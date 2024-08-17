Member Login
The Average CPP Benefit for Retirees: Is it Enough in 2024?

The Average CPP Benefit for Retirees: Is it Enough in 2024?

CPP frankly isn’t enough. While there are ways to increase it, putting it to work through dividends is also the way to go.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog

Image source: Getty Images

The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) can be a gift from the heavens. As of 2023, the average monthly benefit for retirees is approximately $760, which equates to around $9,120 annually.

However, this amount is significantly lower than what many Canadians need to maintain their standard of living in retirement. Financial experts often suggest that retirees need between 60-80% of their pre-retirement income to live comfortably. This typically translates to an annual income requirement of $30,000 to $50,000 for an average Canadian. So, how can you get there?

The strategies

Retirees can boost their CPP earnings by making some smart financial choices. First, one way to increase CPP benefits is by continuing to work even after reaching the age to start receiving CPP. The longer you work, the more contributions you make to the CPP. This can lead to higher monthly payments.

Another strategy is to delay when you start receiving your CPP benefits. While you can start as early as age 60, waiting until you’re 65 or even later can increase the amount you receive each month. For example, if you wait until 70, your payments could be significantly higher. It’s like waiting a bit longer for dessert—you get a bigger slice!

Lastly, investing in dividend-paying stocks can also help retirees grow their income. By choosing stocks that pay regular dividends, you can earn money on your investments over time. These extra funds can supplement your CPP, giving you more financial flexibility in your retirement years. So, with a little patience and smart planning, you can enjoy a more comfortable retirement!

Using investments

Investing in Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN) on the TSX is a strong choice for growing your CPP because of the company’s impressive track record and solid financials. As of June 2024, BN managed assets worth over $130 billion, which is nearly triple what they had just a year ago. This massive growth is partly due to their smart investments, like acquiring American Equity Life, which doubled their asset base. With this kind of expansion, BN is well-positioned to continue growing, meaning your investment could increase in value over time.

BN is also a reliable source of income. This is perfect for supplementing your CPP. The company pays regular dividends, and in the second quarter of 2024, they declared a quarterly distribution of $0.08 per share. While this might seem small, these payments add up over time, providing you with a steady stream of income just for holding onto your shares. Plus, BN’s ability to generate strong distributable operating earnings—$577 million in just six months—shows that they have the financial strength to keep these dividends coming.

What makes BN even more attractive is its focus on high-return investments. In just the last quarter, they redeployed over $3 billion into investment strategies, with returns exceeding 8.5%. This focus on high-yield opportunities means BN isn’t just growing; it’s growing smartly. This ensures that the money they invest works as hard as possible. For retirees looking to boost their CPP, investing in a company like BN offers both growth potential and steady income, making it a robust addition to your financial plan.

Bottom line

So, let’s say you took those CPP earnings and put them towards BN stock. Let’s see how much you could earn in dividends this year alone using that $9,120.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
BN$63145$0.44$63.80quarterly$9,120

Right away, you can earn another $63.80 in dividends alone. Add in more returns, and your CPP income will be riding high!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

