying financial distress or even unsustainable payout ratios. Over the long term, reinvesting dividends from these yields can significantly enhance total returns. This makes dividend-paying stocks a cornerstone for income-focused investors.

But there is one that’s been rough lately. However, it could also offer an immense opportunity. So let’s get into why this dividend stock is a top choice for long-term holders.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock hasn’t exactly been a shining star lately, and that’s putting it mildly. Shares have fallen about 14% in the last year, so, it’s been lagging while the S&P 500 has surged over 20% in the same period. A combination of rising interest rates, regulatory pressures, and fierce competition in the Canadian telecom market has weighed heavily on BCE’s performance. Not to mention, debt levels are pretty hefty, with a total debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio of 197.4%, making investors a bit jittery about the company’s financial flexibility in these turbulent times.

But all is not doom and gloom for BCE. Despite the recent rough patch, the company’s forward Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.9 suggests that the market may be underestimating its future earnings potential. The company is also making strategic moves to expand its 5G network and digital services. This could boost revenues and profitability down the line. With a solid operating margin of 24.1% and a growing demand for high-speed internet and mobile services, BCE has the tools to turn things around in the near future.

The dividend

What makes BCE truly enticing, especially for dividend investors, is its mouth-watering forward annual dividend yield of 8.5%. Sure, the payout ratio is sky-high at 182.8%, which could raise some eyebrows. But BCE has a long history of maintaining and even growing its dividends. This makes it a reliable income source in a portfolio, especially if you’re in it for the long haul. The current dip in share price could actually be an opportunity to lock in a higher yield.

Looking further into the future, BCE’s strategic investments in technology, particularly in 5G and cloud services, are likely to pay off as the demand for data continues to skyrocket. While short-term headwinds persist, the long-term outlook is promising. The company’s beta of 0.48 indicates that it’s less volatile than the broader market, making it a relatively safer bet in uncertain times.

Bottom line

Long-term, BCE stock isn’t likely to disappear any time soon. That means you can get in on this top-choice dividend stock for a steal if you’re thinking ahead. In fact, invest $5,000 and here’s what you could earn in dividends in the mean time.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
BCE$47.12106$3.99$422.94quarterly$5,000

In summary, BCE might be facing some challenges right now. But while you wait, you’ll be getting a massive $422.94 dividend from just a $5,000 investment! And with a strong business model, potential for future growth, and a generous dividend yield, it’s a solid pick for those who can weather the storm and are looking for stable, long-term returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Use Your TFSA And Earn $480.83 in Passive Income Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want monthly income, here's the best way to get it. With a top dividend stock that's well supported…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks for Reliable Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

My Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Passive Income Investors to Buy in August 2024

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some passive income stocks to power your portfolio? Here are five you can buy in August and hold…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: 2 High-Yield Canadian Stocks to Own for 20 Years

| Andrew Walker

These stocks still look cheap for a buy-and-hold RRSP portfolio.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in August

| Kay Ng

Here are some top Canadian REITs that seem to be good buys today for conservative investors who seek total returns.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Dividend Stocks

3 Spectacular Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Andrew Walker

These stocks should benefit from AI in the coming years.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income Stream: 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Sneha Nahata

TFSA investors could consider top dividend-paying Canadian stocks such as Enbridge to generate a tax-free income.

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

Forget the Magnificent 7: This Stock Offers Deep Long-Term Value

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This ETF is perhaps the top option for investors looking to get in on global growth, with a far safer…

Read more »