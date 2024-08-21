Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Reasons to Buy Celestica Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

3 Reasons to Buy Celestica Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock may be up 153% in the last year, but even more is likely to come the way of investors in the future.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.

Image source: Getty Images

Celestica (TSX:CLS) has been making some notable moves in the stock market recently. As of August 2024, Celestica’s stock has shown a solid performance, with shares up a whopping 153% in the last year.

This uptick is a testament to the company’s strategic focus on enhancing its manufacturing capabilities and expanding its services in the tech sector. Its revenue growth has been steady, driven by strong demand in key markets such as aerospace and defence, which has helped boost investor confidence. So, let’s look at why this stock is still a strong buy today.

Impressive earnings

On the financial front, Celestica’s recent earnings report highlighted an impressive 10% rise in revenue year over year, reaching $2.8 billion. The company’s net income also saw a significant jump, with a 12% increase compared to the previous year. Analysts are optimistic about Celestica’s future, with projections indicating continued growth driven by innovations and strategic partnerships. Overall, Celestica seems to be on a positive trajectory, making it an interesting stock to watch for those interested in the tech and manufacturing sectors.

More recently, Celestica continues to deliver robust results. For the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, the company reported a 23% increase in revenue year over year, reaching $2.39 billion. This surge was driven by strong performance in its Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) segment, which saw a 51% revenue increase. The non-International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 2024 was $0.91, up significantly from $0.55 the previous year. This demonstrates Celestica’s ability to not only grow but also enhance profitability in a competitive market.

Offering value

In the past, this company demonstrated impressive growth, fuelled by its strong position in design, manufacturing, and supply-chain solutions. Back in 2023, Celestica saw its revenue soar to $8.78 billion, a notable jump from previous years. The company’s profit margins have also been commendable, consistently staying in the positive, which is a testament to its efficient operations. The stock’s past performance reflected its solid business fundamentals, which then attracted both institutional and individual investors.

Currently, Celestica’s stock offers several benefits for investors. With a market cap of $8.89 billion and a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.95, it’s positioned well compared to many peers. The company’s price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.74 and enterprise value-to-revenue ratio of 0.80 indicate that Celestica is valued attractively relative to its revenue generation. Despite its high beta of 2.26, suggesting greater volatility, the stock’s performance has been stellar.

Looking ahead

Looking forward, Celestica’s future benefits are looking bright. The company has raised its full-year 2024 outlook, anticipating revenue of $9.45 billion and non-IFRS adjusted EPS of $3.62. This reflects anticipated growth of 19% and 49%, respectively, from 2023. Its optimistic forecast is underpinned by strong demand dynamics and the company’s strategic focus on execution.

What’s more, the company’s financial health is robust. It holds a healthy balance sheet that includes $434 million in cash and a manageable debt level of $951.8 million. The current ratio stands at 1.47, indicating good short-term liquidity. While Celestica does not currently pay dividends, its reinvestment strategy into growth opportunities could potentially yield significant returns for shareholders in the future.

Bottom line

Celestica’s stock has been a strong performer in the past. It continues to show solid benefits in the present and is poised for future gains. With a proven track record, strong financial metrics, and an optimistic growth outlook, Celestica presents a compelling case for investors looking for growth and stability in the technology and manufacturing sectors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

top TSX stocks to buy
Tech Stocks

The 3 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now in August

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why these three TSX stocks could be among the best growth stocks investors should consider adding in the coming…

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks to Invest in AI Even If You’re Not a Tech Nerd

| Kay Ng

AI growth is far from over, and investors should take advantage of market corrections to build positions after doing due…

Read more »

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

Prediction: Shopify Will Be a Top TSX Outperformer in 2025

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into the bull case behind why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) could indeed be a top-performing TSX stock in the coming…

Read more »

Technology circuit board and core, 3d rendering.
Tech Stocks

How to Buy Open AI Stock in Canada 

| Puja Tayal

ChatGPT attracted investors’ interest in Open AI, the company that developed this technology. How can you invest in Open AI…

Read more »

nvidia headquarters with grey nvidia sign in front with nvidia logo
Tech Stocks

If You Bought 1 Share of Nvidia Stock at Its IPO, Here’s How Many Shares You Would Own Now

| Will Healy

Investors should treat Nvidia as a lesson showing how much share counts can rise over time.

Read more »

semiconductor manufacturing
Tech Stocks

The Best Semiconductor ETF to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Johnny Rice

Where to invest if you believe in semis?

Read more »

Technology circuit board and core, 3d rendering.
Tech Stocks

A Billionaire Just Sold Nvidia to Buy This Chip Stock

| Geoffrey Seiler

Why Paul Singer may have taken a position in Arm Holdings.

Read more »

GettyImages-AB05787-601x468-bb3dc96
Tech Stocks

Is This Unstoppable AI Stock The Next Big Stock Split?

| Johnny Rice

Many companies often rally after executing a stock split, and this one is an ideal candidate to follow suit.

Read more »