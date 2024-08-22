These Are My Top 3 TSX Stock Picks Right Now

The TSX might be poised for a promising future thanks to several encouraging statistics. For starters, Canada’s economy has shown robust resilience, with recent gross domestic product (GDP) growth figures surpassing expectations. This economic stability often translates to a positive environment for stock markets, including the TSX.

Furthermore, the TSX has been buoyed by strong performances in key sectors like energy and materials. These make up a significant portion of the index. With commodity prices stabilizing and global demand picking up, these sectors are expected to contribute positively to the TSX’s performance. So, investors wanting to ride a higher wave may want to consider these stocks.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) has a solid track record, showing impressive growth in its past performance. Historically, the company has seen significant increases in its loan originations, portfolio size, and revenue. For instance, loan originations surged to $827 million, up 24% from the previous year, and the loan portfolio expanded to $4.14 billion, reflecting a 29% rise. These gains were supported by strong revenue growth, which reached $378 million, a 25% increase from the year before. On the flip side, there were risks associated with its high net charge-off rates, though these have been stable and within the company’s target range.

Looking at the present and future, GSY’s prospects remain robust. The company is continuing to see strong loan growth and has a growing customer base, with over 48,000 new customers in the latest quarter. Revenue and earnings are hitting new records, and the company maintains a healthy operating margin. However, it does face risks from its significant debt levels and potential market fluctuations. The current dividend yield of 2.52% represents an attractive opportunity, especially considering the company’s solid track record of dividend increases and its stable financial performance. With a payout ratio of 27.7% and ongoing strong financial results, the dividend offers a promising return for investors looking for reliable income.

Topicus

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) has also shown an impressive track record of growth and innovation. In the past, the company excelled in expanding its revenue through strategic acquisitions and organic growth. For example, its second-quarter (Q2) 2024 results revealed a solid 14% increase in revenue, reaching €311.2 million. Net income also saw a positive boost, up 15% to €26.9 million. Historically, TOI leveraged its acquisitions effectively, but it has also faced risks related to integrating new businesses and managing high debt levels.

Currently, Topicus.com is on a strong upward trajectory, with a notable improvement in cash flow from operations. This turned around from negative figures to €8.8 million in Q2 2024. The move reflects its efficient operational management and growth potential. The company’s forward-looking prospects are promising, given their robust revenue growth and increasing net income. However, the high valuation ratios and significant debt remain areas to watch. For investors looking at the long-term potential, the company’s strong financial health and strategic expansion efforts present a good opportunity, even though dividends are currently not offered.

Fairfax

Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) has shown a dynamic performance track record over the years. This was driven by its robust property and casualty insurance operations and strategic investments. Historically, Fairfax has managed to deliver solid returns with its conservative approach to investing and underwriting. The company’s impressive net earnings of $915.4 million in Q2 2024 and its 6.0% increase in book value per share from the start of the year reflect a resilient and adaptive business model. The addition of Gulf Insurance has bolstered gross and net premiums, while its strong underwriting performance, evidenced by a combined ratio of 93.9%, showcases its ability to maintain profitability in a competitive market.

Looking ahead, Fairfax’s future prospects remain promising, although not without risks. The company’s diversified investments and substantial cash reserves position it well to navigate potential market volatility. However, it faces challenges such as fluctuating bond values and the need to manage its debt, which has slightly increased to 25.9% of total capital. The planned acquisitions, such as Sleep Country Canada Holdings, could enhance growth but also introduce integration risks. Overall, Fairfax’s solid earnings performance, strategic investments, and disciplined underwriting make it an appealing opportunity for investors seeking stability and growth potential in the financial sector.