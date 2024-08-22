Member Login
Should You Buy This Bank Stock for its 7.13% Dividend Yield?

This top bank stock offers a path forward during the last year of turbulence. However, investors today can lock up a superior dividend.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Canadian bank stocks are often seen as a reliable investment due to their impressive financial stability and consistent performance. In fact, the Big Five boast some of the highest credit ratings in the world. Each has shown remarkable resilience, with average annual returns of around 10% over the past decade, driven by steady earnings and strong capital positions. These banks are known for their diversified revenue streams and robust risk management practices, which help them weather economic fluctuations better than many of their global counterparts.

Furthermore, Canadian banks have a reputation for delivering solid dividends to investors. These typically offer dividend yields ranging from 3% to 5%, which is higher than the average for the broader stock market. This attractive dividend yield, coupled with a history of steady dividend increases, makes them appealing for income-focused investors. With their strong balance sheets and consistent profitability, Canadian bank stocks provide a blend of growth potential and reliable income, making them a compelling option for long-term investment. Yet there’s one that can provide even more when it comes to dividends.

Laurentian Bank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX:LB) has had its share of ups and downs over the years, with a mixed bag of benefits and risks. Historically, LB has shown resilience in challenging times. Back in the early 2010s, the bank managed to maintain stable financial performance, with consistent net income and a solid dividend yield that attracted investors. However, recent years have seen a shift, with the bank facing significant challenges. For instance, in the second quarter of 2024, LB reported a net loss of $117.5 million, a stark contrast to the net income of $49.3 million from the same quarter in 2023. This dramatic shift was partly due to hefty impairment and restructuring charges, reflecting operational and strategic adjustments aimed at improving long-term prospects.

Currently, Laurentian Bank is navigating a tough landscape. The net loss of $80.3 million for the first half of 2024 and a return on common shareholders’ equity that fell 6.7% highlight ongoing difficulties. These issues are tied to the bank’s restructuring efforts, which, while necessary, have temporarily impacted financial performance. On the upside, LB maintains a strong liquidity position and has a well-capitalized balance sheet. Despite the current challenges, the bank’s strategic focus on simplifying operations and concentrating on core strengths provides a foundation for potential recovery.

Digging out of the dirt

Looking ahead, the future of LB stock presents a mixed outlook. The bank’s strategic plan aims to position LB for future growth and improved operational efficiency. If successful, these efforts could lead to a rebound in profitability and a stronger return on equity. However, there are inherent risks, including continued economic uncertainty and the execution of the strategic plan. Investors will need to watch how these factors play out to gauge the long-term potential of LB stock.

One of the more appealing aspects of LB stock right now is its dividend. With a forward annual dividend yield of 7.13%, the bank’s dividend is notably high, especially given the current market conditions. This attractive yield provides a compelling opportunity for income-focused investors, particularly those who are willing to take on some risk for the potential of high returns. The current dividend, despite recent financial strains, reflects LB’s commitment to returning value to shareholders, which could be appealing to investors seeking reliable income.

Value remains

LB’s dividend-payout ratio stands at 52.68%, indicating that the bank is managing its payouts prudently relative to its earnings. This balance suggests that, even amid operational challenges, the dividend is sustainable in the near term. Investors who believe in the bank’s strategic turnaround might find the high yield an enticing aspect of the stock, especially if they view the current difficulties as temporary setbacks rather than long-term impediments.

While Laurentian Bank has faced significant hurdles recently, the current high dividend yield presents an attractive opportunity for investors looking for income. The bank’s ongoing restructuring and strategic shifts could pave the way for future recovery. This makes LB stock an interesting option for those with a higher risk tolerance and a focus on dividend income. The key will be to monitor the bank’s progress and its ability to navigate current challenges successfully.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Laurentian Bank Of Canada. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

