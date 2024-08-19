Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Earn $580 in Annual Passive Income With Just $10,000 and a TFSA

How to Earn $580 in Annual Passive Income With Just $10,000 and a TFSA

Power stock (TSX:POW) could be the top choice for investors looking to create massive annual passive income for life.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Even a small investment in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can grow into substantial passive income over time. This comes down to the power of compounding and tax-free growth. Even modest contributions, when invested wisely in a TFSA, can lead to significant income generation in the long term without the burden of taxes. So let’s look at one stock that could create massive passive income each and every year.

Power Corp.

If you’re sitting on $10,000 and wondering how to put it to work in your TFSA for some passive income, Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) might just be the perfect fit. This financial giant not only offers a solid dividend yield but also comes with a history of steady performance. This makes it a compelling choice for Canadian investors seeking to grow their wealth passively.

With a forward annual dividend yield of 5.9%, Power Corp is one of those stocks that can provide consistent income. This means your $10,000 investment could generate about $585 a year in dividends, which could be reinvested or used as supplemental income. The company’s payout ratio is a comfortable 49.5%. This indicates the dividends are well-supported by its earnings, and there’s room for growth.

Earnings show room for growth

Power Corp’s recent earnings also paint an encouraging picture. The company reported 44.6% year-over-year growth in quarterly earnings, with a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.39. With a trailing Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.5, the stock is currently undervalued compared to many of its peers. This provides an opportunity to buy in at a reasonable price. The stock’s Price/Book (P/B) ratio is 1.9, suggesting it’s trading at a premium to its book value. Yet it still offers a good entry point given its stable earnings and strong dividend history.

The company boasts a strong balance sheet, with total cash of $175⁷ billion and a manageable debt level. This gives it the financial flexibility to weather economic downturns while continuing to pay dividends. The revenue growth of 11.5% year-over-year shows that Power Corp is not just sitting on its laurels but actively growing its business, which is key for long-term investors.

What you could create

Investing $10,000 in Power Corp within a TFSA means that all dividends and capital gains are tax-free, maximizing the potential return on your investment. With a history of steady dividends and a strong financial position, Power Corp is a low-risk way to generate passive income, making your money work harder for you without having to lift a finger. In fact, here’s what that $10,000 could get you.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
POW$38.83258$2.25$580.50quarterly$10,000

So, if you’re looking for a reliable, income-generating investment to include in your TFSA, Power Corporation of Canada offers a combination of stability, income, and growth potential that’s hard to beat. Especially with a strong return of $580.50 annually in dividends! With its strong performance and attractive valuation, this is one investment that could power your passive income strategy for years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

risk/reward
Dividend Stocks

Iron Stomach? 2 Riskier Stocks That Could Pay Off Big Time in the Future

| Kay Ng

These stocks have above average risks. The utility stock has some major projects that are set to complete by 2027…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Want to Earn $2,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $12,000 in These 3 Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking to generate a juicy annual dividend income? Here are three stocks that will get you $2,000 to…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

CPP at 70: When It’s Not Worth the Wait

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife (TSX:MFC) could be the best way of bringing in more income during your retirement, even if it means taking…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Forget BCE Stock: These 2 High-Yielders Are Better Bets

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock has long been considered a top-notch dividend stock. However, with high payout ratios and constant changes, it's no…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Protect Your Passive Income From Inflation

| Adam Othman

Inflation eats away at your savings and undermines both your active and passive income. However, you can save the passive…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Buy Right Now With Just $3,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks are top choices for Canadian investors looking to create massive returns and passive income, even with $3,000.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $486 in Passive Income With Just $10,000 in Savings

| Andrew Button

Canadian dividend stocks like First National Financial (TSX:FN) sometimes pay their dividend income monthly.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 TSX Stocks for Every Investor’s $7,000 Limit

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for the ultimate TFSA income? These three dividend stocks provide the most diversified, safe, strong portfolio out…

Read more »