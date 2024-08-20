Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 TSX Stock to Set Yourself Up for Life

1 TSX Stock to Set Yourself Up for Life

Are you looking for a rebound stock with a steady dividend? This valuable bank offers the potential for huge returns in the next year.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
path road success business

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to investing, think of it as giving yourself a future financial cushion — one that can soften the blow of life’s unexpected expenses or even give you the freedom to pursue passions without the stress of paycheque-to-paycheque living. While it might seem intimidating at first, with a bit of research and perhaps some guidance from a financial advisor, you’ll find that investing can be as simple as setting it and forgetting it. So, why not take that first step?

CWB

Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) started off in 1984 as a modest idea with big ambitions in Edmonton. Back then, the founders wanted to create a bank that catered specifically to the unique needs of businesses and individuals in Western Canada. They weren’t looking to be just another bank on the block—they wanted to stand out by focusing on providing exceptional service and understanding the local market better than anyone else. With just two branches in Edmonton, CWB stock began its journey, steadily growing its presence and reputation across the western provinces.

Over the years, Canadian Western Bank has stayed true to its roots, expanding its services while keeping that personalized, local touch. Today, CWB stock is a full-service bank with branches and offices across Canada, offering everything from personal banking to business loans and wealth management. Despite its growth, the bank has remained committed to its original vision of being a bank that understands and supports the people and businesses of Western Canada.

Earnings momentum

More recently, CWB stock showcased some solid numbers in earnings, despite a few bumps along the way. The stock reported a 9% increase in common shareholders’ net income compared to last year, which is a promising sign for investors. This growth was driven by strong revenue from an expanding net interest margin and careful management of expenses. However, it’s not all sunshine. The provision for credit losses saw a bit of an uptick. This means they had to set aside more funds for potential loan defaults. It’s a reminder that while the bank is doing well, it’s still navigating a challenging economic environment.

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, things weren’t quite as rosy, with a 13% drop in net income and adjusted earnings per share (EPS). This was partly due to seasonal factors like fewer interest-earning days and higher non-interest expenses. But despite these short-term fluctuations, CWB stock remains optimistic, especially with a stronger balance sheet and plans to boost loan growth as the economy improves. For investors, it’s a good time to weigh the long-term potential against the short-term challenges. CWB stock has a history of bouncing back, and its strategy to expand market share could pay off in the coming months.

Still valuable!

CWB stock is looking pretty attractive to investors right now, and it’s not hard to see why. For starters, the bank’s stock has seen an impressive 95.70% increase over the past year! With a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.62 and a forward P/E of 13.21, it’s priced quite reasonably compared to its earnings. This suggests there’s still room for growth. Plus, the bank’s price-to-book ratio of 1.21 indicates it’s trading close to its intrinsic value. This makes it a solid option for value-focused investors.

But it’s not just about the price. CWB’s profitability and dividend yield make it even more appealing. The bank boasts a profit margin of 32.29% and an operating margin of 42.19%. This highlights its efficiency in turning revenue into actual profit. On top of that, investors can enjoy a forward annual dividend yield of 2.85%, with a payout ratio of just 39.88%, indicating the dividend is sustainable with potential room for growth. All in all, CWB stock looks like a well-rounded investment with strong fundamentals and promising prospects, making it a valuable addition to any portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Buy 7,895 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $500/Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top dividend stock is a huge player in the dividend scene, but it's even more impressive that you can…

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high yields, attractive valuations, and healthy growth prospects, these three dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $6,000 Per Year in Passive Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Hint: You’ll need this Hamilton covered call ETF, which yields over 10%.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

This 5.8%-Yielding Dividend Stock is a Top Option for Safe Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why Extendicare (TSX:EXE) stock's 5.8% dividend could help pay monthly bills for decades to come

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $2,111.52 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for TFSA income? Here's one superior stock that could create massive amounts of passive income in the…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

Goeasy Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in September 2024?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has a huge past filled with growth, but there could be even more on the way for…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Could Create $1,000 in Passive Income in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Dividend stocks such as Whitecap Resources and Enbridge should help you earn a passive-income stream in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet
Dividend Stocks

Is a Dividend Cut Coming for This 8.5%-Yielding Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock (TSX:BCE) has a solid history of dividend growth and payments, but that's looking less solid these days.

Read more »