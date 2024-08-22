Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $657.74 in Passive Income

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $657.74 in Passive Income

TELUS stock (TSX:T) could be a top choice for investors wanting in on long-term growth – and currently high dividends.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Senior couple at the lake having a picnic

Image source: Getty Images

Investing $7,000 regularly can be a game-changer for building passive income, especially when you take advantage of the magic of compound growth. For instance, if you invest $7,000 every year into a portfolio with an average annual return of 6%, over 20 years, your investments could grow to approximately $263,000! This impressive growth is thanks to both the returns on your initial investments and the returns on your reinvested earnings.

Moreover, frequent investing helps smooth out the ups and downs of the market through a strategy known as dollar-cost averaging. By consistently putting in the same amount, you buy more shares when prices are low, and fewer when prices are high. This can reduce the overall cost per share. This approach not only minimizes the impact of market volatility. It also builds a solid foundation for your future passive income. So, making a habit of investing $7,000 regularly can be a straightforward yet powerful way to enhance your financial future! And here’s where investors could put it.

TELUS

TELUS (TSX:T) stock has had its share of ups and downs over the years. Yet this makes it a fascinating case study for investors. Historically, TELUS has been known for its solid dividend yields, often appealing to income-seeking investors. With a market cap of about $32.5 billion and a trailing Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 41.3, it has maintained a reputation for stability. However, its valuation metrics suggest a mix of high growth expectations and premium pricing. In the past, the stock’s performance has been influenced by its ability to balance substantial capital expenditures with steady revenue from its core telecommunications services.

Right now, TELUS offers a forward annual dividend yield of around 7.1%. This is quite attractive, clearly. The stock’s Price/Book (P/B) ratio of 2.1 indicates a premium valuation, yet the high dividend yield might justify this for many investors. On the flipside, the stock faces risks from its high forward P/E ratio of 22.6 and a payout ratio exceeding 283%. So this might raise concerns about the sustainability of its dividend payments in the long run.

What about the future?

Looking ahead, TELUS’s future prospects include both exciting opportunities and notable risks. The company is focusing on expanding its TELUS Digital segment and enhancing its digital capabilities, which could drive growth and innovation. However, the challenges in the competitive telecom market and the broader macroeconomic conditions could impact its revenue growth. The company’s strong performance in health services and the agriculture sectors suggests potential for diversified revenue streams. But maintaining high dividend yields while investing heavily in growth areas could strain its financials.

TELUS’ recent focus on expanding its 5G network and investing in digital solutions reflects its commitment to staying at the forefront of technology. With its robust free cash flow increase and capital expenditures decrease, the company is positioning itself to navigate future challenges. However, its high debt levels and substantial restructuring costs might pose risks to its financial health and dividend stability. Still, should it see a massive recovery, a lot of passive income could come the way of investors.

Bottom line

All considered, TELUS stock presents a blend of attractive dividends and growth potential, tempered by risks related to high valuations and market competition. Its historical performance has shown resilience, but future success will depend on how well it manages its investments and adapts to changing market conditions. So how much could $7,000 get you should shares grow by its compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5% over the last decade, plus dividends?

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
T – now$21.50326$1.56$508.56quarterly$7,000
T – 1.5%$21.93326$1.56$508.56quarterly$7,149.18

There you have it. Investors could earn $508.56 in dividends, plus $149.18 in returns as well! This could add up to $657.74 in passive income! So, for those interested in a mix of stable income and growth opportunities, TELUS could be worth keeping an eye on, but it’s essential to weigh its potential risks carefully.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Rising Dividend Stocks That Still Look Cheap

| Andrew Walker

These stocks still offer high yields for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Earn $80.48 Per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA can be the perfect place to create monthly recurring revenue, especially when you add up both returns and…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Optimal Time to Start Taking CPP: 60, 65, or 70?

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge can help you create game-changing wealth and supplement your CPP payout in…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Tax-Free Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two top dividend stocks could bring your TFSA from an alright performer, to a top-notch passive-income powerhouse.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

These Stellar Dividend Stocks Now Offer Unreal Yields

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for dividends? These two dividend stocks offer insanely high yields, and the potential for a high recovery…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Royalty Stocks With Dividend Yields up to 10%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These top royalty stocks offer everything you'd want: safety, reliability, and high dividend yields!

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Kings: Should Canadians Own These Top Dividend Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The two Dividend Kings on the TSX today may see like a safe choice, but are you trading in growth…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Single Canadian Should Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three blue-chip stocks offer investors long-term income as well as growth.

Read more »