Here Is Exactly How to Use Your TFSA and Earn $2,602 in Tax-Free Passive Income

Are you looking for income from both returns and dividends? Here is a solid method of creating passive income right away!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Using a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) for passive income is a popular strategy among Canadians. Yet about 40% of TFSA holders use their accounts primarily to generate investment income. This is according to a 2022 survey by Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). By investing in dividend-paying stocks, bonds, or other income-generating assets within a TFSA, investors can earn tax-free income for life!

For instance, consider a $100,000 TFSA invested in a diversified portfolio yielding 4% annually. An investor could generate $4,000 in tax-free passive income each year. This income can be withdrawn without affecting contribution room. That makes the TFSA an excellent source for building and enjoying tax-free passive income, particularly in retirement.

How to get started

Creating passive income through a TFSA is an easy strategy, especially when you leverage the power of both returns and dividends. With a TFSA, your investments grow tax-free, meaning you won’t pay taxes on any capital gains, interest, or dividends. By choosing strong dividend stocks within your TFSA, you can generate a steady stream of income that can be reinvested or withdrawn without triggering any tax consequences.

One top contender for creating passive income in your TFSA is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) stock on the TSX. CIBC is a well-established financial institution with a strong track record of profitability and consistent dividend payments. The stock currently boasts a forward annual dividend yield of 5.17%, making it an attractive option for income-seeking investors. With a payout ratio of just over 54%, CIBC has a sustainable dividend policy as well, ensuring that you can count on those quarterly payouts to keep rolling in.

Earnings alert

CIBC’s recent earnings further solidify its position as a great option for your TFSA. For the quarter ending April 30, 2024, CIBC reported a revenue growth of 7.3% year over year. This brought in a total of $21.7 billion in revenue over the last year. The bank also posted a quarterly earnings growth of 3.6% year over year, with a net income attributable to common shareholders of $6.09 billion. These solid financials underscore the bank’s ability to generate consistent profits. This supports its ability to maintain and grow its dividend over time.

From a valuation standpoint, CIBC is currently trading at a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.64 and a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 1.31. This indicates that the stock is reasonably priced, especially when compared to its peers. The stock’s beta of 1.12 suggests moderate volatility. Yet this means it could provide a relatively stable investment — particularly appealing to those who prefer a balance between risk and return.

Bottom line

So, how much could you make? Let’s say you could use your $7,000 contribution limit for 2024 towards CIBC stock. Here is what you could create in tax-free passive income should the stock continue with a $3.60 dividend and rise 32% in returns.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
CM – now$71.5098$3.60$352.80quarterly$7,000
CM – 32%$94.3898$3.60$352.80quarterly$9,249.24

As you can see, this would create returns of $2,249.24 and dividends of $352.80! That’s total passive income of $2,602.04! In conclusion, investing in CIBC stock within a TFSA is a smart move for those looking to build passive income through dividends. The combination of a high dividend yield, solid financial performance, and reasonable valuation makes CIBC an ideal choice for a TFSA. Plus, the tax-free nature of the TFSA means that all your dividend income and potential capital gains stay in your pocket, helping you reach your financial goals faster.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

