2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Tax-Free Gains

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a fantastic way to grow your money without giving up a chunk of your gains to the taxman. When you invest in dividend stocks within a TFSA, the dividends you earn are completely tax-free. For example, if you invest in a stock with a 4% annual dividend yield and your TFSA has $10,000 in it, you could be looking at $400 in dividends every year without any tax deductions! Over time, this adds up significantly, especially when you reinvest those dividends to buy more shares and grow your investment even further.

But the benefits don’t stop there. The TFSA also offers flexibility in withdrawals. You can take out your money whenever you need it, and any withdrawals made do not affect your contribution limit for the next year. This means if you had to withdraw some of your dividends or principal, you can re-contribute that amount in the future. It’s like having a savings account with all the perks of tax-free growth plus the freedom to access your funds whenever you need them. This combination of tax-free growth and flexible withdrawals makes the TFSA an excellent tool for maximizing the potential of your dividend stocks. So, here are some stocks to help make the most of it.

Laurentian Bank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX:LB) has seen quite the rollercoaster ride in recent years. Historically, the bank enjoyed solid performance with strong earnings and a stable dividend payout. This made its stock an appealing option for income-seeking investors. However, the past year has been a different story. The second quarter of 2024 was particularly rough, with the bank reporting a net loss of $117.5 million compared to a profit of $49.3 million the previous year.

This was largely due to hefty impairment and restructuring charges amounting to $196.8 million. The bank’s return on common shareholders’ equity plummeted to a negative 18.6%. This was a stark contrast to the positive 7.7% reported a year earlier. This downturn reflects ongoing challenges, including a restructuring effort and impairments in the Personal and Commercial Banking segment.

Looking ahead, Laurentian Bank is positioning itself for recovery with a revamped strategic plan set to be unveiled soon. Despite current hurdles, the bank’s forward-looking approach and strong liquidity suggest potential for future growth. The current dividend yield of 7.13% is particularly attractive, given the bank’s recent challenges and its historical dividend consistency. While the stock has faced volatility and significant declines in value, with shares down 33% over the past year, the high dividend yield presents a compelling opportunity for investors willing to weather some short-term turbulence. In exchange, investors could see potentially high returns and a chance to benefit from the bank’s turnaround efforts.

Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI) has had an interesting journey over the past few years as well. Historically, the company has been a solid performer, benefiting from its strong infrastructure segment and stable dividend payouts. Despite some fluctuations, Gibson Energy generally maintained steady revenue and profitability, which was bolstered by its strategic investments and operational efficiencies. For instance, in the first half of 2023, the company enjoyed a revenue boost thanks to increased commodity prices and the successful integration of its Gateway Terminal. However, risks included variable performance in its Marketing segment and higher finance costs.

Currently, Gibson Energy’s financial performance is quite strong. It saw a notable increase in revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the second quarter of 2024. The company’s focus on long-term contracts and recent leadership changes are expected to strengthen its future prospects. The stock’s current dividend yield of 7.64% is particularly attractive, especially when compared to the five-year average yield of 6.35%.

This high yield presents a compelling opportunity for income-focused investors, particularly as Gibson Energy continues to navigate market fluctuations and enhance its strategic positioning. With a strong payout ratio and a solid track record of maintaining dividends, Gibson Energy could be a worthwhile consideration for those looking to invest in a high-yield dividend stock with promising long-term potential.