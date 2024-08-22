Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Millionaire Maker Tech Stocks That Have More Room to Run

2 Millionaire Maker Tech Stocks That Have More Room to Run

Here’s why market-beating tech stocks such as Shopify and Broadcom have more room to run in the upcoming decade.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Shopify (TSX:SHOP) are two tech stocks that have delivered market-thumping gains to investors as publicly listed companies. Broadcom went public 15 years ago and has since returned over 14,000% to investors after including dividend reinvestments. Comparatively, Shopify was listed on the TSX in May 2015 and has been up 3,160% in the last nine years.

However, these two large-cap millionaire maker tech stocks still have plenty of room to run. Let’s see why.

Is Broadcom stock still undervalued?

Broadcom is among the largest companies globally, valued at $771 billion by market cap. It reported revenue of US$12.49 billion and adjusted earnings per share of US$10.96 in the fiscal second quarter (Q2) of 2024 (ended in April), easily surpassing Wall Street estimates. The chipmaker now forecasts fiscal 2024 sales at US$51 billion, which is higher than estimates of US$50.42 billion.

Broadcom is a semiconductor giant poised to benefit from the artificial intelligence (AI) megatrend as its devices run AI applications. In the quarter ended April, Broadcom emphasized that revenue from AI products totalled US$3.1 billion, accounting for 25% of total sales.

“Talking of AI accelerators, you may know our hyperscale customers are accelerating their investments to scale up the performance of these clusters,” Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan said on the earnings call. “And to that end, we have just been awarded the next-generation custom AI accelerators for these hyperscale customers of ours.”

Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware allowed it to increase revenue by 43% year over year in fiscal Q2. If we adjust for organic sales, top-line growth stood at 12% in the April quarter.

Broadcom also pays shareholders an annual dividend of US$2.10 per share, indicating a forward yield of 1.3%, which might not seem attractive. However, these payouts have risen by 30% annually in the last decade, enhancing the effective yield over time.  

In the last 12 months, Broadcom’s free cash flow has risen to US$21.96 billion, or US$4.24 per share, up from US$13 billion or US$2.81 per share in fiscal 2020. This means AVGO has a sustainable payout ratio of less than 50%. Despite its stellar returns, AVGO stock is priced at 30.5 times, which is not too expensive, making it an attractive investment in 2024.

The bull case for Shopify stock

Valued at $98 billion by market cap, Shopify trades over 50% below all-time highs. While investors were concerned about the company’s valuation in 2022, its focus on improving operational efficiency has fueled earnings growth higher in recent quarters.

Shopify provides a portfolio of products and solutions that enable merchants to run and optimize their online businesses. Over the years, Shopify has expanded its product portfolio to include digital marketing, advertising, and payment processing, resulting in higher customer engagement rates.

Moreover, its free cash flow has improved to US$770.5 million in the last 12 months, compared to US$232 million in 2022. According to consensus estimates, the Canadian tech stock is on track to report earnings per share of US$7 in 2028, up from just US$1 in 2023. So, if SHOP stock is priced at 30 times forward earnings, it should trade around US$200 in August 2028, indicating an upside potential of over 100% from current levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

2 Millionaire-Maker Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

CrowdStrike and UiPath are two beaten-down AI stocks that should generate market-beating returns in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

Technology circuit board and core, 3d rendering.
Tech Stocks

2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $1,000 and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

AI could drive strong gains for these TSX stocks in the coming years.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

Here Is My Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Alphabet is an AI stock that trades at cheap valuation and a 20% discount to consensus price target estimates in…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Tech Stocks

The 3 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now in August

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why these three TSX stocks could be among the best growth stocks investors should consider adding in the coming…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Celestica Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock may be up 153% in the last year, but even more is likely to come the way…

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks to Invest in AI Even If You’re Not a Tech Nerd

| Kay Ng

AI growth is far from over, and investors should take advantage of market corrections to build positions after doing due…

Read more »

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

Prediction: Shopify Will Be a Top TSX Outperformer in 2025

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into the bull case behind why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) could indeed be a top-performing TSX stock in the coming…

Read more »

Technology circuit board and core, 3d rendering.
Tech Stocks

How to Buy Open AI Stock in Canada 

| Puja Tayal

ChatGPT attracted investors’ interest in Open AI, the company that developed this technology. How can you invest in Open AI…

Read more »