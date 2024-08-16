Member Login
Home » Investing » Tax-Free Income: Invest $6,000 in This Dividend Stock for $107.11 in Monthly Passive Income

Tax-Free Income: Invest $6,000 in This Dividend Stock for $107.11 in Monthly Passive Income

This dividend stock offers up huge passive income for investors looking for long-term income, for a safe and stable price.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in monthly dividend stocks within a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can significantly enhance tax-free income over time. For example, if you invest $50,000 in a portfolio of monthly dividend-paying stocks with an average yield of 5%, you would receive approximately $2,500 in dividends annually! This could come to $208 each month.

So how can you reach those high numbers? Let’s get into some of the best high-yielding dividend stocks on the market right now.

Freehold Royalties

If you’re on the hunt for a steady source of monthly passive income, Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) on the TSX is a stock that should be on your radar. With a market cap of $2 billion and a trailing Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.4, Freehold offers a robust and reliable dividend stream. The company currently provides an impressive forward annual dividend yield of 8.1%, making it a great choice for income-focused investors. Plus, Freehold’s payout ratio is at 108%, which indicates that the company is committed to returning capital to shareholders, even in a fluctuating market.

Freehold’s strong dividend appeal is backed by solid financials and operational performance. The company’s recent quarterly earnings show a profit margin of 46.4% and an operating margin of 61.7%, demonstrating its efficiency in generating income. With a return on equity of 16.2%, Freehold is effectively turning shareholder investments into profits. Additionally, the stock has shown resilience despite market volatility. This makes it a reliable choice for those looking to secure a steady, high-yielding dividend in their portfolio.

What’s more, Freehold’s diversified portfolio of royalty assets across North America provides a stable cash flow, which is crucial for sustaining its monthly dividend payouts. The company’s production is predominantly oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs), which are essential commodities in the energy market. This exposure to energy markets, combined with the company’s focus on efficient operations, ensures that Freehold is well-positioned to continue delivering consistent dividends to its investors.

Creating that income

Since the average Canadian earns around $60,000 per year, according to Statistics Canada, let’s say you can save 10% of your income. This would of course come to $6,000 annually.

To save that amount monthly, that would mean putting aside $500 each month. Once there, you can invest it in Freehold, earning passive income each and every month. Yet at the same time, you’ll also be earning returns. In the last five years, Freehold has had a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%! If that could happen again, here’s what could happen within a year.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
FRU – now$13.60441$1.08$476.28monthly$6,000
FRU – 13.5%$15.44441$1.08$476.28monthly$6,809.04

In summary, Freehold Royalties offers a compelling case for dividend investors seeking monthly income. In fact, you could earn $809.04 in returns and $476.28 in dividend income. That’s total passive income of $1,285.32, or monthly at $107.11! And that’s just within a year.

With its strong financial performance, commitment to high dividend payouts, and strategic position in the energy sector, Freehold is a stock that can provide both stability and attractive returns, making it a valuable addition to any income-focused investment portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With an Over 7% Dividend Yield to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid cash flows and healthy growth prospects, these three TSX stocks are a worthy addition to your portfolio.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Dividend Stocks

Cautious Investor? These ETFs Are a Safer Way to Invest in the AI Boom

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here are two of my favourite ETFs when it comes to AI exposure.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Both of these Vanguard ETFs pay above-average dividend yields on a monthly basis.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Got $3,000? 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want some dividend stocks to buy today and hold? These three offer juicy yields that you can put…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Use Your TFSA And Earn $480.83 in Passive Income Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want monthly income, here's the best way to get it. With a top dividend stock that's well supported…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks for Reliable Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

My Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Passive Income Investors to Buy in August 2024

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some passive income stocks to power your portfolio? Here are five you can buy in August and hold…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

8.5% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This Passive Income Stock and Holding for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend aristocrat has a long and storied history of providing dividends to its investors. And with shares down, it's…

Read more »