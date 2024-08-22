Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Tax-Free Gains

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Tax-Free Gains

These two top dividend stocks could bring your TFSA from an alright performer, to a top-notch passive-income powerhouse.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs

Image source: Getty Images.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a fantastic way to grow your money without giving up a chunk of your gains to the taxman. When you invest in dividend stocks within a TFSA, the dividends you earn are completely tax-free. For example, if you invest in a stock with a 4% annual dividend yield and your TFSA has $10,000 in it, you could be looking at $400 in dividends every year without any tax deductions! Over time, this adds up significantly, especially when you reinvest those dividends to buy more shares and grow your investment even further.

But the benefits don’t stop there. The TFSA also offers flexibility in withdrawals. You can take out your money whenever you need it, and any withdrawals made do not affect your contribution limit for the next year. This means if you had to withdraw some of your dividends or principal, you can re-contribute that amount in the future. It’s like having a savings account with all the perks of tax-free growth plus the freedom to access your funds whenever you need them. This combination of tax-free growth and flexible withdrawals makes the TFSA an excellent tool for maximizing the potential of your dividend stocks. So, here are some stocks to help make the most of it.

Laurentian Bank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX:LB) has seen quite the rollercoaster ride in recent years. Historically, the bank enjoyed solid performance with strong earnings and a stable dividend payout. This made its stock an appealing option for income-seeking investors. However, the past year has been a different story. The second quarter of 2024 was particularly rough, with the bank reporting a net loss of $117.5 million compared to a profit of $49.3 million the previous year.

This was largely due to hefty impairment and restructuring charges amounting to $196.8 million. The bank’s return on common shareholders’ equity plummeted to a negative 18.6%. This was a stark contrast to the positive 7.7% reported a year earlier. This downturn reflects ongoing challenges, including a restructuring effort and impairments in the Personal and Commercial Banking segment.

Looking ahead, Laurentian Bank is positioning itself for recovery with a revamped strategic plan set to be unveiled soon. Despite current hurdles, the bank’s forward-looking approach and strong liquidity suggest potential for future growth. The current dividend yield of 7.13% is particularly attractive, given the bank’s recent challenges and its historical dividend consistency. While the stock has faced volatility and significant declines in value, with shares down 33% over the past year, the high dividend yield presents a compelling opportunity for investors willing to weather some short-term turbulence. In exchange, investors could see potentially high returns and a chance to benefit from the bank’s turnaround efforts.

Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI) has had an interesting journey over the past few years as well. Historically, the company has been a solid performer, benefiting from its strong infrastructure segment and stable dividend payouts. Despite some fluctuations, Gibson Energy generally maintained steady revenue and profitability, which was bolstered by its strategic investments and operational efficiencies. For instance, in the first half of 2023, the company enjoyed a revenue boost thanks to increased commodity prices and the successful integration of its Gateway Terminal. However, risks included variable performance in its Marketing segment and higher finance costs.

Currently, Gibson Energy’s financial performance is quite strong. It saw a notable increase in revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the second quarter of 2024. The company’s focus on long-term contracts and recent leadership changes are expected to strengthen its future prospects. The stock’s current dividend yield of 7.64% is particularly attractive, especially when compared to the five-year average yield of 6.35%.

This high yield presents a compelling opportunity for income-focused investors, particularly as Gibson Energy continues to navigate market fluctuations and enhance its strategic positioning. With a strong payout ratio and a solid track record of maintaining dividends, Gibson Energy could be a worthwhile consideration for those looking to invest in a high-yield dividend stock with promising long-term potential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Gibson Energy and Laurentian Bank Of Canada. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $657.74 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS stock (TSX:T) could be a top choice for investors wanting in on long-term growth – and currently high dividends.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Rising Dividend Stocks That Still Look Cheap

| Andrew Walker

These stocks still offer high yields for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Earn $80.48 Per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA can be the perfect place to create monthly recurring revenue, especially when you add up both returns and…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Optimal Time to Start Taking CPP: 60, 65, or 70?

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge can help you create game-changing wealth and supplement your CPP payout in…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

These Stellar Dividend Stocks Now Offer Unreal Yields

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for dividends? These two dividend stocks offer insanely high yields, and the potential for a high recovery…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Royalty Stocks With Dividend Yields up to 10%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These top royalty stocks offer everything you'd want: safety, reliability, and high dividend yields!

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Kings: Should Canadians Own These Top Dividend Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The two Dividend Kings on the TSX today may see like a safe choice, but are you trading in growth…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Single Canadian Should Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three blue-chip stocks offer investors long-term income as well as growth.

Read more »