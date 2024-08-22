These Stellar Dividend Stocks Now Offer Unreal Yields

Are you looking for dividends? These two dividend stocks offer insanely high yields, and the potential for a high recovery in the near term.

Are you looking for dividend stocks with high yields? You’re not alone! Investors love high-yield dividends for their potential to boost income. Typically, dividend yields above 4% are considered high, but the actual yield can vary based on market conditions and the stock’s sector. For example, utility and real estate investment trust (REIT) sectors often offer some of the highest yields, with rates sometimes reaching 6% or more! However, higher yields can sometimes indicate higher risk, so it’s important to balance yield with stability.

To find these high-yield gems, look at Dividend Aristocrats. These are companies with a solid history of increasing payouts. Still, always consider the company’s financial health and payout ratio to ensure those high yields are sustainable. And here are two to consider now.

Parex

Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) has had a rollercoaster ride over the past few years, with its stock performance reflecting a mix of benefits and risks. Historically, Parex has been known for its strong free funds flow and consistent dividend payments, thanks to robust production from its core assets like Cabrestero and LLA-34. However, it hasn’t been without challenges. This includes lower-than-expected results from its Arauca project, which led to a strategic shift in capital allocation. In the past, Parex’s high dividend yields have attracted income-seeking investors. But the stock’s volatility, highlighted by a 30% drop over the past year, underscores the risks involved.

Right now, Parex is showing solid performance with a second-quarter (Q2) 2024 funds flow of $181 million and a quarterly dividend of $0.385 per share. This reflects its commitment to returning capital to shareholders. The company’s proactive approach to reallocating capital to more promising projects like LLA-32 and Capachos and its success in drilling new wells position it for future growth. With a forward annual dividend yield of 8.8%, Parex presents an attractive opportunity for dividend investors. Its current financial health, strong free funds flow, and strategic focus on high-impact exploration projects suggest that the high dividend yield could be a good investment opportunity, especially for those who can tolerate some volatility in exchange for substantial income.

Peyto

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY) has had an eventful past as well, marked by both successes and challenges. Historically, Peyto has excelled with its disciplined hedging and low-cost operations. This helped it weather the storm of fluctuating natural gas prices. For instance, the company’s strategic acquisition of Repsol Canada Assets in late 2023 significantly boosted production volumes by 24% year over year. However, like many in the industry, Peyto faced risks associated with volatile natural gas prices. These recently dipped to near five-year lows. Yet, its robust hedging strategy and cost management allowed it to maintain solid earnings and dividend payments, highlighting its resilience.

Looking ahead, Peyto seems well-positioned to continue leveraging its strengths. The company’s forward annual dividend yield of 9% is particularly attractive, supported by a strong hedge position and disciplined cost control. Its recent production increase and plans to further reduce operating costs are promising signs for the future. Despite a higher payout ratio of 85%, Peyto’s ability to manage debt and sustain dividends amid price volatility presents a compelling opportunity for income-focused investors. If you’re looking for a dividend stock with a substantial yield and a solid track record of managing risks, Peyto could be a great addition to your investment portfolio.