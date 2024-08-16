Member Login
Home » Investing » Use Your TFSA And Earn $480.83 in Passive Income Every Month

Use Your TFSA And Earn $480.83 in Passive Income Every Month

If you want monthly income, here’s the best way to get it. With a top dividend stock that’s well supported for future dividend growth.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

Creating annual passive income through a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can be highly effective, especially when focused on dividend-paying stocks. For example, if an investor builds a TFSA portfolio worth $100,000 with an average dividend yield of 4%, they could generate approximately $4,000 in tax-free passive income annually!

By reinvesting these dividends and continuing to make maximum contributions, the portfolio could grow significantly over time. In fact, it could increase both the value of the account and the amount of annual income generated.

Why the TFSA?

The TFSA is like the superhero of investment accounts, especially when it comes to creating monthly passive income from dividend stocks. Why? Because any dividends you earn inside a TFSA are completely tax-free! That means more of those sweet dividends go straight into your pocket without Big Brother taking a cut. It’s a powerful tool that allows your investments to grow faster, thanks to the magic of compounding, all without worrying about the tax man knocking on your door.

Another reason the TFSA is fantastic for generating passive income is its flexibility. You can withdraw your money at any time, tax-free, and even re-contribute the same amount in the following year, all without losing any contribution room. So, if you need a little extra cash one month, you can dip into your TFSA without any penalties! Plus, as you build your portfolio of dividend-paying stocks, your monthly income can grow steadily, giving you more financial freedom and less stress about where your next dollar is coming from.

Finally, the TFSA is perfect for long-term planners who want to build a reliable income stream for the future. Since you’re not paying taxes on the growth or withdrawals, every dollar earned is yours to keep and reinvest. Over time, as your dividend stocks continue to pay out, you can watch your monthly income increase, potentially turning your TFSA into a powerhouse of passive income that supports your financial goals, whether that’s a comfortable retirement, a dream vacation, or just enjoying life with a little extra cushion in the bank.

One stock to consider

If you’re on the hunt for a stock that could be a solid addition to your portfolio, Primaris REIT (TSX:PMZ.UN) might just be the one to consider right now. With a market cap of $1.33 billion and an enterprise value of $2.76 billion, Primaris is undervalued when you consider its price-to-book (P/B) ratio of just 0.62. This means you’re getting access to assets worth far more than the current stock price suggests. Plus, with a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) of 10.88, the stock is trading at a very reasonable multiple. So, it could be a great value buy.

What makes Primaris particularly appealing is its strong dividend yield of 6.09%, with a payout ratio of 65.57%. This indicates the company is not overextending itself to pay dividends, so you can likely count on those payments continuing to roll in. In fact, dividends can even increase! For income-focused investors, this is a huge plus. Plus, the company’s financial health is solid, with a high operating margin of 51.78% and a comfortable debt-to-equity ratio of 79.90%, making it a stable choice in a sometimes volatile market.

On top of that, Primaris is well-positioned for future growth. Its revenue has been climbing, with quarterly revenue growth of 25.10% year over year, and its funds from operations (FFO) per unit have also grown by 6.8%. With a strong asset base, low leverage, and increasing profitability, Primaris is not just about the steady income today. It’s also a play on future growth. So, if you’re looking for a stock that offers a blend of value, income, and growth potential, Primaris REIT could be the one to add to your watchlist.

Bottom line

So, how much could you earn in TFSA passive income? Let’s say, for example only, that you’ve invested your full TFSA into Primaris. Again, this is just an example, as you should certainly have a far more diversified portfolio.

Even so, here is what you could earn by putting that $95,000 into Primaris REIT.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
PMZ.UN$13.836,869$0.84$5,769.96monthly$95,000

That’s an automatic $5,769.96 payment coming out at $480.83 each and every month.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks for Reliable Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

My Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Passive Income Investors to Buy in August 2024

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some passive income stocks to power your portfolio? Here are five you can buy in August and hold…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

8.5% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This Passive Income Stock and Holding for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend aristocrat has a long and storied history of providing dividends to its investors. And with shares down, it's…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: 2 High-Yield Canadian Stocks to Own for 20 Years

| Andrew Walker

These stocks still look cheap for a buy-and-hold RRSP portfolio.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in August

| Kay Ng

Here are some top Canadian REITs that seem to be good buys today for conservative investors who seek total returns.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Dividend Stocks

3 Spectacular Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Andrew Walker

These stocks should benefit from AI in the coming years.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income Stream: 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Sneha Nahata

TFSA investors could consider top dividend-paying Canadian stocks such as Enbridge to generate a tax-free income.

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

Forget the Magnificent 7: This Stock Offers Deep Long-Term Value

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This ETF is perhaps the top option for investors looking to get in on global growth, with a far safer…

Read more »