Member Login
Home » Investing » Forget BCE Stock: These 2 High-Yielders Are Better Bets

Forget BCE Stock: These 2 High-Yielders Are Better Bets

BCE stock has long been considered a top-notch dividend stock. However, with high payout ratios and constant changes, it’s no longer the case.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Higher dividend yields can be a good investment, especially when they are backed by strong company fundamentals and a sustainable payout ratio. Historically, dividend yields between 4% and 6% have often been associated with stable, mature companies. Ones that generate consistent cash flows, such as utilities, telecommunications, and consumer staples.

For instance, stocks with dividend yields in this range and payout ratios below 60% have tended to provide reliable income. Plus, steady capital appreciation over the long term. However, yields significantly higher than this, typically above 8%, can sometimes signal financial distress or unsustainable dividend practices. This makes it crucial for investors to carefully assess the underlying health of the company before investing.

BCE isn’t the best

If you’re a Canadian dividend seeker on the hunt for reliable income, BCE (TSX:BCE) might not be the ideal pick right now. BCE is often celebrated for its consistent dividend payouts. Yet its current financials reveal some concerns that may give investors pause. With a forward annual dividend yield of 8.34%, BCE’s payout is undoubtedly attractive on the surface. However, a deeper look at the numbers suggests caution. The company’s payout ratio sits at a staggering 182.79%. This indicates that BCE is paying out more in dividends than it earns in net income. That’s a potential red flag for sustainability.

Moreover, BCE has been struggling with growth, showing a quarterly revenue decline year over year. The stock has also seen a significant drop in value, with shares down 14% in the last year. Add to that a high debt load, with a total debt of $39.5 billion and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43%. That’s a mix that might not be ideal for investors looking for stable, long-term income. The company’s current share price reflects these challenges, as it continues to trade near its 52-week low of $42.58.

Look to future stability

For investors seeking more robust options, Northland Power (TSX:NPI) and goeasy (TSX:GSY) might offer better prospects. Northland Power offers a forward dividend yield of 5.13%, which, while slightly lower than BCE’s, comes with a more sustainable payout ratio of 76.92%. NPI has shown resilience in the renewable energy sector, with a quarterly revenue growth of 21.40% year over year. This makes it a compelling option for those looking to tap into the growing clean energy market. Plus, NPI’s focus on renewable energy aligns with global trends toward sustainability, potentially offering both income and capital appreciation over time.

Then there’s goeasy stock, which offers a forward annual dividend yield of 2.52%. Yet what it lacks in yield, it makes up for in growth potential. goeasy has been a stellar performer, with shares up 41% in the last year, and its revenue growth of 15.40% year over year showcases its ability to expand even in challenging market conditions. The company’s payout ratio is a modest 27.70%, suggesting that the dividend is well-covered by earnings, giving investors confidence in its sustainability.

Moreover, goeasy’s business model, which focuses on non-prime lending, positions it well to benefit from the rising demand for credit solutions among consumers. The company’s strong profitability metrics, including a return on equity of 25.28%, underline its efficiency in generating returns for shareholders. This makes it an attractive growth story with a dividend kicker.

Bottom line

While BCE stock has long been a staple for dividend investors, its current financial metrics and market performance suggest that it may not be the best option for those seeking sustainable income. Instead, investors might want to consider Northland Power and goeasy, both of which offer a compelling mix of income and growth potential. Together, these position the stocks as stronger alternatives for long-term investment in the current market environment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Protect Your Passive Income From Inflation

| Adam Othman

Inflation eats away at your savings and undermines both your active and passive income. However, you can save the passive…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Buy Right Now With Just $3,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks are top choices for Canadian investors looking to create massive returns and passive income, even with $3,000.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $486 in Passive Income With Just $10,000 in Savings

| Andrew Button

Canadian dividend stocks like First National Financial (TSX:FN) sometimes pay their dividend income monthly.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 TSX Stocks for Every Investor’s $7,000 Limit

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for the ultimate TFSA income? These three dividend stocks provide the most diversified, safe, strong portfolio out…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

The Average TFSA Balance: Is it Enough?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Partner a dividend stock with a TFSA, and there's nothing keeping you from creating a top-notch TFSA portfolio for life.

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Boost Your CPP in 2024 for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the combination of CPP payments and this top ETF, you can create even more passive income for your portfolio.

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for August

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian blue-chip stocks will help diversify your portfolio, hedge against market volatility, and provide steady consistent income.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Next in Line to Pop

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks don't just have the opportunity to pop near term, but certainly long term as well!

Read more »