Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $2,111.52 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $2,111.52 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

Are you looking for TFSA income? Here’s one superior stock that could create massive amounts of passive income in the year ahead.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Did you know that nearly 60% of Canadians have a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA)? This makes it one of the most popular ways to save and invest in the country! It’s like a financial best friend that lets your money grow without the worry of taxes eating away at your gains. Whether you’re saving for a vacation, a down payment, or just building a nest egg, the TFSA offers the flexibility to grow your funds tax-free.

But here’s a surprising stat: almost half of TFSA holders aren’t maxing out their contributions each year! With the annual limit now at $7,000 for 2024, that’s a lot of missed opportunity for tax-free growth. So, if you’re looking to get the most out of your savings, maxing out your TFSA could be a smart move to make the most of that valuable contribution room.

Why the TFSA is the best

Using a TFSA to create passive income is like having your cake and eating it, too, tax-free! By investing in dividend-paying stocks or other income-generating assets within your TFSA, you can build a steady stream of income without worrying about the taxman taking a bite. Whether you’re reinvesting those dividends to grow your portfolio or using them as extra cash flow, the beauty of a TFSA is that all the income earned stays completely tax-free.

But before you dive in, there are a few things to consider. First, remember that while the TFSA is super flexible, you still want to choose investments that align with your risk tolerance. Dividend stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs), or even bonds can be great options. But they come with varying levels of risk. Also, keep an eye on your contribution limits. Over-contributing can lead to pesky penalties. If you play your cards right, your TFSA can become a powerful tool for generating passive income that grows over time, all without the tax hassle.

One stock to make major income

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is a solid choice for those looking to create passive income through their TFSA, thanks to its impressive dividend yield of 7%. This means for every dollar you invest, you’re getting a nice chunk of it back as cash flow, tax-free in your TFSA. The company’s strong financials, including a solid return on equity of 13.89% and a payout ratio of 55.37%, suggest that Whitecap not only has the ability to keep paying dividends. It might also have room to grow them in the future!

Moreover, Whitecap’s operational success, like its recent record production levels and robust funds flow, shows that the stock is well-positioned in the market. With the stock currently trading at a reasonable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.34, it offers a compelling value for income-focused investors. If you’re looking to build a steady stream of passive income without the tax drag, Whitecap Resources could be a great addition to your TFSA.

Bottom line

So, now let’s say that you put that $7,000 towards WCP stock. You then see shares continue to climb by the same compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the last five years at 23%! Add in that dividend yield, and here’s what your shares could look like.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
WCP – now$10.27682$0.73$497.86Monthly$7,000
WCP – 23%$12.63682$0.73$497.86Monthly$8,613.66

By just continuing to perform at an average level, WCP stock could create $497.86 in dividends and $1,613.66 in returns. That’s total passive income of $2,111.52, or $175.96 monthly!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

This 5.8%-Yielding Dividend Stock is a Top Option for Safe Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why Extendicare (TSX:EXE) stock's 5.8% dividend could help pay monthly bills for decades to come

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

Goeasy Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in September 2024?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has a huge past filled with growth, but there could be even more on the way for…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Could Create $1,000 in Passive Income in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Dividend stocks such as Whitecap Resources and Enbridge should help you earn a passive-income stream in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet
Dividend Stocks

Is a Dividend Cut Coming for This 8.5%-Yielding Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock (TSX:BCE) has a solid history of dividend growth and payments, but that's looking less solid these days.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Daniel Da Costa

These three top Canadian blue-chip stocks are highly reliable and pay attractive dividends, making them must-own stocks for every investor.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Royalty: 2 Fabulous Stocks to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

For investors seeking reliable and long-term passive income, these fabulous Canadian stocks are excellent choices due to their consistent and…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn a TFSA Paycheque Every Month and Pay No Tax on it

| Kay Ng

Take advantage of your TFSA: earn tax-free monthly income in your TFSA. Here are some dividend stock examples.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Trading at Absurd Discounts… for Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks trading at depressed prices are buying opportunities and should break out from their slump soon.

Read more »