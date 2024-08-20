1 TSX Stock to Set Yourself Up for Life

When it comes to investing, think of it as giving yourself a future financial cushion — one that can soften the blow of life’s unexpected expenses or even give you the freedom to pursue passions without the stress of paycheque-to-paycheque living. While it might seem intimidating at first, with a bit of research and perhaps some guidance from a financial advisor, you’ll find that investing can be as simple as setting it and forgetting it. So, why not take that first step?

CWB

Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) started off in 1984 as a modest idea with big ambitions in Edmonton. Back then, the founders wanted to create a bank that catered specifically to the unique needs of businesses and individuals in Western Canada. They weren’t looking to be just another bank on the block—they wanted to stand out by focusing on providing exceptional service and understanding the local market better than anyone else. With just two branches in Edmonton, CWB stock began its journey, steadily growing its presence and reputation across the western provinces.

Over the years, Canadian Western Bank has stayed true to its roots, expanding its services while keeping that personalized, local touch. Today, CWB stock is a full-service bank with branches and offices across Canada, offering everything from personal banking to business loans and wealth management. Despite its growth, the bank has remained committed to its original vision of being a bank that understands and supports the people and businesses of Western Canada.

Earnings momentum

More recently, CWB stock showcased some solid numbers in earnings, despite a few bumps along the way. The stock reported a 9% increase in common shareholders’ net income compared to last year, which is a promising sign for investors. This growth was driven by strong revenue from an expanding net interest margin and careful management of expenses. However, it’s not all sunshine. The provision for credit losses saw a bit of an uptick. This means they had to set aside more funds for potential loan defaults. It’s a reminder that while the bank is doing well, it’s still navigating a challenging economic environment.

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, things weren’t quite as rosy, with a 13% drop in net income and adjusted earnings per share (EPS). This was partly due to seasonal factors like fewer interest-earning days and higher non-interest expenses. But despite these short-term fluctuations, CWB stock remains optimistic, especially with a stronger balance sheet and plans to boost loan growth as the economy improves. For investors, it’s a good time to weigh the long-term potential against the short-term challenges. CWB stock has a history of bouncing back, and its strategy to expand market share could pay off in the coming months.

Still valuable!

CWB stock is looking pretty attractive to investors right now, and it’s not hard to see why. For starters, the bank’s stock has seen an impressive 95.70% increase over the past year! With a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.62 and a forward P/E of 13.21, it’s priced quite reasonably compared to its earnings. This suggests there’s still room for growth. Plus, the bank’s price-to-book ratio of 1.21 indicates it’s trading close to its intrinsic value. This makes it a solid option for value-focused investors.

But it’s not just about the price. CWB’s profitability and dividend yield make it even more appealing. The bank boasts a profit margin of 32.29% and an operating margin of 42.19%. This highlights its efficiency in turning revenue into actual profit. On top of that, investors can enjoy a forward annual dividend yield of 2.85%, with a payout ratio of just 39.88%, indicating the dividend is sustainable with potential room for growth. All in all, CWB stock looks like a well-rounded investment with strong fundamentals and promising prospects, making it a valuable addition to any portfolio.