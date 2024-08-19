Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for August

Canadian blue-chip stocks are must-haves for conservative as well as growth-oriented investors. Known for their stability and solid financial performances, these Canadian stocks help diversify your portfolio, hedge against market volatility, and provide consistent income.

With this background, let’s look at August’s best Canadian blue-chip stocks. These fundamentally strong companies have a growing earnings base and solid potential for future growth. From retail to energy powerhouses, these stocks represent the best of the best in the Canadian market.

Stock #1

Canadian food and pharmacy giant Loblaw (TSX:L) is a solid investment in all market conditions. Known for its resilient business model, this blue-chip company consistently grows its earnings and free cash flows, regardless of economic situations. Even though it operates a low-risk business, it has achieved remarkable growth.

In recent years, the Canadian retailer has surpassed market benchmarks, with its stock climbing approximately 51% over the past year and an impressive 163% over the last five years. This growth, alongside regular dividend hikes and share buybacks, has bolstered shareholder value.

Loblaw’s discount stores and diverse product offerings continue to drive customers to its stores and support its same-store sales. Moreover, its value pricing, strategic price freezes, and expansion of omnichannel offerings drive its revenue and earnings. Furthermore, Loblaw is expanding its lineup of private-label food items and is focusing on optimizing its retail network. These initiatives will likely bolster its profitability and share price. Moreover, it will enable Loblaw to enhance its shareholders’ value through dividend payouts.

Stock #2

Investors looking to strengthen their portfolios with top-tier blue-chip stocks could consider adding shares of Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR). This Canadian transportation company has an extensive rail network and is a key player in Canada’s supply chain sector. As an essential service provider, it remains relatively resilient to volatility in the market. This adds a layer of stability to its financials and stock price.

Canadian National Railway isn’t just about defence. Over the past decade, the stock has delivered a decent capital gain of over 148%, translating to an average annualized growth rate (or CAGR) of over 9.5%. In addition, it has consistently enhanced its shareholders’ value with higher dividends and share repurchases. Since its public listing in 1995, Canadian National Railway has consistently increased its dividend, reflecting its commitment to rewarding its investors.

Overall, the company’s defensive business model, rail network expansion, and exposure to diversified sectors position it well to grow in all market conditions. Moreover, its operational efficiency could continue to boost its earnings and dividend payments. Notably, Canadian National Railway owns a solid balance sheet, which provides it with the financial flexibility to invest in growth opportunities and reward its shareholders.

Stock #3

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is an attractive blue-chip stock for investors seeking steady passive income and solid capital gains. This Canadian oil and gas company has consistently increased its revenue and earnings, which drives its dividend payments and stock.

The energy company has delivered impressive returns over the past five years. Its stock has grown at a CAGR of over 33%, resulting in a remarkable 326% capital gain. Moreover, the company has been a reliable source of income and raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years. CNQ stock currently offers a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The company’s diversified cash flow, high-value reserves, long-life assets, and ability to grow production position it well to generate solid earnings. Moreover, its low maintenance capital further boosts its profitability. Overall, Canadian Natural Resources is well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders with higher dividends.