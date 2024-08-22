Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $657.74 in Passive Income

Investing $7,000 regularly can be a game-changer for building passive income, especially when you take advantage of the magic of compound growth. For instance, if you invest $7,000 every year into a portfolio with an average annual return of 6%, over 20 years, your investments could grow to approximately $263,000! This impressive growth is thanks to both the returns on your initial investments and the returns on your reinvested earnings.

Moreover, frequent investing helps smooth out the ups and downs of the market through a strategy known as dollar-cost averaging. By consistently putting in the same amount, you buy more shares when prices are low, and fewer when prices are high. This can reduce the overall cost per share. This approach not only minimizes the impact of market volatility. It also builds a solid foundation for your future passive income. So, making a habit of investing $7,000 regularly can be a straightforward yet powerful way to enhance your financial future! And here’s where investors could put it.

TELUS

TELUS (TSX:T) stock has had its share of ups and downs over the years. Yet this makes it a fascinating case study for investors. Historically, TELUS has been known for its solid dividend yields, often appealing to income-seeking investors. With a market cap of about $32.5 billion and a trailing Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 41.3, it has maintained a reputation for stability. However, its valuation metrics suggest a mix of high growth expectations and premium pricing. In the past, the stock’s performance has been influenced by its ability to balance substantial capital expenditures with steady revenue from its core telecommunications services.

Right now, TELUS offers a forward annual dividend yield of around 7.1%. This is quite attractive, clearly. The stock’s Price/Book (P/B) ratio of 2.1 indicates a premium valuation, yet the high dividend yield might justify this for many investors. On the flipside, the stock faces risks from its high forward P/E ratio of 22.6 and a payout ratio exceeding 283%. So this might raise concerns about the sustainability of its dividend payments in the long run.

What about the future?

Looking ahead, TELUS’s future prospects include both exciting opportunities and notable risks. The company is focusing on expanding its TELUS Digital segment and enhancing its digital capabilities, which could drive growth and innovation. However, the challenges in the competitive telecom market and the broader macroeconomic conditions could impact its revenue growth. The company’s strong performance in health services and the agriculture sectors suggests potential for diversified revenue streams. But maintaining high dividend yields while investing heavily in growth areas could strain its financials.

TELUS’ recent focus on expanding its 5G network and investing in digital solutions reflects its commitment to staying at the forefront of technology. With its robust free cash flow increase and capital expenditures decrease, the company is positioning itself to navigate future challenges. However, its high debt levels and substantial restructuring costs might pose risks to its financial health and dividend stability. Still, should it see a massive recovery, a lot of passive income could come the way of investors.

Bottom line

All considered, TELUS stock presents a blend of attractive dividends and growth potential, tempered by risks related to high valuations and market competition. Its historical performance has shown resilience, but future success will depend on how well it manages its investments and adapts to changing market conditions. So how much could $7,000 get you should shares grow by its compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5% over the last decade, plus dividends?

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY PORTFOLIO TOTAL T – now $21.50 326 $1.56 $508.56 quarterly $7,000 T – 1.5% $21.93 326 $1.56 $508.56 quarterly $7,149.18

There you have it. Investors could earn $508.56 in dividends, plus $149.18 in returns as well! This could add up to $657.74 in passive income! So, for those interested in a mix of stable income and growth opportunities, TELUS could be worth keeping an eye on, but it’s essential to weigh its potential risks carefully.