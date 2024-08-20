Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Buy Open AI Stock in Canada 

How to Buy Open AI Stock in Canada 

ChatGPT attracted investors’ interest in Open AI, the company that developed this technology. How can you invest in Open AI in Canada?

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Technology circuit board and core, 3d rendering.

Source: Getty Images

The ChatGPT frenzy made Open AI, the company behind the Generative Pre-trained Transformer technology, the most sought company among investors. If you are also looking to invest in OpenAI, the company is not open to public investments. Founded in 2015 as a non-profit company, Open AI used GPT tech to convert information available on open search engines like Google into human-like text.

Will Open AI stock be available to retail investors?

Open AI is still young and has the financial backing of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which has invested in various rounds of funding, including the largest one being a US$10 billion funding, which could give it a 49% stake in Open AI after a certain point. As the equation goes, if you can’t invest in OpenAI, invest in the company that has invested in OpenAI. And if you are worried about the non-profit portion, OpenAI also has a for-profit subsidiary.

The topic of OpenAI going public has been discussed several times. The company’s founder, Sam Altman, had made it clear that it is not looking to go public as that would limit its efforts to develop artificial intelligence (AI) superintelligence, wherein AI is self-aware and possesses intelligence that exceeds that of the smartest human.

At present, there is not much hope for an OpenAI initial public offering (IPO) anytime soon. That shouldn’t stop you from investing in the opportunities OpenAI has unleashed.

OpenAI stocks in Canada

Microsoft and Nvidia have directly invested in OpenAI and can be a good source to get exposure to AI developers. Instead of investing in OpenAI, you can consider investing in the generative AI landscape that is contributing to the economy.

Canada has been following up on the AI frenzy and has adopted the technology to stay relevant in the market. Here are some Canadian companies that are using generative AI and present a good investing opportunity.

Coveo Solutions 

With a market cap of less than $650 million, Coveo Solutions (TSX:CVO) is offering the generative AI application Coveo Relevance Augmented Generative Answering (CRGA) platform. The platform helps companies offer AI-powered searches and recommendations to their customers. Even though generative AI has created noise, companies have not yet made profits using this tech.

Only the graphics processor suppliers who sold axes in the AI rush made windfall profits so far. The software applications will take time to deliver outcomes as the AI ecosystem develops. As an early adopter of generative AI, Coveo has the advantage of growing with the ecosystem. If you are considering investing in AI stocks, consider staying invested for the long term and keep an eye on revenue growth.

Even Shopify stock supported its first five to seven-year rally on the back of strong revenue growth and not profits. Investors should consider giving an eight-year horizon for such stocks to turn profitable.

Docebo

With a market cap of $1.74 billion, Docebo (TSX:DCBO) is a learning management software that has adopted AI technology to create customized training modules to help companies train employees, partners and customers. Its customer base comprises big names like Netflix and Coca-Cola.

Docebo has been growing its subscription revenue at a compounded annual growth rate of 42% between 2020 and 2023 and has a net dollar retention rate of 104% in the first quarter of 2024. Moreover, its average contract value has grown by 13% since 2023. These figures hint that Docebo’s offerings are sticky, and customers are taking more services.

Docebo enhanced its efficiency with AI. It turned free cash flow positive in 2023. While Docebo is unlikely to provide windfall gains, it has the fundamentals moving in the right direction, and AI is improving them further.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Docebo, Microsoft, Netflix, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

Prediction: Shopify Will Be a Top TSX Outperformer in 2025

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into the bull case behind why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) could indeed be a top-performing TSX stock in the coming…

Read more »

nvidia headquarters with grey nvidia sign in front with nvidia logo
Tech Stocks

If You Bought 1 Share of Nvidia Stock at Its IPO, Here’s How Many Shares You Would Own Now

| Will Healy

Investors should treat Nvidia as a lesson showing how much share counts can rise over time.

Read more »

semiconductor manufacturing
Tech Stocks

The Best Semiconductor ETF to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Johnny Rice

Where to invest if you believe in semis?

Read more »

Technology circuit board and core, 3d rendering.
Tech Stocks

A Billionaire Just Sold Nvidia to Buy This Chip Stock

| Geoffrey Seiler

Why Paul Singer may have taken a position in Arm Holdings.

Read more »

GettyImages-AB05787-601x468-bb3dc96
Tech Stocks

Is This Unstoppable AI Stock The Next Big Stock Split?

| Johnny Rice

Many companies often rally after executing a stock split, and this one is an ideal candidate to follow suit.

Read more »

A chip in a circuit board says "AI"
Tech Stocks

How to Buy AI Stocks in Canada

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here are three ways you can buy artificial intelligence themed stocks in Canada.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Trading at Absurd Discounts… for Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks trading at depressed prices are buying opportunities and should break out from their slump soon.

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Tech Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks I’m Buying In August

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three TSX stocks could outperform the broader equity markets in the next three years.

Read more »