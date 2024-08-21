Dividend Kings: Should Canadians Own These Top Dividend Stocks?

The two Dividend Kings on the TSX today may see like a safe choice, but are you trading in growth for dividends?

Investing in Canadian Dividend King stocks can be a rewarding strategy for those seeking reliable income and stability. These companies, renowned for their consistent dividend payouts and long-term growth, offer enticing benefits. A steady income is particularly appealing in a low-interest-rate environment, making Dividend Kings an attractive choice for income-focused portfolios.

However, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. The stability and reliability of Dividend Kings come with a trade-off in terms of growth potential. These companies often operate in mature industries with limited room for explosive expansion. Consequently, while they offer safety and steady returns, they might lag behind high-growth stocks in terms of capital appreciation. Additionally, their high dividend yields can sometimes mask underlying issues, such as slow revenue growth or increasing debt levels. Balancing these stocks within a diversified portfolio is key to leveraging their strengths while managing potential downsides.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a solid choice for Canadians seeking a dependable dividend stock with a track record of stability. With a market cap of approximately $29.68 billion, Fortis operates as a diversified utility company, generating steady income through its regulated electric and gas operations. The stock boasts a forward annual dividend yield of around 3.94%, supported by a robust payout ratio of 73.2%. This consistent dividend payment is bolstered by Fortis’s impressive historical performance and commitment to growing its dividend by 4-6% annually through 2028, aligning well with the goals of dividend-seeking investors.

However, while Fortis is renowned for its reliable dividends, there are a few considerations to keep in mind. The stock’s valuation metrics, such as a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.79 and a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 1.41, suggest it is priced reasonably. However, it may not offer the explosive growth seen in some high-risk investments. Additionally, the company carries a significant amount of debt, with a total debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59%. This could impact its financial flexibility. Overall, Fortis presents a stable option for a steady income. Yet, investors should consider balancing it with growth-oriented stocks to achieve a well-rounded portfolio.

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) on the TSX is an appealing option for Canadians seeking steady dividend income. With a forward annual dividend yield of 5.49% and a strong history of reliable payouts, CU lives up to its reputation as a Dividend King. The company’s recent second-quarter results highlight a solid adjusted earnings increase to $117 million, reflecting a steady performance. CU’s substantial investments in projects like the Yellowhead Mainline and Atlas Carbon Storage Hub signal robust growth prospects as well. This reinforces its commitment to long-term infrastructure development.

Moreover, Canadian Utilities has a commendable track record of maintaining high dividend payouts, which are integral for income-focused investors. The company’s latest dividend declaration of $1.81 per share annually, combined with a payout ratio of 91.08%, underscores its dedication to delivering consistent returns to shareholders. While the company’s recent earnings reports show some volatility, the substantial capital expenditures and strategic investments suggest a solid foundation for continued dividend stability. Overall, CU is a strong contender for those looking for dependable income from their investments.