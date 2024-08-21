3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Single Canadian Should Own

Blue-chip stocks are the perfect go-to for investors. These companies often pay steady dividends, making them a go-to for those who want their investments to grow while enjoying a regular income stream. Plus, these tend to be less volatile than their smaller, flashier counterparts. In fact, studies have shown that blue-chip stocks typically outperform bonds and savings accounts over time, making them a smart, low-stress choice for building wealth steadily. So, let’s look at two that could make your portfolio safer than ever.

Royal Bank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is a solid pick for those seeking a stable blue-chip stock. With a market cap of approximately $216.79 billion, RBC stands out for its impressive financial performance and reliability. The bank’s trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.03 and forward P/E of 12.17 indicate strong value. While its price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 1.93 and price/sales ratio of 3.69 reflect a balanced valuation. RBC has a beta of 0.85, showing less volatility compared to the broader market. And its dividend yield of 3.71% offers attractive returns for income-focused investors. The stock has also demonstrated solid price stability, with a 52-week change of 26.36%, mirroring the broader market’s performance.

RBC’s recent financial results underscore its robust position. For the second quarter of 2024, RBC reported a net income of $4.0 billion, up 7% year over year, with a return on equity of 14.5%. The bank’s forward dividend of $5.68 per share showcases its commitment to returning value to shareholders. RBC’s strong capital position and its ongoing strategic moves, like the acquisition of HSBC Canada, further strengthen its market position. With consistent earnings growth, a solid dividend, and a stable balance sheet, RBC continues to be a dependable choice for long-term investors.

CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) stock on the TSX stands out as a solid blue-chip investment for those seeking stability and reliability. With a market cap of $100.93 billion and a trailing P/E ratio of 29.00, CP demonstrates strong financial health and consistent performance. Despite its forward P/E ratio of 25.13, indicating slightly more expensive future earnings, CP maintains a solid foundation with a P/B ratio of 2.30 and a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 7.10. The stock’s low beta of 0.78 suggests lower volatility compared to the broader market. This makes it an attractive option for conservative investors. Additionally, CP’s dividend yield of 0.70% and manageable payout ratio of 20.38% offer a stable income stream. Its recent revenue growth and operational efficiency underscore its robust financial position.

In its latest quarter, CP delivered impressive results, with revenue reaching $3.6 billion and a decrease in the operating ratio to 64.8%, reflecting improved efficiency. The company’s core adjusted combined diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased by 27% year over year. This highlighted its strong operational performance despite a slight dip in reported earnings per share. Overall, with its strong market presence, stable financial metrics, and focus on sustainable growth, CP stock is a dependable choice for investors seeking a blue-chip stock with solid long-term prospects.

Manulife

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) is a standout blue-chip stock offering investors a compelling mix of stability and growth. With a market cap of approximately $63.6 billion and a forward P/E ratio of just 9.69, Manulife is attractively valued relative to its earnings potential. The stock has shown impressive growth, with a 52-week change of 47.4%. Manulife’s robust financials include a forward annual dividend yield of 4.47%, making it an appealing choice for dividend-seeking investors. The company has consistently demonstrated strong core earnings and profitability, highlighted by a core return on equity of 15.7% and a 6% year-over-year increase in core earnings.

Furthermore, Manulife’s financial stability is underscored by its solid balance sheet and strong capital position. The company has also been active in enhancing shareholder value, having repurchased $1.1 billion worth of shares recently and planning to buy back up to 90 million shares. This commitment to returning capital, coupled with its strategic expansions and innovations, positions Manulife as a reliable and dynamic investment in the blue-chip category. Whether you’re looking for stable returns or potential growth, Manulife’s performance and strategic initiatives make it a noteworthy option on the TSX.